Miami Hurricanes Men's Basketball 2022-'23 ACC Schedule Released

The Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team will have some tough challenges on their ACC schedule this season.

The Miami Hurricanes men's basketball program is coming off their best season ever, having reached the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament.

Now head coach Jim Larrañaga and his squad are set to take the next step forward to become a perennial contender in the ACC. The 2022-2023 conference schedule was released this week and the Canes will have their work cut out for them with a tough slate of games.

The Hurricanes will kick off conference play on the road against Louisville on Dec. 4 and will play their first ACC home game on Dec. 10 when they host the NC State Wolfpack. In '21-'22, Miami finished fourth in the ACC, behind Notre Dame, North Carolina, and Duke. They'll play their second road game at Notre Dame on Dec. 30/31 to close out the calendar year.

Likely, Miami's toughest matchups will come in road games at Duke, North Carolina, and bitter in-state rival Florida State. The Canes will go on the road for three straight games in January to face Duke, Pitt, and Florida State in what may be their toughest stretch of games this season. Duke, as per usual, has one of the best recruiting classes that college basketball has seen in years.

The Hurricanes will have a big hill to climb if they want to recreate the success they had last season. They've added star-caliber transfers Nijel Pack and Norchad Omier to the roster and return veteran guard Isaiah Wong . This could shape up to be an even more exciting season than last year.

The Canes will close conference play at home in the Watsco Center, when they host the Florida State Seminoles on Feb 25. in a heated regular-season finale. After that, Miami will try to bring home some hardware in the ACC Tournament.

