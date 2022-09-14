ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

Aaron Judge and 8 MLB Stars Enjoying Career Years in 2022

The hundreds of players who have taken part in the 2022 Major League Baseball season have had a wide array of experiences. Bad for some. Good for others. And for a select few stars, never better. We decided to honor this bunch with a list of eight players who can...
Bleacher Report

Biggest Regrets From the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline

Pretty much every Major League Baseball team regrets something it did or did not do at the trade deadline on August 2. But some of those regrets are bigger than others. Could the New York Mets and Chicago White Sox have done more to improve their rosters ahead of the deadline? Absolutely. But their crosstown rivals are on this list for two trades that haven't panned out (Yankees) and a non-trade that never made sense to any of us (Cubs).
Bleacher Report

Former Mets All-Star Catcher John Stearns Dies at Age 71

Former New York Mets catcher John Stearns, a four-time MLB All-Star, died Thursday at the age of 71. Stearns played for the Mets from 1975 through 1984 after starting his career with one season as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies in 1974. He later served as a coach for the Mets, New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles.
Bleacher Report

Ranking Dodgers Star Trea Turner's Potential Landing Spots Ahead of MLB Free Agency

With mere weeks standing between him and a date with Major League Baseball's free-agent market, Trea Turner just made it easier to speculate about where he'll end up. Though the Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop told Bill Plunkett of the Orange County-Register that "everything is in play" for his free agency, the Boynton Beach, Florida, native and former Washington National was also transparent about his fondness for the East Coast:
