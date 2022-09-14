Read full article on original website
Rally to Keep Term Limits Backfires! Five People Show Up, and Four Wanted to Change It!
An “urgent rally” against making changes to the Yonkers Term Limits law was held at the City Hall Fountain on September 13. Whoever organized the so-called “Urgent” Rally at Yonkers City Hall should be ashamed of themselves, because only one “protestor” showed up. And it gets worse-four other people showed up in support of changing term limits!
New York’s Democratic-held 3rd Congressional District draws attention following local Republican gains in 2021
Robert Zimmerman (D), George Devolder-Santos (R), Mekita Coe (People’s Party), and Melanie D’Arrigo (Working Families Party) are running in the general election for New York’s 3rd Congressional District on November 8, 2022. Incumbent Tom Suozzi (D) is not running for re-election. The 3rd District, located on Long...
Long Island tenants and activists march for housing rights
A group of activists and tenants met at the Rockville Centre LIRR station around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday to march for housing rights. New York Communities for Change and a number of other housing rights advocacy.
NYCHA Chair Greg Russ out as CEO as roles split: Adams
NEW YORK (PIX11) — NYCHA Chair Greg Russ will no longer serve as the agency’s CEO, with the two roles being split going forward, Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday, a shift made following a scare of arsenic in the water at Manhattan’s Jacob Riis Houses complex. Russ, who had held the dual position since he […]
Gotham Gazette
City to Announce Free Internet and Cable for Thousands of NYCHA Residents
Mayor Eric Adams is expected to announce a new program on Monday to provide free high-speed internet and basic cable TV to thousands of public housing residents. The program, called Big Apple Connect, is a partnership between the New York City Office of Technology and Innovation and internet service providers that serve the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), which is home to more than 400,000 New Yorkers. Though the plan has yet to be made public by the mayor’s office, one of the providers, Optimum, has already publicly posted details of its collaboration with the city.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Wants To Put Thousands of Migrants To Work In New York City
Eric Adams wants to immediately grant working papers to nearly 10,000 southern border migrants to fill the desperate demand for workers in the city. Migrants who want to work have to apply for employment authorization with the US Citizenship and Immigration Services. But Adams did not make it clear whether they will favor city jobs or the private sector. According to NYPost.
Westchester Remembers 9/11Heroes Who Died Years After
Names read of those lost to 9/11 Related Illnesses: Firefighter Gary S. Allo, White Plains Fire Department, Police Officer Christopher M. Barry, NYPD, Deputy Chief Daniel J. Bayles, New York County District Attorney’s Office, Sergeant Patrick J. Boyle, NYPD, Battalion Chief Kevin R. Byrnes, FDNY, Firefighter Jef Campion, Yonkers Fire Department, Director Benedict J. Cecere, DSNY, Foreman Dennis E. Ciallela, Mount Vernon Department of Public Works, Volunteer Haydee Cleary, Salvation Army, Sergeant Patrick T. Coyne, NYPD, John M. Cozza, Construction Industry, Police Officer George F. Darini, NYPD, Emergency Medical Technican, Louis de Pena Jr., FDNY, Correction Officer Scott W. Delfa, Westchester County Department of Correction, Environmental Health and Safety Engineering Manager Gerard J. Derosa, Con Edison, Police Officer Kenneth X. Domenech, NYPD, Lieutenant Clark W. Douglass, White Plains Fire Department, Captain James A. Drohan Sr., Ossining Fire Department, Police Officer Nicholas G. Finelli, NYPD, Carpenter Seamus G. Finnerty, NYCDOE, Firefighter Daniel R. Foley, FDNY, Detective Mark S. Gado, New Rochelle Police Department, Paramedic Scott D. Galletta Sr., FDNY, Richard A. Grace, Construction Industry, Commissioner Peter S. Guyett, Yonkers Fire Department, Firefighter Herbert D. Harriott, Rye Fire Department, Police Officer Joseph F. Heid, NYPD, Executive Director Stephan Hittmann, FDNY, Police Officer John G. Horan, NYPD, Detective Michael A. Houlahan, NYPD, Police Officer Stanley J. Kasper, Yonkers Police Department, John A. LoBianco, Construction Industry, Director Gwynne K. MacPherson-Williams, DHS, Police Officer Anthony Maggiore, Yonkers Police Department, Police Officer Walter L. Mallinson, Harrison Police Department, Firefighter Gary J. Martin, White Plains Fire Department, Captain Edward J. McGreal, NYPD, Lieutenant Roy D. McLaughlin, Yonkers Police Department, Firefighter Robert A. Mentrasti, Fairview Fire Department, Detective James W. Monahan, NYPD, Lieutenant John W. Moran, FDNY, Battalion Chief Dennis J. Moynihan, FDNY, Firefighter Kevin J. Nolan, FDNY, Police Officer Kathleen O’Connor-Funigiello, New Rochelle Police Department, Firefighter Michael R. O’Hanlon, FDNY, Captain Ronald G. Peifer Sr., NYPD, Firefighter John V. Peteani Jr., Yonkers Fire Department, Captain Philip A. Pinto Jr., Eastchester Fire Department, Richard Regis, Wall Street Journal, Police Officer Richard E. Riegel, NYPD, Firefighter Eduardo A. Rivera, Yonkers Fire Department, Supervisor Phillip M. Rizzuto, DSNY, Lieutenant John M. Rodriguez, Yonkers Fire Department, Detective Joseph E. Seabrook, NYPD, Police Officer Peter Sheridan Jr., NYPD, Captain Robert J. Spatta, Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department, Deputy Chief Frank G. Strollo, New Rochelle Fire Department, James P. Sullivan, NYC Transit Authority, Captain Dennis P. Tortorella, Town of Mamaroneck Fire Department, Firefighter Neill S. Tyndal Jr., Yonkers Fire Department, Lieutenant John Veteri, Larchmont Fire Department, Assistant Chief Roger Vitolo, Yonkers Fire Department, Firefighter Joseph A. Walsh, FDNY, Detective Charles J. Wassil Jr., Peekskill Police Department, Lieutenant Marden C. Wolf, White Plains Fire Department, Sergeant Peter C. Woods, NYPD.
Democratic NYC councilman crosses aisle to back Zeldin in governor's race against Hochul
Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) is enjoying the backing of a Democrat on the New York City Council as he apparently gains ground in his uphill quest for governor.
Westchester County Car Show at Glen Island Park 9/25
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (September 16, 2022) — A wide variety of collectible cars, street rods and motorcycles, all carefully restored to mint condition or modified for performance, will be on display next weekend when the Westchester Street Rod Association presents the Westchester County Car Show. Event details:. Glen Island...
Woman attacked, called anti-Black slurs by pedicab driver in Manhattan: NYPD
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A pedicab driver attacked a woman and made anti-Black statements in Manhattan last week, police said on Saturday. The 52-year-old victim witnessed an argument between the suspect and a taxi driver near Broadway and West 46th Street at around 8 a.m. on Sept. 7, police said. When the victim offered to […]
The near deaths of Sally Daz: Bronx mobster survived five attacks in a year before he was rubbed out on his son’s orders: prosecutors
The first attack on Sally Daz came more than a year before his murder — a man he’d never met stepped up to him in his Bronx driveway, asked him for a job, then punched him in the neck. The 71-year-old mobster, whose real name was Sylvester Zottola, operated in the criminal underworld — he built a $45 million Bronx real estate empire off his decades of work running illegal gambling machines for ...
Hudson Valley Officer Accused of Selling Drugs From New York Home
A corrections officer from the Hudson Valley was allegedly caught selling drugs in New York and setting up drug deals on the job. On Thursday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., announced a Dutchess County corrections officer was arrested for allegedly selling cocaine out of his New York City apartment.
U.S. Postal Service appoints 1st Latina postmaster of Manhattan
Wanda Diaz brings more than 25 years of NYC postal experience. She began her career as a letter carrier in the Bronx in 1996.
New York State Wants To Make It Illegal For Police To Hide Their Identities
If a New York Assembly bill passes, police in the state could be fined for covering their badges, to intentionally hide their identities. Assembly Bill A10721 and Senate Bill S3701 would punish officers with a hefty fine. The bill, which is currently in the Assembly Codes Committee, is sponsored by Karines Reyes - Assembly District 87.
Haverstrawd Woman Charged After Fraud Investigation
A Hudson Valley woman is facing fraud charges following an investigation by New York State Police. Rockland County resident Shawn Pezzementi, age 48, of Haverstraw, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 13, on one count of offering a false instrument for filing, a felony. Investigators said Pezzementi submitted a fraudulent document to...
America’s most congested city may be on the verge of ending gridlock
Sam schwartz, best known to New Yorkers as “Gridlock Sam”, has been advocating congestion pricing for five decades. The hope is that charging will …
Police Blotter: Dust-Up; No Pussyfooting Around & More
The police blotter is a highlight of recent activity from the City of Rye Police Department. If you appreciate the hard work of our local police men and women, please consider supporting our RyeFIRST campaign to honor our first responders and help address food insecurity in Westchester County. Check-out Process....
MTA open stroller pilot program aims to make New York City buses more accessible
The new open stroller pilot program would allow parents and caregivers to keep their strollers open on MTA buses.
Mayor picks QueensWay over new subway for abandoned rail line in Queens – for now
Should a rotting rail line snaking through Central and South Queens be resurrected as a park or a new subway line? Queens has its answer – for now. After years of advocacy from two, somewhat competing groups, a long-ignored, 3.5 mile stretch of abandoned rail that cuts through Central and South Queens will be turned into a linear park, Mayor Eric Adams announced Friday afternoon.
Vigil held in Brooklyn to honor construction worker shot on lunch break
Ronnie Ortiz was killed in East New York on Wednesday as he took a lunch break. Friday would have been his 31st birthday. Now, his family wants justice.
