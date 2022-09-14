I have now been using the Razer Firefly at my desk in The Verge’s Manhattan office for several weeks. It offers 16.8 million customizable color options. It sits at my side all day, flashing purple, pink, red, yellow, blue, and everything in between. “But what does it do?” various people have asked me as they walk by. It does absolutely diddly squat, I tell them. It is an aesthetic, a vibe. But some days, that vibe is everything.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO