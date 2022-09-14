Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
GTA 6 gameplay leaks online in 90 videos
The massive leak lines up with some earlier reporting on GTA VI, showing a female playable character in some clips. Bloomberg reported earlier this year that GTA VI would include a female protagonist influenced by Bonnie and Clyde. Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier says he has verified the leak is real through sources at Rockstar Games.
The Verge
PSVR games aren’t compatible with PSVR2 because they aren’t
We finally have an answer about whether the PlayStation VR2 will be able to play games from the original PlayStation VR: no. As Twitter user Nibel spotted, the Official PlayStation Podcast asked Hideaki Nishino, a vice president of platform experience at Sony, whether the games from its last-gen virtual reality headset would run on its new one. His response? “PSVR games are not compatible with PSVR2, because PSVR2 is designed to deliver a truly next-gen VR experience.”
The Verge
Elden Ring is getting its own board game
If the Margit miniature pictured above is any indication of what to expect when it comes to the game’s artwork, things look promising. Steamforged managed to capture the Fell Omen in all his glory (despite being no larger than a thimble), a feat the company also achieved with the miniatures in some of its other adaptions, like the hunters and machines included in Horizon Zero Dawn: The Board Game.
The Verge
You can play Half-Life 2 in VR thanks to this free mod
A third-party mod that lets you play through Valve’s Half-Life 2 in room-scale virtual reality is available in public beta. The developers, Source VR Mod Team, are offering it for free; you just need to own the base game that currently costs $9.99 (spotted thanks to TechRadar). The Steam...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Verge
The PS Vita’s time is now, again
Every couple of weeks, I exhume my gadget graveyard from underneath my bed. I look at my iPods, old phones, and some other stuff. Most of it doesn’t stir me anymore, but the PS Vita is another story. It’s the device that I pull out most frequently, charging it up to, well, just to feel like it’s a part of the modern world.
The Verge
In defense of the RGB mouse pad
I have now been using the Razer Firefly at my desk in The Verge’s Manhattan office for several weeks. It offers 16.8 million customizable color options. It sits at my side all day, flashing purple, pink, red, yellow, blue, and everything in between. “But what does it do?” various people have asked me as they walk by. It does absolutely diddly squat, I tell them. It is an aesthetic, a vibe. But some days, that vibe is everything.
Comments / 0