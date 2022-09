The town of Windermere discussed its tentative budget for Fiscal Year 2022-23 at a budget hearing Wednesday, Sept. 7. Town Council members voted to set the tentative budget of $10,411,209 proposed during an Aug. 3 budget workshop. The tentative millage rate was voted to remain at 3.7425, the same since 2018-19 and the lowest in Orange County.

WINDERMERE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO