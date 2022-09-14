ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holden, MA

Breakthrough for Vitiligo

NEEDHAM, Mass. — It's a skin condition that's hard to ignore, but now there’s a potential breakthrough for vitiligo-- a disease that takes a physical AND emotional toll. NewsCenter Five Medical Reporter Jessica Brown with the trial underway in Boston, andValarie Molyneau, President & Founder of VITFriends shares her personal journey after being diagnosed with vitiligo.
BOSTON, MA
NEPGA headquarters has found a new home at Boylston's The Haven Country Club

As far as New England PGA executive director Mike Higgins is concerned, building a new headquarters at The Haven Country Club in Boylston was as exciting as a hole-in-one. Higgins, 47, of Shrewsbury, played his home matches for the Shrewsbury High golf team at The Haven CC — then known as Mount Pleasant CC — and he worked at the club in the bag room and picked the range for former head pro Art Harris for six years while he was in high school and college.
BOYLSTON, MA
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Massachusetts

A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Massachusetts. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Union Oyster House as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Located on the Freedom Trail, near Faneuil Hall, Boston’s Union Oyster House...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Seal in Beverly pond draws crowd of curious onlookers

BEVERLY, Mass. — An unusual sight for a North Shore community after a seal was spotted in a Beverly pond on Thursday afternoon. Beverly Animal Control and Police Department responded to Shoe Pond after residents reported a seal was swimming around. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the seal...
The N.H. surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation

A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
5 Outstanding Italian Restaurants in Worcester MA

Its location in the state’s center has earned Worcester the nickname “Heart of Massachusetts.” The city is also home to various intriguing and distinctive sites, landmarks, and restaurants. You’d assume that being New England’s second-largest city, Worcester would offer a plethora of eating options, and you’d be...
3 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts appear on closing list

BOSTON - Three Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Massachusetts appear on a "store closings" list posted to the struggling retailer's website.Stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are on the 2022 closings list, which says it was updated this month. WBZ-TV has reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond for a timeline of the planned closures. Click here to see the list of stores closing.At the end of August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would be closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of staff. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has 20 locations in Massachusetts and eight in New Hampshire, according to its website.   "The Company has identified and commenced the closure of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores," Bed Bath & Beyond stated in a news release. The list available on the website names 56 stores slated for closure.The company said last month that sales are down 26% for the second quarter of the fiscal 2022 year compared to 2021.  Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond was accused of turning off AC in stores to save money as sales plummeted. Bed Bath & Beyond told CNN that any changes in store temperature guidelines did not come from corporate.  
Summer reads: The chilling story of a Cape Cod killer

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Casey Sherman’s crime thriller,Helltown: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer on Cape Cod, tells the story of Cape Cod serial killer Antone “Tony” Costa, who terrorized the outer Cape in the late 1960s. The book chronicles the case and also Kurt Vonnegut and Norman Mailer’s dual obsession with it.
NEEDHAM, MA
Day of Play Family Festival returns to Elm Park

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester’s Day of Play Family Festival made a return to Elm Park on Saturday. Families filled the park for the festival’s 11th year of linking the joy of play with learning. With activities geared toward music, STEM and arts and crafts, the day highlights...
WORCESTER, MA
Central MA Halloween Lights!

Some families love to decorate with Christmas lights and some do it for Halloween! Here is where you can find scary and not-so-scary Halloween displays to delight the whole family. Check the websites before heading out for the evening. Weather and family commitments may close the display on any given...
WORCESTER, MA

