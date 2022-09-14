Read full article on original website
Fall Foliage tours in New England: Here are 5 of the best official tours
Fall is right around the corner and now is the perfect time to purchase tickets in advance for one of New England’s many multi-day fall foliage tours for leaf-peeping lovers. Visitors can pack their bags, book a trip and witness some of the most stunning peak fall foliage the country has to offer.
WCVB
Breakthrough for Vitiligo
NEEDHAM, Mass. — It's a skin condition that's hard to ignore, but now there’s a potential breakthrough for vitiligo-- a disease that takes a physical AND emotional toll. NewsCenter Five Medical Reporter Jessica Brown with the trial underway in Boston, andValarie Molyneau, President & Founder of VITFriends shares her personal journey after being diagnosed with vitiligo.
NEPGA headquarters has found a new home at Boylston's The Haven Country Club
As far as New England PGA executive director Mike Higgins is concerned, building a new headquarters at The Haven Country Club in Boylston was as exciting as a hole-in-one. Higgins, 47, of Shrewsbury, played his home matches for the Shrewsbury High golf team at The Haven CC — then known as Mount Pleasant CC — and he worked at the club in the bag room and picked the range for former head pro Art Harris for six years while he was in high school and college.
spectrumnews1.com
'Incredibly devastating': Walk to Defeat ALS steps off at Polar Park Sunday
WORCESTER, Mass. — The fight against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis was front and center in Worcester Sunday. The 2022 Walk to Defeat ALS stepped off at Polar Park. Hundreds walked one mile, or four laps, around the warning track of the field, raising money for families affected by ALS. The...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Massachusetts
A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Massachusetts. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Union Oyster House as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Located on the Freedom Trail, near Faneuil Hall, Boston’s Union Oyster House...
The Big E returns to full capacity of vendors, performances and events
West Springfield will be a busy place for the next few weeks as The Big E kicks off Friday morning.
Seal in Beverly pond draws crowd of curious onlookers
BEVERLY, Mass. — An unusual sight for a North Shore community after a seal was spotted in a Beverly pond on Thursday afternoon. Beverly Animal Control and Police Department responded to Shoe Pond after residents reported a seal was swimming around. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the seal...
country1025.com
Jon Hamm to Star as “Fletch” in Reboot, Partially Shot In Boston, Worcester, & Cohasset
The reviews are coming in for the new “Fletch” reboot – and the reviews are good! The dialogue is described as witty, quick, smart, and full of the Fletch-expected-one-upmanship. Jon Hamm stars as the rebooted Fletch in “Confess, Fletch,” in theaters September 16th and available via Showtime streaming beginning next month.
Westfield woman wins $1 million prize off $5 scratch ticket
A woman from Westfield is a winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “50X The Money” instant ticket game.
NHPR
The N.H. surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation
A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
foodieflashpacker.com
5 Outstanding Italian Restaurants in Worcester MA
Its location in the state’s center has earned Worcester the nickname “Heart of Massachusetts.” The city is also home to various intriguing and distinctive sites, landmarks, and restaurants. You’d assume that being New England’s second-largest city, Worcester would offer a plethora of eating options, and you’d be...
3 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts appear on closing list
BOSTON - Three Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Massachusetts appear on a "store closings" list posted to the struggling retailer's website.Stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are on the 2022 closings list, which says it was updated this month. WBZ-TV has reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond for a timeline of the planned closures. Click here to see the list of stores closing.At the end of August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would be closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of staff. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has 20 locations in Massachusetts and eight in New Hampshire, according to its website. "The Company has identified and commenced the closure of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores," Bed Bath & Beyond stated in a news release. The list available on the website names 56 stores slated for closure.The company said last month that sales are down 26% for the second quarter of the fiscal 2022 year compared to 2021. Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond was accused of turning off AC in stores to save money as sales plummeted. Bed Bath & Beyond told CNN that any changes in store temperature guidelines did not come from corporate.
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Worcester; residents encouraged to be on alert
An invasive insect that has been seen throughout the northeast U.S. has now been detected in Worcester, officials say. The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources detected the spotted lanternfly in the area, according to a Facebook post from the city of Worcester. Residents are encouraged to be on alert for the insects and report if they see one.
WCVB
Summer reads: The chilling story of a Cape Cod killer
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Casey Sherman’s crime thriller,Helltown: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer on Cape Cod, tells the story of Cape Cod serial killer Antone “Tony” Costa, who terrorized the outer Cape in the late 1960s. The book chronicles the case and also Kurt Vonnegut and Norman Mailer’s dual obsession with it.
spectrumnews1.com
Day of Play Family Festival returns to Elm Park
WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester’s Day of Play Family Festival made a return to Elm Park on Saturday. Families filled the park for the festival’s 11th year of linking the joy of play with learning. With activities geared toward music, STEM and arts and crafts, the day highlights...
Seal found in Massachusetts town’s fresh-water pond; ‘Let the seal be,’ officials say
A fresh-water pond in one Massachusetts town received an unlikely visitor this week. A seal was discovered Friday morning in Shoe Pond in Beverly, the town’s Animal Control Department wrote in a Facebook post. “Please be advised that Beverly Animal Control and the Beverly Police Department are aware there...
'Good food, good company': St. Spyridon Grecian Festival returns for first time since pandemic
WORCESTER — Going to the Grecian Festival at St. Spyridon Cathedral has been something that Christine Elmore has done since a young age with her family. On Saturday, with the festival back in full swing in the city following a four-year absence due to the pandemic, Elmore was there to enjoy Greek food once...
Worcester Public Schools looking to fill a number of job openings
WORCESTER, Mass. — As students and teachers return to the classroom, Worcester public schools are in need to fill multiple job openings throughout their district. The Worcester school system serves over 23,000 students in a diverse college town setting and they are looking for people to join their team.
Hot off the fire: Beats and Barbecue hip-hop festival returns to Worcester Common
WORCESTER — Hip-hop took center stage again Saturday on the city Common after a three-year absence with the return of the Beats and Barbecue hip-hop and food festival, featuring plenty of live music, and food, art and merch vendors. The event is scheduled to wrap later this evening with...
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com
Central MA Halloween Lights!
Some families love to decorate with Christmas lights and some do it for Halloween! Here is where you can find scary and not-so-scary Halloween displays to delight the whole family. Check the websites before heading out for the evening. Weather and family commitments may close the display on any given...
