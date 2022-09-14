Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
Turns out Randy Rhoads did have a nice thing to say about Eddie Van Halen: “Eddie is a great player”
Quotes from a 1982 interview with Guitar World conflict with recent comments made by Ozzy Osbourne suggesting the Quiet Riot guitarist “didn't have a nice thing to say about Eddie”. The Eddie Van Halen/Randy Rhoads rivalry is one of the most hotly debated topics in the guitar world. As...
Guitar World Magazine
Wolfgang Van Halen announces deluxe edition of debut Mammoth WVH album, reveals imminent plans to begin recording a followup
Listen to Talk & Walk – a track previously only available on the Japanese version on the album – and get ready for two never-before heard cuts arriving November 11. Wolfgang Van Halen has announced a deluxe edition of his Mammoth WVH 2021 self-titled debut, and revealed that he’ll shortly be entering the studio to record a followup.
Guitar World Magazine
60 years of Ernie Ball: the history of a family business that changed the world of guitar and bass as we know it
With the help of Sterling Ball, we unpack the history behind a great American success story. What product is heard on more recordings than anything else over the last 60 years? Many guitarists, musicians or even casual music fans would probably answer something like the Fender Stratocaster, Gibson Les Paul, Martin dreadnought or even the Fender Precision Bass.
Guitar World Magazine
From Ulrich-fueled fuzz riffs to unadulterated raucous rock: here are this week's essential guitar tracks
The freshest cuts from Laura Cox, Taipei Houston, Chris Shiflett, Willow, Alyssa Day, Bush – and more!. Welcome to Guitar World’s weekly roundup of the musical highlights from the, erm, world of guitar. Every seven days (or thereabouts), we endeavor to bring you a selection of songs from across the guitar universe, all with one thing in common: our favorite instrument plays a starring role.
Guitar World Magazine
Captain Beefheart guitarist Jeff Cotton talks jamming with Frank Zappa and "the eight months of emotional trauma" that went into making Trout Mask Replica
The former Captain Beefheart and His Magic Band guitarist looks back at recording one of the greatest experimental rock records of all time – and reveals what prompted him to return with his first new album in over 50 years. The third studio offering from Captain Beefheart and His...
Guitar World Magazine
Erja Lyytinen: “I didn’t want to restrict myself to making radio hits. If the song required a longer guitar solo, I let it happen!”
Finnish slide blues phenom Erja Lyytinen spent lockdown upping her shred skills, and is ready to show them off on her self-produced 12th album Waiting For The Daylight, which is due for release on October 7. She discusses her hard-rocking new sound and explains why two pedalboards are better than...
Guitar World Magazine
Download and stream the audio from Total Guitar 363
Here is all the audio for Total Guitar 363, available to download or stream and use on your phone/computer/tablet. NB: All audio files, except those for Classic Track, Rockschool and Open-mic Songbook, are available to download. For copyright reasons, Classic Track, Rockschool and Open-mic Songbook are only available for streaming.
Guitar World Magazine
How to play blues like the early electric guitar masters
When the guitar ‘went electric’, its potential as a solo or featured instrument – especially in a band context – blew wide open. A new breed of players, including John Lee Hooker, Hubert Sumlin and Sister Rosetta Tharpe, began to exploit these different possibilities and sounds, which were later built upon further by Chuck Berry, Buddy Guy and Jimi Hendrix.
