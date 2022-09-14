ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gisele Bündchen Desperately Trying To Relaunch Career As Marital Issues With Tom Brady Worsen, Leaves Florida For New York

By Ryan Naumann
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
MEGA

Gisele Bündchen left Florida to hang out at New York Fashion Week as she attempts to restart her career as talk of divorce from Tom Brady hoovers over, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 42-year-old model was spotted in the Big Apple attending shows. For the past couple of years, Bündchen has stayed out of the limelight and off the covers of magazines.

MEGA

Brady’s wife has instead focused on raising their 2 children and supporting her husband’s NFL career.

Sources said the two started having explosive fights after Brady decided to un-retire from the NFL earlier this year. His season started last week and Bündchen wasn’t at the game.

After their fights, Bündchen booked it to Costa Rica for a couple of days before returning home to Florida. However, she didn’t stay at the couple’s mansion in Tampa and instead was holed up in Miami.

Sources tell Page Six that Bündchen is in the middle of a crisis with her career. The outlet said the supermodel hired her longtime agent at IMG then moved to UTA where she fired her team and then moved to CAA, where she ended up firing her team.

An insider said Bündchen was dying to appear on the March cover of US Vogue but was “devastated” when she learned Kim Kardashian would grace the cover. Bündchen was given British Vogue instead.

MEGA

Page Six said on top of her career woes, Bündchen is reeling from the death of her first boyfriend Joao Paulo Diaz .

Last month, Diaz died at the age of 58. The source told Page Six, “Moments like this make you question your own mortality. And even though Gisele is not walking on the catwalk anymore, she wants to stay at the forefront of the fashion industry. If Tom is going back to work, then so can she.”

MEGA

In a recent interview with Elle , Bündchen said she wanted Brady to do what made him happy while also revealing tension. When asked about his decision to return to the NFl she said, “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present.”

“I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too,” she added.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Bündchen and Brady have been working overtime to save their marriage. Sources tell us the two were in couple’s therapy earlier this year.

We’re told Bündchen’s friends have been urging her to rework their prenup after Brady signed a massive deal with Fox Sports.

