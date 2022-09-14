ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Eric Braeden Criticizes Media’s Coverage of Queen Elizabeth II Death

By Carol Cassada
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

The Young and the Restless star Eric Braeden knows how to create a stir. The actor who portrays the iconic Victor Newman is as outspoken as his character. Braeden uses social media to voice his opinion on a variety of issues. His latest Twitter rant involves the death of Queen Elizabeth II .

The Young and the Restless star Eric Braeden I Ella Hovsepian/Getty Images

‘The Young and the Restless’ star Eric Braeden blasts the media’s focus on Queen Elizabeth II’s death

On Sept. 8, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II died at 96. Queen Elizabeth II’s death is national news as he was Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. The media has covered every aspect, including funeral plans and King Charles III ascending the throne .

While many people are keeping a watchful eye on the ongoing coverage, there’s one person who isn’t. The Young and the Restless star Braeden expressed his disgust at the media’s focus on Queen Elizabeth. “Could there possibly be anymore genuflecting by the media about QE2? It’s becoming KITSCH!” the actor wrote.

‘The Young and the Restless’ star is outspoken about other issues

Braeden’s tweet about the media and Queen Elizabeth II isn’t the first time The Young and the Restless star has created a stir. The actor is known as much for his outspokenness as for his acting. In the past, he hasn’t held back in his thoughts on various topics.

Aside from criticizing former producers and co-stars, Braeden’s also spoken about social issues. In July, the actor tweeted his disgust for Nathan’s hot dog eating contest . The actor tweeted that the competition was “obscene” and preached that world hunger is an issue.

In 2020, Braeden also blasted other members of the royal family. When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relinquished their royal duties, Braeden criticized the media’s coverage of the couple.

Eric Braeden backpedals in his Queen Elizabeth II tweet

Braeden’s tweets get him into trouble with The Young and the Restless fans. His statement about Queen Elizabeth was viewed as disrespectful, and Twitter users blasted the actor. “Oh Eric, disappointing words indeed,” wrote one commenter.

“Eric, this comment is absolutely appalling and disappointing coming from you. She was a truly beloved Queen and loved by many countries outside of Britain,” another fan replied.

“Dude, she was Queen for 70 years. Ten days from death to funeral. Not too much,” wrote one user.

After receiving backlash from fans, Braeden quickly clarified his initial statement. The actor said he has respect for Britain’s monarch, and his only problem was with the media coverage. While Braeden might not like the media attention, he’ll see more of it.

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will take place on Monday, Sept. 19 . The media will cover every aspect of the ceremony as the nation says goodbye to their beloved Queen.

Comments / 51

gary
4d ago

The Queen was NOT America’s queen, she was Britain queen. I news coverage should have been on the News. Interrupting the TV for hours was over the top.

Reply(5)
19
Paula
4d ago

I really am a huge fan of Eric Braeden, and I do agree with his views on all the interruptions of Y&R...idk if it's raining. they interrupt it to tell everyone it's flipping raining! CBS needs a special channel for their SPECIL BROADCAST and leave the Y&R alone. Now if Eric Breaden ever retires acting....I won't care, I wo t be watching it anymore. Victor Newman IS Y&Y❤

Reply(4)
13
Cass Gebhard
3d ago

As being the daughter of an English war bride. I respect that the Queen was there when the Brits went through WWll. Her and her family didn't run for the hills and turn their backs in their country like some are doing here right now. RIP Queen Elizabeth.

Reply
6
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

