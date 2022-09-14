ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry Should ‘Rein in Royals-Trashing Wife’ and ‘Nix’ Memoir if He Wants to ‘Honor’ King Charles III Says Piers Morgan

By Lucille Barilla
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Journalist Piers Morgan suggests Prince Harry “nix” the publication of his upcoming memoir and “rein in [his] royals trashing wife” in a new op-ed. This statement comes after Harry wrote, “we now honor my father in his new role,” in a proclamation regarding the death of his beloved grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II . Morgan believes if Harry truly honored King Charles III , he wouldn’t allow his tell-all’s release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=087FKE_0hv7X4G100
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Duke’s ‘accurate and wholly truthful’ memoir is a ‘firsthand account’ of his life

Harry’s memoir will reportedly cover the many unique situations he faced as the youngest son of King Charles III. The Duke of Sussex announced in July 2021 that he signed a deal with Penguin Random House to publish a “firsthand account” of his life “that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

Harry said, “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born, but as the man, I have become. I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively. I hope that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.

“I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life,” the statement concluded.

Piers Morgan calls on Prince Harry to stop the publication of his memoir and keep Meghan Markle from ‘royals-trashing’

In an opinion piece for The New York Post titled “ Harry, if you really want to honor your dad, nix your salacious tell-all and rein in your royals-trashing wife ,” Piers Morgan called on Harry to stop his “series of bitter, angry attacks since quitting the royal family and Britain.”

“Harry has accused his father of bad parenting, cutting him off from financial support, and inflicting ‘genetic pain and suffering’ on him that has damaged his mental health,” Morgan penned. “He and his wife, Meghan, have also hurled endless other incendiary bombs at the royals, branding them a bunch of callous, uncaring racists.”

Morgan strongly suggested Prince Harry shelve the book indefinitely.

“If this is as bad as the palace fears, all hell will break loose when published. The ensuing furor could depth-charge King Charles III’s reign before it’s even gotten going. So if Harry genuinely wants us to believe he has a desire to ‘honor’ his father, as he said today, he should tear up his lucrative contract with Penguin Random House and cancel the book,” Morgan wrote.

Morgan says the palace is ‘absolutely dreading’ Prince Harry’s memoir

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BEXn1_0hv7X4G100
Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Morgan claims he spoke to one of King Charles III’s aides several months back. The source claims the palace is “absolutely dreading the book.”

They fear it will “drip with poisonous new allegations and target his wife, Camilla [Parker Bowles] , as some kind of revenge for her role in the break-up of Harry’s parents’ marriage.”

Before Parker-Bowles, King Charles III was married to Princess Diana, the mother of Harry and his brother William.

RELATED: The Real Reason Prince Harry Can’t Wear His Military Uniform, but Prince Andrew Can While Mourning Queen Elizabeth

Comments / 14

Sammye Hanna
3d ago

Let's see the book he's written....Penguin won't let him pull the plug. Harry shouldn't be allowed to change his mind....Meghan's been on a roll....she's working "it". now it's Harry's turn. C'mon...let's hear him out

Reply
5
guests again
2d ago

Here we go again with all the lies by Megpie and hairy.there was no new crap until the royal family let them back in Hope hairy builds his own grave

Reply
2
RINO=Truth
1d ago

That would require both Harry and the wife to have some common sense. They have shown they do not possess that characteristic.

Reply
2
