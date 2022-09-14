ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31: Week 1 Fan Rankings and Winner Predictions

By Lauren Anderson
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Dancing with the Stars returns on Sept. 19 with week one performances from the season 31 cast. This is a big week, as it gives fans and the judges a better idea of who stands a chance at winning the coveted Mirrorball. Discover the two stars from the cast of DWTS Season 31 fans can’t stop buzzing about going all the way, plus where they think the rest of the cast will fall in the rankings after dancing in week one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2Uz4_0hv7X1bq00
Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro pose among the headshots of the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31 cast | Disney+

Cast of ‘DWTS’ and their pro partners

This year, the following celebrities and their professional ballroom dance partners will compete on Dancing with the Stars :

  • Gabby Windey Val Chmerkovskiy
  • Teresa Giudice Pasha Pashkov
  • Shangela Gleb Savchenko
  • Charli D’Amelio — Mark Ballas
  • Heidi D’A’melio — Artem Chigvintsev
  • Selma Blair — Sasha Farber
  • Trevor Donovan Emma Slater
  • Daniel Durant — Britt Stewart
  • Jason Lewis — Peta Murgatroyd
  • Cheryl Ladd — Louis van Amstel
  • Jessie James Decker — Alan Bersten
  • Joseph Baena — Daniella Karagach
  • Sam Champion — Cheryl Burke
  • Vinny Guadagnino — Koko Iwasaki
  • Jordan Sparks — Brandon Armstrong
  • Wayne Brady — Witney Carson

‘Dancing with the Stars’ premiere predictions

Gold Derby , a site that predicts “Hollywood races,” considers Sparks and Brady the frontrunners for season 31 (according to user-submitted votes). The American Idol star’s odds are 4:1 according to the outlet because “… singers and recording artists, in general, have had a strong track record on DWTS .” In the past, performers like Drew Lachey (season 2), Nicole Scherzinger (season 10), and Nick Carter (season 21) have gone on to win or place as finalists in the competition series.

Brady’s odds are 9:2. His experience performing on Broadway in Chicago and Kinky Boots and improvisational skills from his days on Whose Line is it Anyway? rival previous Mirrorball winners like Alfonso Ribeiro (season 19) and Jordan Fisher (season 25).

With Sparks and Brady at the top of the fictional leaderboard, here’s what the rest of the rankings look like for week one:

3. Shangela
4. Charli D’Amelio
5. Daniel Durant
6. Selma Blair
7. Gabby Windey
8. Jessie James Decker
9. Jason Lewis
10. Teresa Giudice
11. Trevor Donovan
12. Vinny Guadagnino
13. Cheryl Ladd
14. Sam Champion
15. Joseph Baena
16. Heidi D’Amelio

‘Dancing with the Stars’ cast members who could surprise fans in season 31

Brady and Sparks might be at the top of the fan leaderboard for now. However, since we haven’t actually seen anyone perform yet, we think several other members of the season 31 cast with performing experience could go far in the competition, if not all the way.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Guadagnino could make it to the finale of DWTS Season 31 based on his experience performing with Chippendales. Sure, it’s a different kind of performing, but he understands what it means to move his body rhythmically, which is a great place to start in terms of a ballroom competition. Similarly, RuPaul’s Drag Race star Shangela has plenty of experience performing that could translate into a DWTS win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AcIJ9_0hv7X1bq00
Charli D’Amelio | phamous2/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Another contender we can see going far is Charli D’Amelio, who built a career out of doing viral dances on TikTok. Both she and her mother, Heidi, competed in childhood dance competitions, which could prove useful in the race to the Mirrorball.

Tune in to the new season of Dancing with the Stars on Monday, Sept. 19, only on Disney+.

RELATED: ‘Dancing with the Stars’: This Backstreet Boy Once Talked About ‘Possibly’ Doing the Show

Comments / 7

Shirley Copado
4d ago

I have watched DWTS from season 1, now I won't be able to watch it. Don't tell me to subscribe as I am on a fixed income!

Reply
3
Related
E! News

Meet the Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Cast

Watch: Bachelorette's Rachel & Gabby on Dancing With the Stars?!. Get ready to return to the ballroom floor. The official cast list for season 31 of Dancing With the Stars—which will premiere Sept. 19 on Disney+—is finally here and chock-full of television and film favorites. Specifically, the casting news, which was announced Sept. 8 on Good Morning America, includes one of the current Bachelorettes, a Real Housewives of New Jersey mainstay and a Cruel Intentions star. That's right, season 31 will include The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey, RHONJ staple Teresa Giudice and movie star Selma Blair.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Scherzinger
Person
Charli D'amelio
Person
Selma Blair
Person
Teresa Giudice
Person
Vinny Guadagnino
Person
Sasha Farber
Person
Witney Carson
Person
Trevor Donovan
Person
Daniel Durant
Person
Rupaul
Person
Emma Slater
Person
Nick Carter
Person
Cheryl Ladd
Person
Shangela
Person
Jordan Fisher
Person
Mark Ballas
Person
Alfonso Ribeiro
Person
Jessie James Decker
Person
Drew Lachey
OK! Magazine

Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing

Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Says She’ll Never Do a Cover After Criticism From Judges

There are still more than 20 contestants left waiting to see whether or not they’ve made it to the season 17 finale of America’s Got Talent. Nevertheless, the show’s final episode is still rapidly approaching. This year’s installment of America’s Got Talent has introduced us to a multitude of immensely talented singers. Shining stars include country music acts Drake Milligan and Chapel Hart. Meanwhile, though, other stars, including 17-year-old singer Mia Morris, have also made a name for themselves. Now, ahead of the AGT season finale, Morris revealed why she’s vowed to only perform original songs.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Dancing With The Stars#Ballroom Dance#Reality Tv#Dwts Season 31#American#Idol
The List

Oprah Winfrey's 2022 Emmys Fashion Risk Has Fans Divided

There are few more legendary television figures than Oprah Winfrey. Her long-running daytime talk show, "The Oprah Winfrey Show," ran for 25 years, but she chose to walk away to focus on other creative endeavors. During that time, she took home two Primetime Emmy Awards (via IMDb). It wasn't surprising to see Oprah present the award for Outstanding Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at this year's Emmys, which Michael Keaton won. Of course, fans couldn't get enough of her outfit, whether their opinions were positive or negative.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!

Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
MISSOURI STATE
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Mayim Bialik Makes Big Confession About Ken Jennings

Jeopardy! co-host Mayim Bialik shared some inside info about the show. She appeared on the “Inside Jeopardy!” podcast alongside co-host Ken Jennings. Both of the co-hosts have been officially and permanently named as the co-hosts of the beloved game show. They are the replacements for the late Alex Trebek, leaving some huge shoes to fill. The two had never done an interview together until the podcast, and they shared a lot with fans about the show.
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Cinemablend

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5

Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
TV SERIES
People

Bachelorette Gabby Windey Calls Her Situation with Remaining Suitor Erich a 'Big Fat Dumpster Fire'

Gabby and co-Bachelorette Rachel Recchia each ended Tuesday's episode of The Bachelorette with only one man who might propose in next week's finale Warning: This post contains spoilers from Tuesday's episode of The Bachelorette. Night one of the Bachelorette finale kicked off with host Jesse Palmer bringing Bachelorettes Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey out to the studio. Then Jesse threw it back to Mexico to show how Rachel and Zach's conversation before the rose ceremony ended. "I'm sure you feel that the Fantasy Suite felt a little off with us," Zach, 25, said to Rachel....
TV & VIDEOS
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

183K+
Followers
114K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy