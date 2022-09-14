Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cincy Jungle
How to watch Bengals at Cowboys in Week 2
The Cincinnati Bengals are headed to Texas to take on The Dallas Cowboys. Both teams started off the season with a loss and both will be looking to avoid that dreaded 0-2 start. The Cowboys have probably the most impactful injury in the NFL after quarterback Dak Prescott broke his...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Cowboys Injury Report: Tee Higgins questionable; Michael Gallup out
The final injury report is out for the Cincinnati Bengals, who looked poised to have Tee Higgins back in the lineup Sunday vs. the Dallas Cowboys. After going limited Wednesday before taking Thursday off for a personal matter, Higgins was a full participant Friday and is listed as questionable to play in Week 2.
Cincy Jungle
How the experts are picking Bengals - Cowboys
The Cincinnati Bengals seem to be heavy favorites as they enter their game with the Dallas Cowboys. The NFL media and experts are shying away from not trusting a Cooper Rush-led Cowboys team. That makes sense since the Bengals will be fielding a Joe Burrow who has to be upset with himself after last week.
Cincy Jungle
Predict the outcome of Bengals - Cowboys
It will be strength against strength Sunday afternoon when the Cincinnati Bengals travel to AT&T Stadium to take on the Dallas Cowboys. After a season in which the Bengals finished in the top five in the NFL in rushing defense, Cincinnati held the Pittsburgh Steelers to 75 yards on the ground and four first downs rushing.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals News (9/16): La’el Collins looks back on time in Dallas
La’el Collins made it a point to call Cincinnati home before Thursday’s practice as he discussed Sunday’s return to Dallas, the place he rose to prominence as one the league’s better right tackles during the seven previous seasons. But he’s grateful for where he’s ended up.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Cowboys second half
Here’s to hoping the real Bengals show up in half No. 2 vs. the Cowboys.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Cowboys inactives: Tee Higgins is ACTIVE
The Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys have announced their inactives, and with it comes good news for the road team. After being in the NFL concussion protocol this week, stat wideout Tee Higgins is ACTIVE today, so expect him to get his normal workload against a very vulnerable Dallas secondary.
Cincy Jungle
Twitter criticizes Zac Taylor following Bengals’ last-second loss at Cowboys
The Cincinnati Bengals took a very rough loss to the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, and fans on Twitter weren’t shy about their displeasure, mainly in regard to head coach Zac Taylor. On to the Jets.
Cincy Jungle
4 winners and 5 losers from Bengals’ loss to Cowboys
My oh my, how the good graces evaporate. All’s not well as the Cincinnati Bengals drop to 0-2 on the season following a 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The Bengals have now lost two-straight games by a last-second field goal and have allowed 13 sacks on the young season. Problems from last year’s regular season have carried over into this year, but the late-game fortunes have not.
Cincy Jungle
Cincy Jungle Sunday staff picks and Bengals - Cowboys pregame thread
The second week of the season is here, and teams like the Cincinnati Bengals have to be chomping at the bit to dispel any negative Week 1 narratives that are running rampant. The rest of the AFC North also gets some seemingly easy matchups, The Cleveland Browns will be hosting the New York Jets, and the Pittsburgh Steelers will be hosting the New England Patriots.
Cincy Jungle
Elizabeth Blackburn named to NFL international committee
The impact Elizabeth Blackburn has had on the Cincinnati Bengals cannot be understated. Blackburn’s handprints are all over the rebirth we’ve seen from the team. The improved gameday experience at Paycor Stadium, the new uniforms and the seemingly rapid modernization of the franchise can all be traced back to her and her growing role within the front office.
Cincy Jungle
Browns and Ravens both pull off epic Browns-level choke jobs
Even for the Cleveland Browns, what they did today was one of the most epic Cleveland Browns moments we’ve ever seen from the Cleveland Browns. With 1:55 left in their Week 2 clash with the undermanned New York Jets, Nick Chubb scored a 12-yard touchdown to put Cleveland up 30-17, though the ensuing extra point from rookie Cade York was no good.
Cincy Jungle
Zac Taylor says headsets went out on Bengals’ final offensive play; punt hitting scoreboard was ‘big play in the game’
The Cincinnati Bengals were unable to finish off their comeback against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half. It took the Bengals pretty much three quarters to wake up on offense, but they managed to tie the game with a little over four minutes remaining. The defense then stopped the...
