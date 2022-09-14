ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

Related
dawgnation.com

3 things: How Kirby Smart critiqued 48-7 Georgia win over South Carolina

COLUMBIA — Kirby Smart was ready to see his No. 1-ranked Georgia football team get tested on the road at South Carolina. Instead, all the banged-up Gamecocks could offer was a late-arriving crowd and a quiz at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Bulldogs rolled to a 48-7 win over South Carolina,...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

It’s time to consider the possibility that UGA is even better than last year

Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join host Brandon Adams and special guest analyst Terrence Edwards as they break down all the action from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as they seek to repeat as national champions. UGA fans can also participate in the show each week by joining live via Zoom to provide their own takes on what it will take to get the Dawgs back to the College Football Playoff. This week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes reaction to UGA’s 48-7 win at South Carolina.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
College Sports
Columbia, SC
Sports
State
Florida State
Athens, GA
Sports
City
Milledgeville, GA
Local
Georgia College Sports
State
Texas State
Athens, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Columbia, SC
City
Athens, GA
State
South Carolina State
dawgnation.com

Georgia football tops Alabama in Week 4 Coaches Poll, sits at No. 1

Through the first three weeks of the college football season, Georgia has outscored its foes 130-10. That level of dominance has been reflected in the polls, including the Week 4 Coaches Poll which was released on Sunday. Georgia came in at No. 1. Alabama is at No. 2, followed by...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Todd Monken
Person
Bryan Mcclendon
Person
Mike Bobo
Person
Will Muschamp
dawgnation.com

Georgia defense rattled South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler in 48-7 win

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Georgia defense zeroed in on South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattled on Saturday with devastating efficiency. “We had a thing called ‘Rattle Rattler,” so we rattled him, we were able to contain him,” middle linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson said following Georgia’s 48-7 win over the Gamecocks.
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University

Comments / 0

Community Policy