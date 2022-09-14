Read full article on original website
3 things: How Kirby Smart critiqued 48-7 Georgia win over South Carolina
COLUMBIA — Kirby Smart was ready to see his No. 1-ranked Georgia football team get tested on the road at South Carolina. Instead, all the banged-up Gamecocks could offer was a late-arriving crowd and a quiz at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Bulldogs rolled to a 48-7 win over South Carolina,...
Nolan Smith perfectly explains why new-look Georgia football defense remains elite
From the outside, you would think Georgia’s defense delivered another strong performance. The Bulldogs came away with three interceptions, held South Carolina to just 306 total yards and the Gamecocks didn’t find the end zone until late in the fourth quarter. Most of Georgia’s regular defensive contributors were...
Georgia a monster favorite over Kent State, Carson Beck among backups who are a good bet to play
ATHENS — Georgia is a monster favorite over Mid-American Conference foe Kent State on Saturday, but the real intrigue will be the game within the game. Just so everyone is clear, the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs are a 42-point favorite over the Golden Flashes in the noon kickoff at Sanford Stadium.
It’s time to consider the possibility that UGA is even better than last year
Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join host Brandon Adams and special guest analyst Terrence Edwards as they break down all the action from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as they seek to repeat as national champions. UGA fans can also participate in the show each week by joining live via Zoom to provide their own takes on what it will take to get the Dawgs back to the College Football Playoff. This week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes reaction to UGA’s 48-7 win at South Carolina.
Georgia football tops Alabama in Week 4 Coaches Poll, sits at No. 1
Through the first three weeks of the college football season, Georgia has outscored its foes 130-10. That level of dominance has been reflected in the polls, including the Week 4 Coaches Poll which was released on Sunday. Georgia came in at No. 1. Alabama is at No. 2, followed by...
Georgia football-South Carolina live updates, score, analysis, injury news for Week 3 game
The Georgia Bulldogs take on South Carolina for a Week 3 game. Below you can find live updates, analysis, injury news and the score for the SEC game. Georgia enters the game as the No. 1 ranked team, coming off a 33-0 win over Samford. South Carolina is coming off a 44-30 loss to Arkansas.
Brock Bowers erupts for Georgia football against South Carolina: ‘Ticking time bomb’
COLUMBIA, S.C., — After skying for his second touchdown of the day, Brock Bowers went over to chat with Stetson Bennett about the play. South Carolina left Bowers in single coverage, the tight end and quarterback made eye contact and Bowers made a Sunday-level play against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Georgia football maintains top spot in Week 4 AP Poll Top 25 rankings after lopsided win
Some wondered how Georgia would handle the No. 1 ranking this past week, heading into a tough environment in South Carolina. The Bulldogs emphatically answered any and all questions with their 48-7 road win over South Carolina. The performance made sure Georgia stayed at the No. 1 spot in this week’s AP Poll.
Georgia football instant observations as Bulldogs hand South Carolina record-setting defeat
COLUMBIA, S.C., — Georgia and South Carolina have met 75 times in their history. None of the previous matchups have seen a beatdown of such epic proportions. The Bulldogs got just about whatever they wanted on Saturday, strolling to a 48-7 win over the hapless Gamecocks. Georgia moves to 3-0 on the season and 1-0 in SEC play.
Georgia defense rattled South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler in 48-7 win
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Georgia defense zeroed in on South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattled on Saturday with devastating efficiency. “We had a thing called ‘Rattle Rattler,” so we rattled him, we were able to contain him,” middle linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson said following Georgia’s 48-7 win over the Gamecocks.
Stetson Bennett pukes and rallies Georgia football to another dominant showing
COLUMBIA, S.C., — To call it a flu game would be a bit dramatic. This was not Michael Jordan being carried by Scottie Pippen in the NBA finals. It was merely Stetson Bennett puking after a second-quarter touchdown pass to Brock Bowers. You know, when he wasn’t vomiting on...
Kirby Smart updates Arik Gilbert status, explains his absence from 48-7 win at South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Georgia coach Kirby Smart said tight end Arik Gilbert didn’t make the trip for “personal reasons” on Saturday. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs scored an impressive 48-7 win over South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. Gilbert, a unique talent to be sure, had...
The Heisman Hype is real: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett delivers in highlight-friendly 48-7 win
COLUMBIA — The Heisman Trophy hype is real for Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, and he hasn’t even played in the fourth quarter of a game this season. Bennett continued to deliver for the Bulldogs’ offense on Saturday, producing the sort of highlight-friendly moments that sway Heisman Trophy voters in the 48-7 win over South Carolina.
Spencer Rattler pays respect to Georgia after 48-7 loss: ‘That’s probably the best defense in the country’
COLUMBIA — South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler didn’t want to press, but the Georgia defense — and the scoreboard — dictated he take chances. Rattler gave credit where it was due after the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs scored a 48-7 win over his Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday.
Kirby Smart explains dynamic Stetson Bennett brings, South Carolina challenged to fool veteran QB
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Stetson Bennett will turn 25 years old next month, a grown man among boys in many respects, with many seasons behind him. It’s one of many advantages No. 1-ranked Georgia has entering into its game at South Carolina at noon on Saturday (TV: ESPN). Coach...
Report: Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert, receiver Adonai Mitchell did not travel to South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert was among the players who did not travel to South Carolina, per a Rivals.com report. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs play the Gamecocks at noon on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium (TV: ESPN). Smart has made that adjustment a priority, in terms of...
Georgia football predicted travel roster for SEC opener against South Carolina
Kirby Smart will have some decisions to make with regard to his roster this week. Per SEC rules, Georgia is only able to bring 70 players with them to South Carolina as the Bulldogs have their first road SEC contest of the season. All the obvious names will be making...
Georgia football-South Carolina game time, TV channel, how to watch online, odds for Week 3 game (Sept. 17, 2022)
Georgia football takes on the South Carolina Gamecocks in a Week 3 college football game on Saturday, Sept. 17. Below you can find information on the game, TV channel, as well as how to watch the game online and odds. Georgia enters the game with the No. 1 ranking after...
