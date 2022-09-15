Man, Woman Charged After 250 Bags Of Fentanyl, Heroin Seized During Hudson Valley Traffic Stop

Two people are facing felony charges after a Hudson Valley traffic stop led to the discovery of about 250 bags of fentanyl and heroin, authorities reported.

Authorities saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation on Sawkill-Ruby Road in the Town of Ulster on Thursday, Sept. 8, according to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office.

The driver, identified as 29-year-old Melissa Neglia, of Saugerties, was found to be driving the vehicle with a revoked license, authorities said.

The passenger, identified as 32-year-old Kyle Schick, of Saugerties, was also found to have an active warrant of arrest issued by the State of New York Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, the Sheriff's Office said.

While searching the vehicle, authorities found the bags of drugs, according to the report.

The Sheriff's Office said Neglia and Schick were arrested and charged with third- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Authorities said Neglia was released with an appearance ticket, and Schick was remanded to the Ulster County Jail.