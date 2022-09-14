More than four billion people are expected to tune in this morning to bid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II, as the long-reigning monarch is finally laid to rest. After passing away on September 8, Queen Elizabeth will be given a state funeral Monday, that will be broadcast live around the world from Westminster Abbey. King Charles and his siblings will be in attendance, as will Queen Cosort Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and other members of the Royal Family. Ahead of the funeral, Buckingham Palace released a new photo of the late monarch...

