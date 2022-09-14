Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Mandy Rose And Tino Sabbatelli Get Engaged
"NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose and former "NXT" wrestler Tino Sabbatelli are engaged. Rose shared the news Saturday evening via Instagram, writing, "My heart is so full." Back in May, Sabbatelli spoke with Chris Villet about his relationship with Rose. He revealed that it was her personality and down-to-earth persona that drew him to her. When they first met, they were just friends, as Rose was engaged at the time. After she broke up with her fiance, Sabbatelli noted in the interview that "it just kind of escalated from there." The couple confirmed their relationship in 2018 during the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony.
wrestlingrumors.net
Missing SmackDown Star Returns After Nearly Two Months Away
Welcome back. One of the best things about WWE having such a huge roster is that it can slip in different wrestlers and stars when it needs to. Someone being gone for so long can make for some very interesting return moments, even if WWE advertises them in advance. That was the case this week as one of the more intriguing names in WWE made their return after more than a month away.
wrestlingrumors.net
Triple H Has Major Plans For Bobby Lashley And The United States Title
Something has to take its place. Roman Reigns has dominated WWE for the last two plus years and there is nothing to suggest that is going to change. Reigns now wrestles a lighter schedule and is not going to be around every week. Instead, Reigns only shows up for major shows and matches. That is great for Reigns, but creates a problem when Reigns holds both World Titles. Now there might be a solution.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Plans To Bring Back Former Character To Replace Injured Star
Change it up. There are a lot of characters in WWE and sometimes you need to do something different to keep things interesting. That is not always the easiest thing to do, but occasionally something will be served up to WWE on a silver platter. It seems to be taking place again, as a WWE star is changing up his character in perhaps the easiest way possible.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Believes One Of Her WWE Matches Will Become A 'Cult Classic'
Ronda Rousey has an interesting choice for one of her matches that she believes will become a "cult classic." Rousey has been in quite a few high-profile matches dating back to her in-ring debut back in 2018 at WrestleMania 34, but one stands out from the pack in her mind.
wrestlinginc.com
Bad Bunny Does Incredibly Charitable Act For Uvalde Survivor
Rap superstar and part-time professional wrestler Bad Bunny is no stranger to generous acts of charity. The rapper has continued to use his fame to do good, this time by assisting a group building a home for the family of Mayah Nicole Zamora, one of the survivors of the horrific shooting that took place in Uvalde, Texas, in May.
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman Reflects On His WWE Release: 'It Was A Hard Pill To Swallow'
During 2020 and 2021, WWE let go of over 200 talent signed to the company, including several major stars. One of the most shocking, however, was former Universal Champion Braun Strowman, who was positioned at the time of his release as a top star within the company. However, like many former WWE stars, the resignation of Vince McMahon and ascension of Paul "Triple H" Levesque led to Strowman making his shocking return to the company at the beginning of September, causing destruction and chaos in the process. The former world champion spoke about his release as a guest on "WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves."
411mania.com
Update On If WWE Is Trying To Bring Back Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt was released from WWE last year and hasn’t worked for another wrestling company since. However, that could change soon. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Wyatt has indeed had talks with WWE about a possible return. The talks stalled, but it’s reportedly ‘not a dead issue’
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star Suddenly Turns Face To Rescue Raquel Rodriguez On SmackDown
Raquel Rodriguez suffered a post-match beatdown at the hands of Damage CTRL following her loss to Bayley on the 9/16 "WWE SmackDown." However, just as "Big Mami Cool" appeared to be outnumbered by Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, Shotzi ran down to the ring to rescue Rodriguez from the heels.
wrestlinginc.com
Corey Graves On What The Usos Told Him About Bringing Solo Sikoa Into The Bloodline
Solo Sikoa won't be getting any special treatment backstage or on the road despite his relation to Roman Reigns and the Usos, at least according to WWE commentator Corey Graves. Graves spoke on the "After the Bell" podcast about an airport conversation between himself and Jimmy and Jey Uso regarding their brother and his recent debut.
411mania.com
WWE Changes Up Lineup For Tonight’s Smackdown
The card for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown has undergone a bit of a change. WWE has announced an updated lineup for tonight’s show, which switches up the #1 contender’s Fatal Four-Way match to determine The Usos’ next Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. Instead of The New Day vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Los Lotharios, the match will now be The New Day vs. Hit Row vs. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) vs. The Brawling Brutes (Butch & Ridge Holland).
stillrealtous.com
Popular Name Reportedly Removed From WWE’s Internal Roster
In the world of professional wrestling interesting gimmicks come and go, and it looks like one highly talked about character may have made his last appearance on WWE programming. PWInsider is reporting that Ezekiel is no longer listed on WWE’s internal roster. It was noted that Elias replaced Ezekiel on...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On WWE Changing Plans For Liv Morgan On SmackDown
Shotzi officially turned babyface this past Friday on "SmackDown" when she rescued Raquel Rodriguez from a three-on-one attack at the hands of Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL. However, WWE reportedly had a different creative direction for the segment prior to the show. According to Fightful Select,...
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Names WWE NXT Star Who Helped Her Get Back Into Ring Shape
Bayley made her return at SummerSlam back in July after recovering from a torn ACL. On her journey to return to WWE TV, she had some assistance from a top NXT act. During an appearance on "Casual Conversations," Bayley revealed which NXT star played a huge role in her recovery process.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Triple H Planning More Surprises
Since Paul "Triple H" Levesque became WWE's head of creative, he has wasted little time putting his imprint on the promotion's main roster, including bringing back several former WWE Superstars. Dakota Kai, Johnny Gargano, Hit Row, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett Bordeaux have all made their returns to the company since Triple H took control following Vince McMahon's retirement, but that might not be the end of the surprises.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announces Bayley's First Match On SmackDown In Over A Year
Over the past month and a half, the recently returned Bayley has been running her rounds on "WWE Raw" alongside Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, collectively known as Damage CTRL. Since the trio's first appearance together at SummerSlam in July, Bayley has pinned the "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, and Kai and SKY have won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Although it appears the former champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah are not done with Damage CTRL.
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades as Logan Paul returns after beating The Miz at SummerSlam
Social media and WWE superstar Logan Paul is bringing his unique brand to WWE SmackDown. Paul steps foot in a WWE ring on Friday for the first time since defeating The Miz at SummerSlam. The action kicks off inside Honda Center in Anaheim, California, at 8 p.m. ET. WWE is...
PWMania
Possible Spoiler: Changes Pitched for WWE SmackDown
As PWMania.com previously reported, a fatal four-way match will take place on tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown to decide who will be the #1 contenders for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The New Day vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Los Lotharios is currently being advertised....
wrestlinginc.com
William Regal Extends Invitation To Goldberg While Talking About Heat Between Them
The history between Goldberg and William Regal has been well documented, with the two former WCW talents not seeing eye-to-eye since Regal wrestled the intense former NFL player during Goldberg's rookie year in 1998. The match between the two on "WCW Nitro" lasted more than six minutes, which was like...
