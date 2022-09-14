Read full article on original website
Related
Russia says ready for U.S. prisoner swap talks but scolds embassy
MOSCOW, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday that it was ready for talks on a prisoner exchange to free U.S. citizens jailed in Russia, but that the American embassy in Moscow was "not fulfilling its official duties" to maintain dialogue.
Iran raises possibility of meeting at U.N. assembly to revive nuclear deal
DUBAI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Iran does not rule out the possibility of a meeting on the sidelines of the annual U.N. General Assembly in New York on reviving its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday.
A Massachusetts Yankee in Queen Elizabeth’s Queue
250 years after America struck a blow for democracy, the view from the Queue remains stubbornly royalist.
Comments / 0