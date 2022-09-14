Read full article on original website
Related
Study: Air Pollution Linked To Child Behavioral And Cognitive Issues
While it may have always been a concern that air pollution could affect the way our kids breathe, it seems that it may also affect the way they think, develop, and behave into adulthood. Recent evidence from The University of Washington adds claim to the fact that both prenatal and postnatal exposure to air pollution can harm a child’s brain development. So, what does this mean for pregnant people and parents?
COVID-19 Has Left 7.5 Million Kids Orphaned Around The World
The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the world are ongoing, and many of the virus’s permanent, lasting effects are still somewhat unknown. One consequence we now know more about? Just how many millions of minor children have been without their parents or primary caregivers. According to a new...
KIDS・
Why Many Psychopaths Become “Parasitic” Fathers, According To Science
From what you know of psychopaths, you’d think that they wouldn’t want to become parents and would instead just be happy focusing on themselves. But a new study has found that while men with psychopathic traits really do want to become dads, spending time raising those kids is an entirely different matter.
How Come Nobody Warned Me About Mammograms?
I have compiled a long list over the past 38 years of things my mother (or other women before me) should have warned me about. Period clots, pregnancy hemorrhoids, vaginal varicose veins, sporadic chin hair, and uterine prolapse just to name a few. And I get it, these aren’t cute, ladylike topics. But, newsflash — preparation is the key to success — and when it comes to the dirty, uncomfortable, painful, weird womanly stuff I have always felt massively unprepared. So it should have come as no surprise when I walked in to get my first mammogram, expecting a quick, painless, non-invasive simple x-ray, that my experience was wildly different.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Good News, Mom: Preventive Treatment For Bee Sting Allergies Actually Exists
Having a child with a bee sting allergy is tricky (and sometimes scary) business: Whether it’s a sports practice or just running around your backyard, you want them to enjoy playing outside in the summertime — but the fear of what would happen if a bee crashed the party is always at the back of your mind.
Scary Mommy
16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.https://scarymommy.com/
Comments / 0