KOEL 950 AM

Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery

This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
DAVENPORT, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Take A Peak Behind The Curtain Of A Popular Iowa Brewery [PHOTOS]

If you are a beer and Iowa lover, you might want to add this Northeast Iowa brewery to your list of places to visit in Iowa. While visiting Manchester Iowa for the first time this week, I was told I needed to make sure I found time to visit Franklin Street Brewing Company- which I was able to actually do two days later.
KOEL 950 AM

The Deadliest Animal in the World is Abundant in Iowa

The state of Iowa is filled with many wonderful creatures. Yes Hawkeye fans, the Cyclone faithful are among them. Native to Iowa we have some docile, even cute native animals. You'll find a large number of fury forest animals, including white-tail deer, gray foxes, red foxes, coyotes, and bobcats. While deer can certainly be a nuisance or even dangerous when struck by a car, for the most part, those are some mild-mannered animals.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Eastern Iowa Farmer Named Conservation Farmer of the Year[PHOTOS]

What Dave Lubben thought was going to be just a county award ended up much bigger when he received a call from the Iowa Farm Bureau. I wasn't expecting that. And I thought I was signing up for maybe a county award. And six months later, Iowa Farm Bureau calls me up and says ‘Dave you won!’ I said ‘what did I win?’ Well, ‘you won the Conservationist Farmer of the Year.’
MONTICELLO, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Are Iowa Schools Getting Rid of Snow Days?

It's become a hot topic for many school districts throughout the country, but is this idea making its way to Iowa anytime in the near future?. Earlier this month, New York City's Education Department officials announced that they would be getting rid of snow days. Students will be expected to attend virtual learning sessions in the case of bad weather making going into school.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

New Iowa Facility Is An Amazon For Farmers

A national company is creating an even bigger local footprint with its latest grand opening. Farmers Business Network has opened a new Amazon-style warehouse right here in Iowa, but instead of being able to buy clothes or electronics- people can get their ag-related goods. This new distribution center is located...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

National Retailer Will Close Two Iowa Stores Amid Restructuring

Earlier this month, it was announced that in an attempt to "increase customer engagement, drive traffic, and recapture market share", Bed, Bath And Beyond would close 150 stores and approximately 20 percent of its workforce. It wasn't known at that time what, if any, Iowa locations would be shuttered but a recent report has given us that information.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Cedar Rapids Gamers Saving One Life at a Time

September is National Suicide Prevention Month and a group of Cedar Rapids gamers recently gathered to do just that, help raise money and awareness for suicide prevention. The Role on for Life event was recently at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church where participants gathered together to hang out, and discuss life, and play Dungeons and Dragons.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Surpasses Ivy League Leaders in One Coveted Skill

Don't get me wrong, it is and always has been a badge of honor to say you went to an Ivy League school (I couldn't even dream of getting in). But in one practical skill set whose value continues to increase among employers, the University of Iowa has just surpassed two of those Ivy League universities.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Linn County Wants Input on Second Pedestrian Bridge Over Cedar River [IMAGES]

Bike and pedestrian trails have made incredible progress across Linn County in recent years. Julie and I biked from the east edge of Marion this morning on a busy trail filled with walkers, bikers, and even a guy on a hoverboard. Now, there's news on another new addition coming in the future. In this case, you can provide feedback now on what you want it to look like.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

