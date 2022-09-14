Read full article on original website
Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery
This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
Take A Peak Behind The Curtain Of A Popular Iowa Brewery [PHOTOS]
If you are a beer and Iowa lover, you might want to add this Northeast Iowa brewery to your list of places to visit in Iowa. While visiting Manchester Iowa for the first time this week, I was told I needed to make sure I found time to visit Franklin Street Brewing Company- which I was able to actually do two days later.
Talk Show Host’s Birthday Brings A Taste Of Iowa Nice to The View
The first thing you're going to say is "how is anyone at the Oscars relatable to Iowans?" But stick with me. ABC's "The View" has undoubtedly been seen as one of the most polarizing shows on television for many years, especially when discussions turn to politics. In 2016, ABC News...
You Can Fly In A World War 2 Bomber Plane Visiting Eastern Iowa
A little (big) piece of history will be seen in Iowa over the weekend as a B-25 bomber plane will be flying around eastern Iowa. When I say little I mean a piece of history that weighs over 20,000 lbs. I'm not the biggest fan of heights and the thought...
It’s Actually Legal in Iowa to Have This in the Back of Your Truck?
My in-laws just purchased a new Ford 150. Big, black extended cab. She's a beauty, I got to "meet" her this past Sunday. My father-in-law is a farmer, so he was excited to have a clean, for now, truck bed. That got me wondering, could someone ride in the back...
Your 2022 Guide to Eastern/Central Iowa Haunted Houses [LIST]
In just a couple of weeks, haunted houses in Eastern and Central Iowa will begin opening for the season. Here's the information we have so far on all those haunted houses:. Fridays & Saturdays in October from 8 p.m. to midnight. Tickets range from $25 to $60 - purchase yours...
The Deadliest Animal in the World is Abundant in Iowa
The state of Iowa is filled with many wonderful creatures. Yes Hawkeye fans, the Cyclone faithful are among them. Native to Iowa we have some docile, even cute native animals. You'll find a large number of fury forest animals, including white-tail deer, gray foxes, red foxes, coyotes, and bobcats. While deer can certainly be a nuisance or even dangerous when struck by a car, for the most part, those are some mild-mannered animals.
Eastern Iowa Farmer Named Conservation Farmer of the Year[PHOTOS]
What Dave Lubben thought was going to be just a county award ended up much bigger when he received a call from the Iowa Farm Bureau. I wasn't expecting that. And I thought I was signing up for maybe a county award. And six months later, Iowa Farm Bureau calls me up and says ‘Dave you won!’ I said ‘what did I win?’ Well, ‘you won the Conservationist Farmer of the Year.’
Does Iowa Allow You to Smile in Your State ID Photo? Sort of
When you have to hang onto your driver's license or state ID for 8 years (more or less depending on where you live) I would guess most people would rather have a half-decent photo instead of something unflattering. We might all lie about our height and weight on our IDs...
Are Iowa Schools Getting Rid of Snow Days?
It's become a hot topic for many school districts throughout the country, but is this idea making its way to Iowa anytime in the near future?. Earlier this month, New York City's Education Department officials announced that they would be getting rid of snow days. Students will be expected to attend virtual learning sessions in the case of bad weather making going into school.
New Iowa Facility Is An Amazon For Farmers
A national company is creating an even bigger local footprint with its latest grand opening. Farmers Business Network has opened a new Amazon-style warehouse right here in Iowa, but instead of being able to buy clothes or electronics- people can get their ag-related goods. This new distribution center is located...
Kid Captain Eve Chooses Iowa Wave Song That Signifies Her Battle
The University of Iowa has revealed the song choice by this week's Kid Captain, Eve Jiminez. It speaks to the battle that she's waged against a rare illness. Not once, but twice. Eve is from Davenport and was just four years old when one of her eyes began to droop....
I Guarantee Most People Get This Basic Iowa “Fact” Wrong
We all love to learn little nuggets and tidbits about the state we live in. Be it a celebrity who's from the state, or an invention created in our state, we all love to know a little bit more about where we live. But one little Iowa "fact" that I...
National Retailer Will Close Two Iowa Stores Amid Restructuring
Earlier this month, it was announced that in an attempt to "increase customer engagement, drive traffic, and recapture market share", Bed, Bath And Beyond would close 150 stores and approximately 20 percent of its workforce. It wasn't known at that time what, if any, Iowa locations would be shuttered but a recent report has given us that information.
Iowa Park Listed In Top 10 of America’s Natural Landmarks [PHOTOS]
According to Iowa's News Now, a popular Iowa state park made the Top 10 of a new list of the nation's "favorite natural attractions", and on a list of 250 possible choices, several other Iowa spots made the list. The travel website Aqua Expeditions, a recognized global leader in luxury...
Cedar Rapids Gamers Saving One Life at a Time
September is National Suicide Prevention Month and a group of Cedar Rapids gamers recently gathered to do just that, help raise money and awareness for suicide prevention. The Role on for Life event was recently at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church where participants gathered together to hang out, and discuss life, and play Dungeons and Dragons.
Iowa Surpasses Ivy League Leaders in One Coveted Skill
Don't get me wrong, it is and always has been a badge of honor to say you went to an Ivy League school (I couldn't even dream of getting in). But in one practical skill set whose value continues to increase among employers, the University of Iowa has just surpassed two of those Ivy League universities.
Bullying And Fights Are Down In Cedar Rapids Schools Because of This
Growing up shouldn't have to be a tough job but sometimes it can be. Kids in school already go through a lot and if you add in being picked on or bullied, it can make going to school a nightmare for some students. Thankfully Cedar Rapids Schools are trying to put an end to fights and bullying with the Youth Peace Project.
Iowa Woman Shoots Father of Her Child, With Baby Just Feet Away
Domestic violence is one awful thing -- committing the crime and letting it escalate in front of children, let alone an infant, is another. That type of trauma can, and likely will, last a lifetime for children involved in situations like this. It's even more shocking when situations as such...
Linn County Wants Input on Second Pedestrian Bridge Over Cedar River [IMAGES]
Bike and pedestrian trails have made incredible progress across Linn County in recent years. Julie and I biked from the east edge of Marion this morning on a busy trail filled with walkers, bikers, and even a guy on a hoverboard. Now, there's news on another new addition coming in the future. In this case, you can provide feedback now on what you want it to look like.
