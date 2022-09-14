ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Jordan responders rescue infant from collapsed building

By OMAR AKOUR
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=483Vo1_0hv7RLXD00
1 of 5

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordanian teams on Wednesday rescued an infant and worked to save others from the rubble of a collapsed building, as officials said they had arrested three people in connection to the disaster.

State media said at least nine people were killed and others remained missing Wednesday, a day after the four-story building fell in Jordan’s capital, Amman. Authorities said 10 other people were injured. It remained unclear what caused the collapse.

Nisreen al-Hmoud said she was at home with her two sons when the building collapsed.

“The first thing I saw was the ceiling when it fell on my head. After that the floor split, and my children and I fell into it,” she said. “The sofa flew toward my son and protected him from the rubble that fell on us.”

Her 13-year-old son, Nour, speaking from a hospital room, said he remembered his mother telling him to move quickly and then the floor opening up before he lost consciousness.

Amman public prosecutor Hassan Al-Abdallat told the official Petra News Agency that three people had been charged with multiple counts of causing death and harm. He said his office would form a technical committee to determine the cause of the collapse and identify those responsible.

State media identified the suspects as one of the building’s owners, its maintenance contractor and its maintenance technician.

Rescue crews, meanwhile, continued to dig through the ruins in hope of finding survivors. The Petra agency said an infant had been rescued and evacuated.

Brig. Gen. Hatem Jaber, director of the civil defense department, said rescuers were working on the assumption that everyone trapped inside is still alive. “We work with cautious optimism,” he said.

The building was located in Jabal al-Weibdeh, an older district of the Jordanian capital that is popular among wealthier residents and expatriates but also includes some poorer areas.

Jordan is a close Western ally that has long been seen as a bastion of stability in the volatile Middle East.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

4 dead, 1 missing after farmhouse fire; cause sought

GREENVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Four people died and one remains missing following a fire at a farmhouse in western Pennsylvania, authorities said. Fire crews in Mercer County were called to the Delaware Township blaze near Fredonia at about midnight Thursday and found the multi-story farmhouse engulfed in flames. Officials said about a dozen fire departments responded along with state police and ambulance crews. The blaze was not reported extinguished until about 4 a.m. Friday. Coroner John Libonati said Monday that the remains of four people — a man and a woman and two juveniles, a boy and a girl — were recovered from the fire. The identities of the victims are to be confirmed through medical records. Another person reported missing is still being sought, he said. State police and a fire marshal are investigating the cause of the blaze.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
The Associated Press

Officials: 8 injured in Chicago apartment building explosion

CHICAGO (AP) — Eight people were rushed to hospitals after being injured when an explosion Tuesday tore through the top floor of a Chicago apartment building, officials said. The explosion at the 36-unit, four-story apartment building in the South Austin neighborhood occurred at about 9 a.m., officials said. Chicago Fire Department Deputy Chief Marc Ferman told reporters a few hours later that the department had finished searching for potential victims and was “confident” that nobody remained trapped inside the building, of which much of the top floor had collapsed. He said technical crews had shored up the upper floors to allow firefighters to search “to make sure we didn’t leave any victims underneath any of the debris.” A cause of the blast had not yet been determined.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

School bus crashes into S Carolina store; 7 sent to hospital

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A school bus crashed into a store in South Carolina on Tuesday, hitting one student outside and sending the driver and four students on board to the hospital, authorities said. The front of the school bus was inside the brick building up to its windshield and the rear emergency door of the bus was open in TV footage from the scene. The bus was carrying eight elementary students to North Charleston Creative Arts Elementary School when it slammed into the Neighbor Store around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, North Charleston Assistant Fire Chief Christan Rainey told reporters. The store, which was closed at the time, serves as a bus stop for high school students. One student waiting for the bus was hit and two others were struck by debris, Rainey said.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Associated Press

Police: 2-year-old boy found dead in parked car in Alabama

ONEONTA, Ala. (AP) — A 2-year-old boy found dead inside a car that was parked outside an Alabama day care center apparently had been in the vehicle for an extended amount of time, police said. A relative discovered the child inside a car at Kids Campus in rural Blount County on Tuesday afternoon, when temperatures were around 90 degrees, authorities said. The child, whose name was not immediately released, could not be revived. It wasn’t clear exactly how long the boy had been inside the vehicle, but Police Chief Charles Clifton said it may have been an “extended time throughout the day.” “I believe everyone I saw on the scene has children, so it’s extremely difficult to be involved in something like that,” Clifton told reporters during a briefing.
ONEONTA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Department#Amman#Middle East#Accident#Jordanian#Petra News Agency
The Associated Press

Steelworker dies after industrial accident at Indiana mill

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — A steelworker who was injured last week in an industrial accident at a northwest Indiana steel mill has died at a Chicago hospital, officials said. Michael Osika, 44, of Schererville died Saturday after being injured Thursday at the Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor steel mill in East Chicago, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
EAST CHICAGO, IN
The Associated Press

Missouri couple charged after toddler shoots himself in head

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri couple has been charged with child endangerment after a 21-month-old St. Louis boy found a gun that had been left down on a television stand and fatally shot himself in the head. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that prosecutors say the boy’s mother Alea Little, 24, and her boyfriend Donnell Straughter, 30, were lying in bed when Khori Patterson crawled out of bed on Aug. 31 and left the room. According to court documents, Little told investigators that a few minutes later she heard a gunshot and found Khori slumped over in a pool of blood. Little told police that she knew the gun was where Khori could reach it and neither she nor Straughter moved it. After Khori was found, Straughter told Little he didn’t want police to know he had a gun or that the boy used it to shoot himself. Then Straughter fled and left Little at home with Khori.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
525K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy