Sept. 19 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1777, American soldiers won the first Battle of Saratoga in the Revolutionary War. In 1881, U.S. President James Garfield, 49, who had been shot in July by a disgruntled office-seeker, died of his wounds. Vice President Chester Arthur was sworn in as the successor to Garfield, who had been president for 6 1/2 months. His assassin was executed in 1882.

