ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bizneworleans.com

State of Louisiana Premieres New Entertainment Industry Website

BATON ROUGE – From Louisiana Economic Development:. The State of Louisiana is unveiling a revamped and redesigned website dedicated to entertainment industry professionals doing business in our state. The updated site, still found at LouisianaEntertainment.gov, engages visitors with a vibrant showcase of the state’s booming entertainment sector and the industry-leading state incentives program that supports it.
LOUISIANA STATE
bizneworleans.com

Port of New Orleans Board Elects Jack Jensen Jr. Chairman

NEW ORLEANS — On Sept. 23, the board of commissioners of the Port of New Orleans elected Jack C. Jensen Jr. to serve as board chairman, succeeding Charles H. Ponstein, whose term as chairman ended this month. Also elected were Joseph F. Toomy, who will serve as vice chairman, and Walter J. Leger Jr., who will serve as secretary-treasurer for the nine-month term.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Templet to Serve as Chair of Jefferson Community Foundation Gala

Jefferson Community Foundation has announced that Jefferson Parish Councilmember Ricky Templet will be serving as the honorary chairman of its Oct. 28 JCF Gala Celebration. “I am honored to serve as the chairman of JCF’s Gala Celebration,” said Templet in a press release. “As JCF’s premiere fundraiser for our community, this event means a great deal to me and to all those involved. I look forward to celebrating the annual gala.”
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
bizneworleans.com

Entergy Louisiana to Purchase Solar Power, Add Green Tariff Option

BATON ROUGE, La. – From Entergy Louisiana:. On Sept. 22, Entergy Louisiana received approval from the Louisiana Public Service Commission to grow its portfolio of renewable power by adding 475 megawatts of new-build solar generating capacity, which will nearly triple the company’s total renewable generating capacity in the state.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Covington, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Health
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
New Orleans, LA
Health
bizneworleans.com

Faubourg Brewing to Merge with 3 Regional Breweries

NEW ORLEANS – Faubourg Brewing Company has announced that it has merged with Made By The Water LLC, owner of three craft breweries: Oyster City based in Apalachicola, Fla.; Catawba in Asheville, N.C.; and Palmetto in Charleston, S.C. Made By The Water’s distribution covers North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Blue Cross Grant Will Help Families Impacted by Life-Altering Injuries

NEW ORLEANS — The Split Second Foundation announced that it has received a $98,300 grant from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation to help fund its Split Second Cares Program. A full-time director will operate the initiative, which will provide mental and emotional health services to individuals and families impacted by life-altering injuries.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Automated Pizzerias from PizzaForno Arrive in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – PizzaForno, maker of automated pizzerias, has set up shop at the University of New Orleans, LSU Medical Center and the New Orleans VA Medical Center. There’s a Sept. 29 grand opening event at UNO. The company was founded in 2018 by Canadian entrepreneurs William Moyer...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Nunez Partners with EON Reality to Offer VR Courses

CHALMETTE, La. — EON Reality, a specialist in virtual and augmented reality and knowledge metaverse industry and education solutions, has announced a partnership with Nunez Community College. EON-XR solutions are designed to help Nunez instructors “increase the speed of workforce training, reduce infrastructure costs and decrease the probability of...
CHALMETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare Advantage#Medicare Plans#Medicare Enrollment#Medicare Premiums#Medical Insurance#General Health#Medical Services#Aep#Greater Baton Rouge#Ochsner Health Plan#Ohp
bizneworleans.com

Teach For America Announces 2022 GNO Alumni Coaching Fellowship

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Teach For America Greater New Orleans has welcomed 13 experienced educators from 11 public schools across greater New Orleans to the 2022 cohort of the TFA GNO Alumni Coaching Fellowship. Since its inception in 2020, this is the first year the fellowship has expanded to include both alumni of the Teach For America program and non-alumni teachers. Their work will impact more than 2,000 students in Orleans and Jefferson parishes through coaching and supporting novice teachers also teaching at their schools.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Jefferson Chamber Issues Call for Board Nominations

As we near the new year, it is time to request nominations for our 2023 board of directors. Nominations are open to all Jefferson Chamber members. If you would like to nominate yourself or someone else to the board, please complete the online nomination form. The nominating committee will meet next month to review all nominations.
JEFFERSON, LA
bizneworleans.com

Peter Mayer Celebrates Founder’s Day, Raises Funds to Help Cancer Patients

NEW ORLEANS – Peter Mayer Advertising hosted a celebration on Sept. 12 to honor the legacy of Peter A. Mayer, who founded the agency in 1967. To mark the occasion, the agency has partnered with Children’s Hospital New Orleans and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society to support young cancer patients. Peter Mayer is hosting an LLS fundraiser that will culminate on Nov. 10 at the annual LLS Light The Night event.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

For Sale: Trio of Buildings on Camp Street

NEW ORLEANS — The current home of Peter Mayer Advertising is for sale. Corporate Realty has announced that it is representing the owners in the sale of 318-320-324 Camp Street, a 38,729-square-foot property that consists of three buildings located a block and a half from Poydras Street and two blocks from Canal Street and the French Quarter.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
bizneworleans.com

Renovation at River Garden Apartments Moving Forward

NEW ORLEANS – HRI Communities announced today that it has closed on the financing to renovate the first phase of the River Garden Apartments at 913 Felicity Street in the Lower Garden District and is set to immediately move forward with construction overseen by Landis Construction Co. The $10 million renovation project will facilitate a renovation of the apartment homes, which were originally developed in 2003 by HRI as the first phase of the St. Thomas HOPE VI Redevelopment Project.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Chaffe & Associates Celebrates 40th Anniversary

NEW ORLEANS – This year, Chaffe & Associates celebrates its 40th anniversary. With clients across the South, the company focuses on valuations, mergers and acquisition advisory services with an emphasis on founder-led companies, family-owned businesses, banks and other financial institutions. The company’s founder and Chairman, D. B. H. “Black”...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Kimpton Hotel Fontenot Announces Samuel Peery as Executive Chef

NEW ORLEANS — Kimpton Hotel Fontenot, a 202-room hotel in the Central Business District, has announced the appointment of Samuel Peery as executive chef. In his new role overseeing the hotel’s food and beverage program, Peery will lead the kitchen and develop new menus for the hotel’s restaurant and bar concepts, including the “elevated and energetic” cocktail lounge Peacock Room, neighborhood café Gospel Coffee and Boozy Treats, and a new concept coming early next year, along with expanded banquet and event catering service.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy