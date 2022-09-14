NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Teach For America Greater New Orleans has welcomed 13 experienced educators from 11 public schools across greater New Orleans to the 2022 cohort of the TFA GNO Alumni Coaching Fellowship. Since its inception in 2020, this is the first year the fellowship has expanded to include both alumni of the Teach For America program and non-alumni teachers. Their work will impact more than 2,000 students in Orleans and Jefferson parishes through coaching and supporting novice teachers also teaching at their schools.

