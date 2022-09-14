Read full article on original website
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
bizneworleans.com
State of Louisiana Premieres New Entertainment Industry Website
BATON ROUGE – From Louisiana Economic Development:. The State of Louisiana is unveiling a revamped and redesigned website dedicated to entertainment industry professionals doing business in our state. The updated site, still found at LouisianaEntertainment.gov, engages visitors with a vibrant showcase of the state’s booming entertainment sector and the industry-leading state incentives program that supports it.
bizneworleans.com
Port of New Orleans Board Elects Jack Jensen Jr. Chairman
NEW ORLEANS — On Sept. 23, the board of commissioners of the Port of New Orleans elected Jack C. Jensen Jr. to serve as board chairman, succeeding Charles H. Ponstein, whose term as chairman ended this month. Also elected were Joseph F. Toomy, who will serve as vice chairman, and Walter J. Leger Jr., who will serve as secretary-treasurer for the nine-month term.
bizneworleans.com
Templet to Serve as Chair of Jefferson Community Foundation Gala
Jefferson Community Foundation has announced that Jefferson Parish Councilmember Ricky Templet will be serving as the honorary chairman of its Oct. 28 JCF Gala Celebration. “I am honored to serve as the chairman of JCF’s Gala Celebration,” said Templet in a press release. “As JCF’s premiere fundraiser for our community, this event means a great deal to me and to all those involved. I look forward to celebrating the annual gala.”
bizneworleans.com
Entergy Louisiana to Purchase Solar Power, Add Green Tariff Option
BATON ROUGE, La. – From Entergy Louisiana:. On Sept. 22, Entergy Louisiana received approval from the Louisiana Public Service Commission to grow its portfolio of renewable power by adding 475 megawatts of new-build solar generating capacity, which will nearly triple the company’s total renewable generating capacity in the state.
bizneworleans.com
Faubourg Brewing to Merge with 3 Regional Breweries
NEW ORLEANS – Faubourg Brewing Company has announced that it has merged with Made By The Water LLC, owner of three craft breweries: Oyster City based in Apalachicola, Fla.; Catawba in Asheville, N.C.; and Palmetto in Charleston, S.C. Made By The Water’s distribution covers North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama,...
bizneworleans.com
Blue Cross Grant Will Help Families Impacted by Life-Altering Injuries
NEW ORLEANS — The Split Second Foundation announced that it has received a $98,300 grant from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation to help fund its Split Second Cares Program. A full-time director will operate the initiative, which will provide mental and emotional health services to individuals and families impacted by life-altering injuries.
bizneworleans.com
Automated Pizzerias from PizzaForno Arrive in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS – PizzaForno, maker of automated pizzerias, has set up shop at the University of New Orleans, LSU Medical Center and the New Orleans VA Medical Center. There’s a Sept. 29 grand opening event at UNO. The company was founded in 2018 by Canadian entrepreneurs William Moyer...
bizneworleans.com
Nunez Partners with EON Reality to Offer VR Courses
CHALMETTE, La. — EON Reality, a specialist in virtual and augmented reality and knowledge metaverse industry and education solutions, has announced a partnership with Nunez Community College. EON-XR solutions are designed to help Nunez instructors “increase the speed of workforce training, reduce infrastructure costs and decrease the probability of...
bizneworleans.com
Teach For America Announces 2022 GNO Alumni Coaching Fellowship
NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Teach For America Greater New Orleans has welcomed 13 experienced educators from 11 public schools across greater New Orleans to the 2022 cohort of the TFA GNO Alumni Coaching Fellowship. Since its inception in 2020, this is the first year the fellowship has expanded to include both alumni of the Teach For America program and non-alumni teachers. Their work will impact more than 2,000 students in Orleans and Jefferson parishes through coaching and supporting novice teachers also teaching at their schools.
bizneworleans.com
Jefferson Chamber Issues Call for Board Nominations
As we near the new year, it is time to request nominations for our 2023 board of directors. Nominations are open to all Jefferson Chamber members. If you would like to nominate yourself or someone else to the board, please complete the online nomination form. The nominating committee will meet next month to review all nominations.
bizneworleans.com
Peter Mayer Celebrates Founder’s Day, Raises Funds to Help Cancer Patients
NEW ORLEANS – Peter Mayer Advertising hosted a celebration on Sept. 12 to honor the legacy of Peter A. Mayer, who founded the agency in 1967. To mark the occasion, the agency has partnered with Children’s Hospital New Orleans and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society to support young cancer patients. Peter Mayer is hosting an LLS fundraiser that will culminate on Nov. 10 at the annual LLS Light The Night event.
bizneworleans.com
For Sale: Trio of Buildings on Camp Street
NEW ORLEANS — The current home of Peter Mayer Advertising is for sale. Corporate Realty has announced that it is representing the owners in the sale of 318-320-324 Camp Street, a 38,729-square-foot property that consists of three buildings located a block and a half from Poydras Street and two blocks from Canal Street and the French Quarter.
bizneworleans.com
Renovation at River Garden Apartments Moving Forward
NEW ORLEANS – HRI Communities announced today that it has closed on the financing to renovate the first phase of the River Garden Apartments at 913 Felicity Street in the Lower Garden District and is set to immediately move forward with construction overseen by Landis Construction Co. The $10 million renovation project will facilitate a renovation of the apartment homes, which were originally developed in 2003 by HRI as the first phase of the St. Thomas HOPE VI Redevelopment Project.
bizneworleans.com
Chaffe & Associates Celebrates 40th Anniversary
NEW ORLEANS – This year, Chaffe & Associates celebrates its 40th anniversary. With clients across the South, the company focuses on valuations, mergers and acquisition advisory services with an emphasis on founder-led companies, family-owned businesses, banks and other financial institutions. The company’s founder and Chairman, D. B. H. “Black”...
bizneworleans.com
Kimpton Hotel Fontenot Announces Samuel Peery as Executive Chef
NEW ORLEANS — Kimpton Hotel Fontenot, a 202-room hotel in the Central Business District, has announced the appointment of Samuel Peery as executive chef. In his new role overseeing the hotel’s food and beverage program, Peery will lead the kitchen and develop new menus for the hotel’s restaurant and bar concepts, including the “elevated and energetic” cocktail lounge Peacock Room, neighborhood café Gospel Coffee and Boozy Treats, and a new concept coming early next year, along with expanded banquet and event catering service.
