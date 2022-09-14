Read full article on original website
Related
bizneworleans.com
Apply for the 2022 Racial and Health Equity Learning Lab
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Louisiana Public Health Institute, in partnership with Healthy Blue Louisiana and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, has announced that applications are being accepted until Oct. 15 for participation in the 2022 Racial and Health Equity Learning Lab. The Learning Lab is a...
bizneworleans.com
Fidelity Bank Wins National Award for P.O.W.E.R. Plates Initiative
NEW ORLEANS — From Fidelity Bank:. Fidelity Bank was honored by the American Bankers Association’s Brand Slam Awards at this week’s Annual Marketing Conference in Denver. ABA’s panel of 52 credentialed marketing professionals judged hundreds of entries from elite banks of all sizes across the United States...
bizneworleans.com
New Orleans & Company Announces 2nd ‘Nola X Nola’ Music Series
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans & Company, in partnership with the New Orleans Tourism and Cultural Fund, 3090 x 3090 LLC and a coalition of New Orleans nightclubs and music venues will kick off the second annual NOLA X NOLA event on Sept. 23. Special performances are scheduled through Oct. 9. To date, there are more than 50 venues and 300 musical performances around New Orleans over the 16-day festival.
Comments / 0