NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans & Company, in partnership with the New Orleans Tourism and Cultural Fund, 3090 x 3090 LLC and a coalition of New Orleans nightclubs and music venues will kick off the second annual NOLA X NOLA event on Sept. 23. Special performances are scheduled through Oct. 9. To date, there are more than 50 venues and 300 musical performances around New Orleans over the 16-day festival.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO