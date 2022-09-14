Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
Walk held to spread awareness of Alzheimer’s
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thompson Park was host to the North Country’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Walkers flocked to the park sporting their best purple outfits and pinwheels to represent the ways that Alzheimer’s has impacted their families. The event was used to raise awareness and...
wwnytv.com
Watertown leaders unhappy with conditions at Butler Pavilion
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Reports of litter, crime, and now furniture have city leaders unhappy with the conditions at Watertown’s Butler Pavilion. With its overhead roof and readily accessible bathrooms, the pavilion has recently become a place of refuge for the city’s homeless population. After a sofa, cot, and mattress appeared this week, however, Mayor Jeff Smith says something had to be done.
wwnytv.com
Rebecca Talbot, 68, of Chaumont
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Rebecca Talbot, 68, of Chaumont, NY passed away on September 12, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Becker-Cleveland Funeral Home, Chaumont. Rebecca was born on May 11th, 1954 to Richard and Florence White Planty. Rebecca worked for the City Court, was part of the Ladies...
wwnytv.com
Jefferson County SPCA: Zeus
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Zeus was in pretty rough shape when he came to the Jefferson County SPCA as a stray a few weeks ago. Assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry said the Shar Pei mix is doing much better now. He’s about 3 years old. He’s also sweet, playful, and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wwnytv.com
Pavilion dedicated to local business man’s honor at Copenhagen park
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - If you have driven through Copenhagen lately, you may have noticed a new pavilion by the bridge. It’s part of the Ted Simmons Riverside Memorial Park, commemorated in memory of well known local business man Ted Simmons. Sunday, the Simmons family, in partnership with...
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg, St. Lawrence County hit snag with dispatch transfer
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg and St. Lawrence County officials have hit a snag in their efforts to transfer the city’s entire police dispatch to county emergency services. Since the end of August, all 911 calls from Ogdensburg have been received in Canton, but the actual dispatching is...
wwnytv.com
Watertown Red and Black game called off at halftime
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red and Black football game tonight was called off at halftime. That’s because of what Watertown police are calling an altercation between players at the half, requiring the police to show up. Our cameras were there and they caught personnel from both...
wwnytv.com
Carthage United Methodist Church celebrates 200 years
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The sound of an organ opens the bicentennial Sunday service at Carthage United Methodist Church. Jean Haverstock has been a faithful member of the church for nearly six decades. Forty years in the nursery ministry and 30 years as an organ player. But, what does...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wwnytv.com
Muth Touch, 81, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Muth Touch, 81, of Crowner Road, died peacefully on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at home under the care of Jefferson County Hospice. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and are with the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619.
wwnytv.com
Watertown fire chief testifies again in front of grand jury probing firefighter Peyton Morse’s death
SCHUYLER COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s fire chief returned to Schuyler County to give more grand jury testimony in the death of city firefighter Peyton Morse. Matt Timerman told 7 News he was before the grand jury for about two hours Friday afternoon. This marks the second time...
wwnytv.com
Watertown Farm & Craft Market still underway
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Farm & Craft Market is still going. Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce president Kayla Jamieson says the market has three weeks left. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning. The market is from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m....
wwnytv.com
Graveside Services: Larry F. Carr, 78, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The graveside service with military honors for Larry F. Carr will be held Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 1:00 PM in Depauville Cemetery. Mr. Carr, 78, of Clayton died August 1, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wwnytv.com
UPDATE: Woman struck and killed while bicycling on Route 11 identified
TOWN OF ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - A woman is dead after a truck hit her as she bicycled on Route 11 in the town of Adams Friday afternoon. State Police say 28-year-old Jean Winchell of Adams Center was riding south on Route 11 when she collided with a vehicle traveling north, operated by 24-year-old Bailey Monica of Watertown.
wwnytv.com
Larry Charles Ouellette, 60, formerly of Lowville & Watson
HOT SPRINGS, Arkansas (WWNY) - Larry Charles Ouellette, 60, formerly of Lowville & Watson, passed away in Hot Springs, Arkansas on September 10, 2022 after an almost year long battle with cancer. Larry was born on December 21, 1961 in Lowville, NY to the late Leo and Rose (Nuspliger) Ouellette.
wwnytv.com
Vietnam War vet in unmarked grave finally honored
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - In an unmarked grave for 5 years, a Vietnam War veteran gets the recognition the community says he always deserved. On a gloomy Friday morning, the stillness of Fairview Cemetery in Carthage is interrupted by three gunshots marking a Vietnam veteran finally honored with a grave that permanently marks his name.
wwnytv.com
17th annual Cream Cheese Festival draws hundreds to Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The annual Cream Cheese Festival made it’s return in full force Saturday, emceed by one of our very own here at channel 7. Morning news weathercaster and Lewis County native Beth Hall took the stage to open the festivities on North State Street. The...
wwnytv.com
First Trinity Concert - Project Trio
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) First Trinity Concert Series, September 18 at 3 pm. Combining the virtuosity of world-class artists with the high energy of rock stars, PROJECT Trio is acclaimed by the press as being “packed with musicianship, joy and surprise.” Gramophone Magazine singled out the group as “an ensemble willing and able to touch on the gamut of musical bases ranging from Baroque to nu-Metal and taking in pretty much every stylism in between,” while The Wall Street Journal hailed the Trio for their “wide appeal, subversive humor, and first-rate playing.”
wwnytv.com
Woman accused of possessing drugs worth $63,500
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg woman faces a drug possession charge after police allegedly found drugs with a street value of more than $60,000 in her vehicle following a traffic stop. Ogdensburg police say 57-year-old Renee Huckle was pulled over Wednesday on State Route 37 in the town...
wwnytv.com
Red & Black head to last regular season contest
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black close out their regular season at home this Saturday. With homefield advantage in the playoffs, the Red & Black could have two more home games after this one. The Red & Black offense put up 31 points with 329 total...
wwnytv.com
TV Dinner: Pasta with Apples, Bacon, and Blue Cheese
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This dish is a nod to Chef Chris Manning’s mother, who often cooked both sweet and savory apple recipes. He calls this smoky, salty, sweet, tart dish Pasta with Apples, Bacon, and Blue Cheese. It’s perfect for a fall day. Pasta with Apples,...
Comments / 0