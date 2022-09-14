WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) First Trinity Concert Series, September 18 at 3 pm. Combining the virtuosity of world-class artists with the high energy of rock stars, PROJECT Trio is acclaimed by the press as being “packed with musicianship, joy and surprise.” Gramophone Magazine singled out the group as “an ensemble willing and able to touch on the gamut of musical bases ranging from Baroque to nu-Metal and taking in pretty much every stylism in between,” while The Wall Street Journal hailed the Trio for their “wide appeal, subversive humor, and first-rate playing.”

WATERTOWN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO