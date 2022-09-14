ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apply for the 2022 Racial and Health Equity Learning Lab

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Louisiana Public Health Institute, in partnership with Healthy Blue Louisiana and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, has announced that applications are being accepted until Oct. 15 for participation in the 2022 Racial and Health Equity Learning Lab. The Learning Lab is a...
Week in Review, Sept. 12-16: Leadership Change at Ochsner and More

NEW ORLEANS – On Sept. 13, Ochsner Health’s board of directors announced that Warner Thomas, the health system’s current CEO, is leaving to take the top job at Sutter Health, a Sacramento, Ca.-based nonprofit. Thomas worked at Ochsner for 24 years and served as CEO for the last decade. The board has unanimously voted to appoint Pete November, Ochsner’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, as his successor beginning, appropriately enough, at the beginning of November.
