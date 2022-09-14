NEW ORLEANS – On Sept. 13, Ochsner Health’s board of directors announced that Warner Thomas, the health system’s current CEO, is leaving to take the top job at Sutter Health, a Sacramento, Ca.-based nonprofit. Thomas worked at Ochsner for 24 years and served as CEO for the last decade. The board has unanimously voted to appoint Pete November, Ochsner’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, as his successor beginning, appropriately enough, at the beginning of November.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO