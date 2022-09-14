Read full article on original website
Related
Wooden Boat, Pucará Cine, Reteam For ‘Bajo el Mismo Sol,’ From New Directors Winner (EXCLUSIVE)
Set to be unveiled at this week’s San Sebastian Europe-Latin America Co-Production Forum, “Bajo el Mismo Sol” has secured a first co-production deal ahead of the festival. Argentina’ Pucará Cine has boarded the project, reteaming with lead producer Wooden Boat Productions in the Dominican Republican on director Ulises Porra’s third feature. Both production companies co-produced Porra’s most recent movie, “Carajita” (2021), co-directed by Silvina Schnicer, which won the New Directors award at last year’s San Sebastián, swept Guadalajara, and collected hardware at Argentina’s Mar del Plata and the Miami Film Festival. Set in 1820, “‘Bajo el mismo sol’ is a historically resonant tale...
‘I am the most inclusive listener of all time’: Steve Aoki’s honest playlist
A 45 of A Nightmare on My Street by DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince. I remember that even before my first album, it was my first vinyl. The movie A Nightmare on Elm Street had come out, and I saw the video. My brother had a record player, and I always thought it was cool that he had all these records. My mum gave me the $2 so that I could go buy it in the store as a little kid.
Comments / 0