A 45 of A Nightmare on My Street by DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince. I remember that even before my first album, it was my first vinyl. The movie A Nightmare on Elm Street had come out, and I saw the video. My brother had a record player, and I always thought it was cool that he had all these records. My mum gave me the $2 so that I could go buy it in the store as a little kid.

