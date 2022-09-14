Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Bussed' Venezuelan families flood Denver’s homeless servicesDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Flammable freight trains pass downtown Denver venues, housingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Denver homeless shelters better than they used to beDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Turo, like an Airbnb for cars, expands at Denver International AirportDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Families would receive up to $350 for each child in new proposalJ.R. HeimbignerDenver, CO
Related
Suspect in Bijou St. bridge shooting found
COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) detectives were able to locate the suspect in the shooting that occurred in the afternoon on Friday, Sept. 16. According to CSPD on Saturday, Sept. 17, detectives were able to identify a man they say is a suspect in the shooting. Detectives interviewed the man and then […]
Aurora police investigate fatal shooting
A shooting Saturday on South Ironton Street in Aurora left one man dead. The shooting occurred around 12:45 p.m. between Tennessee and Kentucky avenues, and the man who was shot was seated in a vehicle, Aurora police said. The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the man's name after his...
KKTV
Man shot in front of family at Colorado Springs motel
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting victim is expected to survive after he was shot in the groin in front of his wife and kids Saturday. Police say they were called to a motel on North Chestnut Street at 4:30 p.m. on the reported shooting. “The victim was shot...
Man shot in front of family in a motel parking lot
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department said a man was shot in a motel parking lot in the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 17. CSPD said that around 4:30 p.m. officers were called to a motel in the 3200 block of North Chestnut Street just west of I-25, on a reported shooting. According to […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cpr.org
Funeral for slain Arvada police officer Dylan Vakoff draws hundreds
Family, friends and hundreds of law enforcement officers gathered at Flatirons Community Church in Lafayette on Friday morning to honor slain Arvada police officer Dylan Vakoff. Vakoff was shot and killed early Sunday morning while responding to a call about a large domestic disturbance. The Arvada native was 27-years-old and...
Northglenn Police searching for shooting suspect
Northglenn Police are searching for a man suspected of shooting a 35-year-old at a house party. Officers responded to the 200 block of Muriel Drive around 11 p.m., Saturday, on a report of shots fired, Northglenn Police said in a statement. Upon arrival officers contacted witnesses who stated at an altercation at a house part several shots were fired. One 35-year-old male with a gun shot wound was transported to a local hospital by family member(s) and is currently in stable condition. Police are searching for a black male, who fled the scene in an older white sedan, possibly a Honda or Acura. This incident is currently under investigation by the Northglenn Police.
Man killed in Aurora shooting
AURORA, Colo. — A man is dead after a shooting in Aurora Saturday afternoon. The Aurora Police Department (APD) said officers were called to South Ironton Street between East Tennessee Avenue and East Kentucky Avenue at 12:43 p.m. after witnesses called 911 to report a shooting. APD said they...
10-year-old on scooter killed after collision with car
A 10-year-old who was riding a scooter was killed after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspect in townhome fire turns himself into police
James Oakley Gambrell, Jr. is currently facing charges of attempted murder, arson and menacing with a deadly weapon. He's currently in the Jefferson County Jail. Golden Police say Gambrell turned himself into the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department at about 11:00 p.m. on Friday, September 16. Gambrell also turned in an AR-15 and a handgun at the time of his arrest. James Oakley Gambrell Jr., 48, was named the person of interest after police responded to a report of felony menacing as a fire ignited at a townhome in Golden. According to Golden Police Department, police got to the scene at Table Mountain Townhomes...
Old Town shooting leaves 1 hospitalized, no arrests made
One person was hospitalized overnight after being shot multiple times near Fort Collins.
Man arrested after 6-hour standoff, closes Highway 14
The Weld County Regional SWAT Team arrested one man for threatening to burn down a camping trailer while people were inside.
broomfieldleader.com
Broomfield police investigating elder abuse complaint
The Broomfield Police Department is investigating a report of elder abuse at a senior living facility in the 400 block of Summit Boulevard. The department reported the incident as an assault on its community crime map. According to the department, on Sept. 7 an elderly female resident reported she had...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Weld County man in custody after 6-hour stand off with police
Marshall Wayne Johnson is facing charges of burglary, menacing, attempted arson, as well as harassment, criminal trespass and theft. Weld County deputies responded to a 911 call reporting that Johnson had a can of gasoline and was threatening to burn a fifth wheel camper trailer with two people inside it. The caller also said that Johnson threatened them with a hammer. When deputies got to the scene, Johnson barricaded himself in the primary home on the property, and hold up for 6-hours. Members of the Negotiations Unit responded, and the Weld County Regional SWAT Team also were activated. Johnson surrendered at 9:15 p.m. on Friday, September 16th, with no reports of injuries. He is currently in the Weld County jail.
Fire tears through Denver homeless encampment
According to the Denver Fire Department, crews were called to the homeless encampment located near 8th Avenue and Elati Street where a fire had sparked up, destroying several tents.
Woman carjacked at gunpoint, car used in homicide
A Denver woman is thankful to be alive after she was robbed of her vehicle at gunpoint.
Joseph Spector arrested, accused of fondling children
Police are concerned there could be more victims after Joseph Spector was arrested. The 44-year-old is accused of fondling children in Denver and Aurora.Officers responded to a report at Denver International Airport of a child being fondled. After speaking with the victim's mother and reviewing surveillance video, investigators identified the suspect as Spector. He was arrested on Wednesday for investigation of sexual assault- fondling of a child. In addition to the incident at DIA, the Aurora Police Department's Crimes Against Children Unit identified Spector as a suspect in a similar incident. That incident reportedly occurred at Lava Island, 452 N. Sable Blvd. about 1 p.m. on Sept. 6. According to police, a female child was fondled by Spector. Investigators believed there may be additional victims. Anyone with information about either of these incidents or wish to report an incident involving Spector, is encouraged to call the Denver Police Department at 720.913.6040 or the Aurora Police Department at 303.627.3100.
Shooting near I-25 and W. Bijou St. leaves one dead, suspect still in area
The suspect is still in the area and on foot. Police are asking people to stay out of the area as they check for the suspect.
Fort Collins Police Services Officer-Involved Shooting Update
Additional information is available about the September 2 officer-involved shooting. Just after noon on September 2, Fort Collins Police officers responded to a report of a disturbance at an apartment in the 1200 block of East Stuart Street. Officers learned Isaac Roy Philip Cordova (03/03/1982) of Fort Collins had been there earlier in the day, left prior to police arrival, but had returned to the property. They also knew he had an outstanding felony warrant.
2 teens arrested in double outside Carla Madison Rec Center
Police in Denver have arrested two 16-year-olds in connection to last week's shooting outside the Carla Madison Rec Center. Two people were shot outside the recreation center at Josephine and Colfax Avenue. The victims were a 20-year-old man who police said got into a fight with the suspects and an innocent teenage bystander. The teen remains in the hospital and the other victim has been released. One of the suspects is facing attempted murder charges and the other is under investigation as an accessory.
Aurora man sentenced to six years in prison for assaulting roommate
(Tom Blackout / Unsplash) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 16, 2022. (Aurora, Colo.) An 18th Judicial District Court Judge sentenced a man to six years in the Department of Corrections for unprovoked assaulting his roommate after accusing him of stealing his data.
Comments / 0