Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine worked to secure territory reclaimed from occupying Russian forces in a swift counter-offensive and reiterated plans to win back all occupied regions, as U.S. President Joe Biden predicted "a long haul" ahead. read more.
AOL Corp
Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires
On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
Fox News
Judge orders Biden admin to turn over Fauci, Jean-Pierre 'misinformation' emails sent to social media giants
A federal judge in Louisiana ruled Tuesday that the Biden administration has 21 days to turn over all relevant emails sent by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Dr. Anthony Fauci to social media platforms regarding alleged misinformation and the censorship of social media content. The decision by Judge...
Trump Vs. Biden: Who Would Americans Vote For If 2024 Election Was Held Right Now? New Poll Finds Out
A majority of Americans do not want Donald Trump to run for President again in 2024, according to a new poll, while another indicates he’s behind President Joe Biden in a hypothetical contest. What Happened: A new poll from PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll indicates that 61% of Americans don’t want...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Liz Cheney says she's 'disgusted' the names of the Mar-a-Lago raid FBI agents were leaked and accused Republicans of 'dangerous hypocrisy'
Liz Cheney said it was hypocritical for Republicans to say "back the blue" and then attack FBI agents "for doing their jobs" in the Mar-a-Lago raid.
Hillary Clinton Spills The Beans On Her Rumored 2024 Run For President
With the 2024 election looming upon us, talks of who and who will not run for president are beginning to heat up. Typically, candidates will wait until the midterm elections are over, which take place fall of this year, before announcing their bid for office — but that doesn't stop the rumor mill from working double time.
MSNBC
A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift
A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson among Fox News stars ordered to give depositions in Dominion defamation suit
Several of Fox News’s top hosts, including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, have been called to give depositions in a major defamation suit brought against the network by Dominion Voting Systems.The case revolves around the network’s propagation of false claims and conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election, and specifically the assertion that Dominion’s voting machines were deliberately compromised in any of various implausible ways in order to rig the election for Joe Biden.As reported by The New York Times, the names ordered to testify in the case include Mr Carlson and Mr Hannity, as well as Judge Jeanine Pirro,...
RELATED PEOPLE
MSNBC
Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world
As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots Tuesday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
White House reporter blows up at Karine Jean-Pierre for not taking questions
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had to shout down a belligerent reporter during her press briefing on Thursday, after the reporter expressed outrage at not being called on. The incident occurred in the final minutes of the briefing as Jean-Pierre was attempting to allow another reporter to ask a...
Washington Examiner
Networks refused to air Biden's primetime address live because it was too political
Several major news networks opted not to air President Joe Biden's "soul of the nation" address on Thursday night, due in part to the contents of the speech and for how close the speech was given ahead of the midterm elections. CBS, NBC, ABC, and Fox News did not air...
A storm is coming: It might sweep Trump and the GOP into history's dustbin
Longtime White House correspondent Brian Karem writes a weekly column for Salon. One afternoon in college I found myself picking up trash at a Wendy's parking lot on the Business Loop in Columbia, Missouri. I can't remember what happened the night before — no nefarious story there. I simply...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hillary Clinton to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas: 'Don't you want to retire?'
In an interview with Andy Cohen, Clinton said she'd also ask Melania Trump how her summer is going after the FBI raided Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago.
Sarah Palin says ‘entire country’ should be ‘outraged’ at her failure to get elected
Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin thinks you should be angry that she is not heading to Congress.That’s what the failed Republican House candidate told an interviewer this week on Real America’s Voice, a right-wing YouTube channel. Ms Palin blamed her defeat on Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system, which allocates the votes of defeated candidates after a first round of voting to the top two remaining candidates based on the personal preferences of voters.“It was the political establishment that created this system with the ranked-choice voting,” Ms Palin declared. “And, without encouraging the other Republican to drop out once he...
NBC poll finds whopping 62% of college Democrats would 'never' room with Trump voters
A new NBC News poll revealed that 62% of current college students who identify as Democrats would never share a dorm room with a supporter of former President Donald Trump, showcasing just how serious the political divide is in the country. This number is double the percentage of Trump supporters...
Melania Trump's Confidantes Reveal How She Feels About A Second Shot At First Lady
It's no secret that former president Donald Trump was outspoken about his feelings throughout his presidency. He often took to Twitter to speak out about everything from the weekly "Saturday Night Live" sketches to commentary on foreign policy (via The Washington Post). When he was banned from the platform, he created his own social media site, where he continues to speak his mind to his loyal followers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
Trump pick for Michigan secretary of state race Kristina Karamo threatened to kill her family, court records claim
Kristina Karamo, the Republican Party nominee for Michigan secretary of state, several years ago threatened to kill herself and her two daughters in response to her husband's request for a divorce, her now ex-husband alleged in a court record. Karamo has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and has...
CNN
1M+
Followers
167K+
Post
974M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0