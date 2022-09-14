ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine worked to secure territory reclaimed from occupying Russian forces in a swift counter-offensive and reiterated plans to win back all occupied regions, as U.S. President Joe Biden predicted "a long haul" ahead. read more.
AOL Corp

Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
The Independent

Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson among Fox News stars ordered to give depositions in Dominion defamation suit

Several of Fox News’s top hosts, including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, have been called to give depositions in a major defamation suit brought against the network by Dominion Voting Systems.The case revolves around the network’s propagation of false claims and conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election, and specifically the assertion that Dominion’s voting machines were deliberately compromised in any of various implausible ways in order to rig the election for Joe Biden.As reported by The New York Times, the names ordered to testify in the case include Mr Carlson and Mr Hannity, as well as Judge Jeanine Pirro,...
Joe Biden
Paul Whelan
Brittney Griner
Donald Trump
Tony Blinken
MSNBC

Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world

As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots Tuesday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
The Independent

Sarah Palin says ‘entire country’ should be ‘outraged’ at her failure to get elected

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin thinks you should be angry that she is not heading to Congress.That’s what the failed Republican House candidate told an interviewer this week on Real America’s Voice, a right-wing YouTube channel. Ms Palin blamed her defeat on Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system, which allocates the votes of defeated candidates after a first round of voting to the top two remaining candidates based on the personal preferences of voters.“It was the political establishment that created this system with the ranked-choice voting,” Ms Palin declared. “And, without encouraging the other Republican to drop out once he...
The List

Melania Trump's Confidantes Reveal How She Feels About A Second Shot At First Lady

It's no secret that former president Donald Trump was outspoken about his feelings throughout his presidency. He often took to Twitter to speak out about everything from the weekly "Saturday Night Live" sketches to commentary on foreign policy (via The Washington Post). When he was banned from the platform, he created his own social media site, where he continues to speak his mind to his loyal followers.
