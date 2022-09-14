Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
New London police investigating untimely death at Water Street parking garage
NEW LONDON — City police said they are investigating the untimely death of a person Sunday afternoon. Officers responded shortly before 1 p.m. to the parking garage at 160 Water St. after receiving a report that a person may have jumped from the multi-story structure, according to New London Police Chief Brian Wright.
Register Citizen
Bridgeport police: Man robbed near Main Street early Sunday
BRIDGEPORT — A man was reportedly robbed early Sunday morning in Bridgeport, according to police. A man called the Bridgeport Emergency Communications Center soon after 3 a.m., "indicating he was just robbed and struck in the face (with) what he believed to be a firearm" near Main Street and Capital Avenue, according to Scott Appleby, emergency management director for the city.
NBC Connecticut
Man Injured in Hartford Shooting
A man was injured in a shooting in Hartford late Saturday night. Officers were called to an area hospital around 11 p.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment. Police said the man in his 40s was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Investigators believe...
Police: Man shot in Hartford Saturday night
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Late Saturday night a man in his forties arrived at a Hartford hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to a statement from the Hartford Police Department. The shooting occurred around the area of Maple Avenue at Barnard Street, around 11:02 p.m. The shooting is currently being investigated by the […]
Child injured in fall from window in West Hartford
West Hartford police are investigating after a child apparently tumbled from the window of the third floor of a building on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred on Farmington Avenue.
Three shot in New Haven, one seriously injured
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people were shot and one person was seriously injured in New Haven during separate incidents Friday night. Police said the shootings happened between 5:08 p.m. and 8:54 p.m. A 21-year-old New Haven man was shot on Lombard Street and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A 35-year-old West Haven man was shot […]
Register Citizen
Norwalk police investigating death of infant
NORWALK — City police said Sunday they are investigating the death of an infant. Lt. Joseph Dinho, a spokesperson for the Norwalk Police Department, described the probe in an email Sunday evening as an “untimely death” investigation. Dinho said the investigation is ongoing, but offered no further...
Register Citizen
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Hamden crash, police say
HAMDEN — One person was hospitalized after a motorcycle and car collided on Dixwell Avenue Friday, police said. Officers responded to Dixwell Avenue near its intersection with Cherry Ann Street around 5:15 p.m. for the reported crash, Hamden Detective Sean Dolan said. Dolan said the 36-year-old man riding the...
Plymouth police investigating two armed robberies
TERRYVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – Saturday at around 6:30 p.m. Plymouth Police received reports of armed robberies at two gas stations in Terryville. Both the Citgo gas station, and the Gulf gas station on Main Street reported the robberies. According to police, no injuries were reported and both incidents are under active investigation. Anyone with information regarding […]
Register Citizen
West Hartford police: Child may have fallen from third-floor window
WEST HARTFORD — A child was hospitalized Saturday with injuries from what police say might have been a fall from a third-floor window on Farmington Avenue. Police said they responded to an address on Farmington Avenue around 5:20 p.m. Saturday for a report of an injured child. According to...
Man injured in Waterbury Judith Lane shooting
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was injured during a shooting in Waterbury on Saturday, police said. The Waterbury Police Department responded to 222 Judith Ln. around 9:11 a.m. for a complaint of shots fired and located a 53-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital and was treated […]
Register Citizen
East Hartford man stabbed woman outside Manchester Popeyes, police say
MANCHESTER — An East Hartford man was charged with attempted murder Friday after police say he stabbed a woman outside a Popeyes restaurant on Spencer Street. Leonel Colon-Ortiz, 38, was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree threatening, third-degree assault, carrying a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree breach of peace, two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and interfering with a police officer, Manchester Police Lt. Ryan Shea said.
Firefighter injured in Hartford blaze
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One firefighter was injured in a house fire on Blue Hills Avenue in Hartford on Sunday afternoon. Authorities were called to a heavy fire on the second floor of a multi-family home at around 4:15 p.m. Two people were safely removed from the home, according to the Hartford Fire Department. The […]
Police: One injured in shooting near Treadwell Street & Bagley Avenue in Hamden
A police investigation is underway Friday morning in Hamden.
Register Citizen
Two rescued from burning duplex in Hartford's Blue Hills neighborhood
HARTFORD — Firefighters rescued two people Sunday afternoon from a burning duplex in the city’s Blue Hills neighborhood, officials said. Crews responded shortly after 4:15 p.m. to a multifamily home on the 300 block of Blue Hills Avenue for a report of a fire in the building, according to Hartford Fire District Chief Mario Oquendo Jr.
Motorcycle accident in Plainville results in serious injuries
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcycle accident on Route 72 East in Plainville has caused serious injuries, state police say. The accident happened just before 3 p.m. on Sunday. The ramp from Route 72 to I-84 East shut down while authorities investigated. The road has since reopened. State police said this is an active scene […]
Register Citizen
Two injured in rollover crash on I-91 north in Rocky Hill
ROCKY HILL — Two people were seriously injured Sunday in a fiery vehicle crash on the northbound lanes of Interstate 91, officials said. Emergency crews responded around 3:50 p.m. to the area between Exits 23 and 24 after a vehicle crashed through a barrier wall, overturned and caught fire, according to Rocky Hill Fire Chief Michael P. Garrahy.
Register Citizen
West Hartford police investigate bank robbery
WEST HARTFORD — Police say a local bank was robbed on Friday morning. Webster Bank, at 774 N. Main St., was reported robbed at approximately 10:25 a.m. Friday, according to police. Police said no one was injured during the robbery. Police determined that the suspect, described as a man...
Two seriously injured in Rocky Hill I-91 crash
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were brought to the hospital with serious injuries after a car accident on I-91 North in Rocky Hill. The accident happened just before 4 p.m. on Sunday. The victims’ condition at the hospital is unknown at this time. I-91 was temporarily shut down for the investigation, and has […]
westernmassnews.com
One person hospitalized in three-car crash on I-291
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police responded to a three-car crash on Interstate 291 in Springfield Friday evening around 7:50 p.m. Massachusetts State Police told Western Mass News that one car rolled over in the crash. The accident occurred on I-291 Eastbound near Exit 5A. One person was taken to Baystate...
