Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine worked to secure territory reclaimed from occupying Russian forces in a swift counter-offensive and reiterated plans to win back all occupied regions, as U.S. President Joe Biden predicted "a long haul" ahead. read more.
Ukraine war - live: Kyiv ‘in control’ of key river as advance continues
Ukraine says it has retaken control of both banks of a key river in the northeast of the country, as it continues to advance against Russian positions.In an update on Sunday evening, the Ukrainian army claimed to have pushed Moscow’s forces away from the Oskil River in the Kharkiv region, an area where it has recaptured swathes of land in recent weeks. “The Armed Forces of Ukraine crossed the Oskil river. Since yesterday, Ukraine controls the left bank as well,” Ukraine’s Center for Strategic Communications announced on Telegram on Sunday.The river is strategically important because it flows south through...
Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Ukrainian military says Russian attacks repelled in Kharkiv and Kherson
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy vows there will be no let up in fighting to regain territory lost to Russia
Iran raises possibility of meeting at U.N. assembly to revive nuclear deal
DUBAI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Iran does not rule out the possibility of a meeting on the sidelines of the annual U.N. General Assembly in New York on reviving its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday.
Joe Biden says the COVID-19 pandemic is over. This is what the data tells us
While cases have decreased dramatically, there are still thousands of cases being reported across the world.
Kyrgyz leader urges calm after deadly conflict with Tajikistan
BISHKEK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov urged his country on Monday to have trust in its army and strategic partners, and said there was no need for volunteer forces at the border with Tajikistan after last week's deadly clashes there.
Environment groups attack EU's green label for gas, nuclear
BRUSSELS (AP) — A dozen environmental groups are starting legal challenges against the European Union’s executive branch in a bid to stop the inclusion of natural gas and nuclear power generation in the bloc’s list of sustainable activities. European Union lawmakers in July voted to add natural gas and nuclear to the list, backing a proposal from the European Commission that has been drawing fierce criticism and accusations of greenwashing. ClientEarth, WWF’s European Policy Office, Transport & Environment (T&E), and BUND said on Monday that they have asked for an internal review of the decision to include gas. The European Commission has up to 22 weeks to reply and the groups say they will take the action to the Court of Justice of the EU if the executive arm refuses to reconsider its move. They said that “gas is a potent fossil fuel that threatens European energy security and has led to sky-high energy prices across Europe.”
Oil falls more than 1% on demand fears, strong dollar
LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Oil fell by more than 1% on Monday, pressured by expectations of weaker global demand and by U.S. dollar strength ahead of a possible large interest rate increase, though supply worries limited the decline.
