Byron Young praises the growth of Dallas Turner

By Griffin McVeigh
 4 days ago
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Dallas Turner is one of the biggest names in college football right now, breaking onto the scene as a true freshman last season with Alabama. Even so, the pass rusher is still developing and growing into his role with the Crimson Tide. The results have been favorable thus far but it’s scary to think Turner could get better.

According to Byron Young, that’s still a possibility. He spoke on the growth of Turner, saying he has “continued to improve” in just two games this season. Young thinks the sophomore has the right traits to become an elite player as well.

“I think I have seen a lot from him from last year to this year,” Young said. “He’s a guy that came in and he worked when he was a freshman. He was behind a lot of people last year but he kept his head down and worked last year. He really showed people what he can really be. This year, he’s just continued to improve. He does everything the right way. He listens, he’s coachable. Just a really smart guy.”

After being thrown into the fire halfway through last season, Turner was excellent on the other side of Will Anderson. He recorded 10 tackles for a loss and 8.5 sacks. If the development is still occurring as Young claims it is, the rest of the country is in trouble.

Dallas Turner had “no intent” of hurting Quinn Ewers

Early in the Big Noon showdown between Alabama and Texas, the Longhorns’ offense was rolling. Quarterback Quinn Ewers looked smooth in less than a quarter and was connecting downfield well with his receivers. Then, an injury changed things when Turner knocked Ewers out of the game.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Turner discussed the play, saying there was “no intent” to hurt Ewers. He complimented how the redshirt freshman was playing early in the game before wishing a speedy recovery.

“Honestly, it was no intent to hurt Quinn Ewers,” Turner told reporters. “I feel like he’s a good quarterback, and I hope he has a very speedy recovery. But it was just a QB hit, that’s how I looked at it. So no intent to hurt him or anything like that, no dirty play.”

Before leaving the game, Ewers was nine of 12, throwing for 134 yards. For a player in his second career start in college football, the Ohio State transfer was looking good for the Longhorns. However, he will now miss a few games due to the injury.

