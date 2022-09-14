Penn State LBs prepping 'hard hats' for Auburn ground game

Penn State linebacker Tyler Elsdon gets set for a play against Ohio in the Nittany Lions' 2022 home opener. (Photo by Frank Hyatt, Blue-White Illustrated)

Penn State’s trip to Auburn on Saturday afternoon will present the Nittany Lions’ defense with a challenge that they’ve yet to face in the young 2022 season. The Tigers’ offense will feature contrasting styles to the Nittany Lions’ first two opponents.

Purdue and Ohio combined to throw 100 passes against Penn State, while Auburn has thrown the ball just 44 times through two weeks in wins over Mercer and San Jose State. The Tigers have run the ball 79 times for 495 yards and scored eight of their nine touchdowns on the ground.

“This is the first test we’re gonna get with a team that likes to run the ball,” Penn State linebacker Curtis Jacobs explained on Tuesday. “I feel like this is the game you want to be a part of as a linebacker, being able to come downhill, strike, get those tackles. You didn’t you didn’t come to come to Penn State to be a linebacker to watch somebody play seven-on-seven against you. So it’s gonna be a different type of attitude, a different type of energy. And I feel like me and my guys in the front seven, and really our defense as a whole and just ready for that challenge.”

Penn State prepping for run-heavy Tigers’ approach

The tandem of Tank Bigsby (29 carries, 198 yards, three touchdowns) and Jarquez Hunter (16 carries, 77 yards, four touchdowns) have carried the load. Freshman Damari Alston, a Penn State target in the last cycle, is also a talented back. While Auburn has yet to commit to a starting quarterback, Oregon transfer Robby Ashford has shown to be a running threat as well. He’s second on the team with 129 yards on 13 carries and broke off a 49-yarder against Mercer.

“They’re a really great running team. We’ve got to bring our hard hats on Saturday,” Jacobs said. “My opinion, I think they have three really good backs. I just started watching film on them yesterday and Sunday and I know they got Tank [Bigsby] and Jarquez Hunter. They’re both really, really good. But I also saw the kid number 22, I haven’t seen his name yet (Alston), but he’s also a player. He’s really good, too. So we’re definitely gonna have to strap up our hard hats and come with our ‘A’ game on Saturday.”

Auburn ran for 182 yards and averaged 4.6 yards per carry in the Nittany Lions’ 28-20 win at Beaver Stadium last year. Bigsby went over 100 yards on 23 carries while scoring twice.

Lions LB Elsdon more comfortable against the ground game

Tyler Elsdon, the new starter in the middle this season, is looking forward to the challenge. He showed room for all-around improvement in a tough matchup with the Boilermakers in week one, but is hoping to get back to his Coal Region roots against a run-heavy attack. Elsdon led Penn State with six tackles against Ohio.

“I love to play the run,” said Elsdon, who played against Auburn on special teams last season. “I’ve kind of grown into more of playing coverage, you have to at this level, but that run is more my style. I know our guys on defense, specifically our interior D-Linemen and other linebackers are eager for a game that we can get downhill and play.”

Penn State-Auburn starts at 3:30 p.m. inside of Jordan-Hare Stadium. CBS will broadcast the contest.