Corvallis, OR

WeAreSC On3 9/13/22: Oregon State Kickoff Time Announced, Trojans in the NFL, and Williams Wants Coliseum Packed

By Adam Bradford
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wmCjq_0hv7L9F800
USC defensive back Max Williams (Erik McKinney/WeAreSC)

WeAreSC On3 is a daily three-point briefing recapping news and notes surrounding USC Athletics. Today, we take a look at the kickoff time and tv channel being announced for USC’s week four matchup with Oregon State, former Trojans showing out in week one of the 2022 NFL season, and Max Williams wanting the Coliseum packed on Saturday night.

Oregon State Kickoff Time Announced

On Monday morning, the kickoff time for USC’s week four matchup with Oregon State was announced. The Trojans and Beavers will kick off from Corvallis, Oregon at 6:30 PM PDT on Saturday, September 24. The game will air on the Pac 12 Network.

This will mark USC’s second-consecutive night game. This coming Saturday, the Trojans will host Fresno State at 7:30 PM PDT.

Trojans in the NFL

Week one of the 2022 NFL season is now in the books, and numerous Trojans showed out in their season openers. Highlighting the weekend were a few impressive performances from star wide receivers.

Leading the way was Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. Pittman Jr. caught nine passes for 121 yards on Sunday in his team’s matchup with the Houston Texans. In addition, fellow USC wideouts Amon-Ra St. Brown, Juju Smith-Schuster, and rookie Drake London also had big days, giving the Trojans four pass-catchers among the league’s top 30 in receiving yards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y492Z_0hv7L9F800
Former USC wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. had a big week one of the 2022 NFL season. (Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On the defensive side of the ball, San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga had a monster day. Hufanga led his team with eleven total tackles, nine solo tackles, and two tackles for a loss, while also adding in an interception for good measure.

Williams Wants Coliseum Packed

On Monday morning, USC defensive back Max Williams sent out a simple three-word tweet: “Pack the coli”.

Following a big road win at Stanford on Saturday, the Trojans return to the Coliseum to host Fresno State on Saturday night. With USC currently enjoying its highest ranking since 2017, hopefully Williams will have his way and the fans will show out in big numbers for the game.

