One injured, home damaged, in early morning house fire in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Crews responded to an early morning house fire in Johnson City Saturday. According to officials with the City of Johnson City, three engines, two ladders, two district chiefs, WCJC EMS and the JCPD responded to a house fire on Berkshire Circle at 2:28 a.m. The first units to respond found […]
Driver airlifted after Hawkins County dump truck crash
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Newport man was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center following a single-vehicle crash involving a dump truck that had been hauling a load of gravel Thursday morning. The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) responded to the scene at 7:15 a.m., according to a preliminary crash report. A narrative […]
elizabethton.com
Elizabethton man slides down steep wall, drowns in Doe River
An Elizabethton man apparently fell down a steep wall on the Doe River overnight Wednesday, slid into the river and drowned. Elizabethton Police responded about 10 a.m. Thursday to the 200 block of Academy Street, where a body had been discovered in the river. The man was identified as Roger...
Bluff City Police: missing 14-year-old found safe
UPDATE September 17, 8:40 p.m.: According to the Bluff City Police Department, Ryan has been located and is now safe at home. BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Bluff City Police Department is asking for information on the location of a missing 14-year-old boy. According to the release, Ryan Clayborne Peterson, 14, was discovered missing […]
Police find body of Elizabethton man in Doe River
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police on Thursday found the body of an Elizabethton man believed to have fallen into the Doe River. Authorities responded to the 200 block of Academy Street at 10 a.m. and found “a body in the river that was obviously deceased,” a release from the Elizabethton Police Department states. Investigators identified […]
What is there to do in the Tri-Cities this weekend?
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Storm Team 11 forecasts a warm, sunny weekend ahead, so News Channel 11 compiled a list of events and happenings throughout the weekend. Saturday, Sept. 17 Washington County, Virginia FairWhen: 4-10 p.m.Where: Washington County, Virginia fairgroundsMore: Click here Ride for WreathsWhen: 10 a.m.Where: 703 W. Main St. in Johnson CityMore: […]
wcyb.com
Jonesborough man accused of ramming tree service employee's work vehicle
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Jonesborough man accused of ramming a tree service employee's work vehicle was arrested, according to Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff Keith Sexton. Deputies responded to the 500 block of Cherokee Mountain Road. It was reported that a tree service was conducting work in the area...
wcyb.com
Man killed in Washington County, Virginia motorcycle crash, police say
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A man was killed in a crash in Washington County Tuesday, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to Campground Road, 1.5 miles north of Island Road. Police said a 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by 48-year-old Jackie E. Mayo was going north on Campground Road when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a fence.
Motorcycle crash kills Bristol man: VSP report
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning killed a Bristol man, Virginia State Police (VSP) announced in a crash report. Police responded to Campground Road near Island Road at 7:13 a.m. and found that a Harley-Davidson motorcycle had been traveling north on Campground Road when it ran off the right side […]
wymt.com
Coroner releases identity of Pike County man killed during flood related cleanup
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update Thursday. During the briefing, the Governor released the latest information about ongoing flood relief efforts in several Eastern Kentucky counties. On Tuesday, Beshear announced the 40th flood-related death, this one out of Pike County, marking the first reported death there.
993thex.com
Elizabethton Woman Found Asleep In Vehicle, Picks Up Fourth DUI
An Elizabethton woman, already with three DUI’s, picked up her fourth one after Johnson City Police found her asleep in a vehicle Thursday in a North Roan Street Parking lot. Officers made contact with Mindy Buckles after receiving a call that a woman was asleep in a vehicle. Police say Buckles was found to be impaired and was taken into custody for her fourth DUI. Buckles is scheduled for arraignment in Washington County General Sessions Court.
Kingsport Times-News
Carter, Sullivan sheriff departments seek driver involved in pursuit through both counties
ELIZABETHTON — A vehicle pursuit began in a Hampton school zone on Tuesday afternoon and proceeded through Elizabethton, with speeds reported to be between 90 and 100 mph. The vehicle was later stopped in Sullivan County by deputies of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department. The driver of the vehicle escaped the deputies, but a man and woman who were passengers were detained.
1 charged with DWI in NC crash that killed man with pregnant fiancee
Joseph "Cole" Southern died after the wreck in which his motorcycle was hit head-on by a car, officials said.
10-Hour Road Trip Through Tennessee Ends With $500,000 Lottery Prize
A brother-sister duo drove 10 hours round trip to collect the massive prize.
$500,000 winning lottery ticket purchased in Erwin
ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – A brother and sister from Erwin, Tennessee recently traveled to Nashville to collect a $500,000 reward, according to the Tennessee Lottery. The winning $500,000 Jackpot instant ticket was sold at the Roadrunner located at 1415 North Main Street in Erwin. The winner, who is also a driver for a company in […]
JCPD: 1 dead after motorcycle collides with deer in Boones Creek
BOONES CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday, the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) reports. According to the JCPD, Donald Newell, from Johnson City, was riding east on Boones Creek Road on a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when the motorcycle hit a deer in the roadway. Newell was taken to […]
wcyb.com
Virginia High School baseball head coach arrested, charged with DWI
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Virginia High School head baseball coach Mark Daniels was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated Thursday. According to court documents, a citizen called the Bristol, Virginia Police Department, saying a person was driving on the wrong side of the road. The officer ran the...
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police arrest a suspect wanted for a shooting. On Wednesday, Willie James Davis was arrested on several charges, including open drug warrants. An investigation began after police responded to a shooting on Dearview Road and found a man shot. The victim was taken to...
CVS on North Roan closing on Oct. 5
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — CVS Pharmacy located at 2111 N. Roan St. announced its last day will be Oct. 5. The drugstore chain hung a note on its entrance doors that said its location at 4209 N. Roan St. will remain in business. CVS told News Channel 11 that all prescriptions will be transferred […]
