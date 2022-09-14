ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2024 On3 Consensus four-star CB Asaad Brown names top 10 schools, Ole Miss makes the cut

By Zach Berry
On3.com
 4 days ago
EJ Holland/On3

On Monday, Oscar Smith (Va.) cornerback Asaad Brown released his top schools list and included Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin.

The other schools included are Arkansas, Clemson, Florida State, LSU, Mississippi State, NC State, North Carolina, Penn State and Virginia Tech.

Brown is the No. 236 overall recruit in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Stafford (Va.) Mountain View four-star linebacker Kris Jones, Virginia Beach (Va.) Green Run four-star wide receiver Keylen Adams, Leesburg (Va.) Tuscarora four-star offensive tackle Fletcher Westphal and Chesapeake (Va.) Western Branch four-star offensive tackle Cam’Ron Warren are the only four recruits currently playing in Virginia ranked ahead of him in the 2024 class.

Brown is being primarily recruited by Ole Miss cornerbacks coach Sam Carter and co-defensive coordinator Chris Partridge.

North Carolina leads Brown’s Recruiting Prediction Machine.

The Tar Heels lead the way (28.6%) with NC State (17.0%), Texas A&M (14.5%) and Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Clemson and LSU all tied at 6.4% all in pursuit of the 6-foot-1, 174 pound recruit.

He currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $16.4k. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

