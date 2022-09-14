ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntersville, NC

Kevin Keatts and others to watch 4-star Isaiah Evans

By Jamie Shaw
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MybHa_0hv7KI4D00
2024 Isaiah Evans of Huntersville (NC) North Meck (photo cred- Jamie Shaw)

NC State head coach Kevin Keatts will be at Huntersville (NC) North Mecklenburg High today, along with Arkansas, Providence, Memphis, Clemson, and Iowa. The crowd will be watching 6-foot-6 rising junior Isaiah Evans.

Evans is the 2024 On3 Consensus No. 55 overall player in his class. The wing averaged 9.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game this summer for the TSF program on Nike’s 16u EYBL Circuit.

Evans has already added offers from Florida State and Pittsburgh during the Fall live evaluation period. He does not currently claim offers from Clemson and Iowa, so watch for that today.

Evans scouting report

Isaiah Evans is a lengthy prospect, all arms, and legs right now. He moves fluidly and is comfortable handling the ball in the open floor. He is good in the passing lanes; his length and anticipation help deflections. Evans is very thin and will need to continue adding weight. The jump shot comes across his face and is inconsistent. A good off-ball cutter seems to have a high basketball IQ. Inconsistent in creating in the half-court, re-tooling the jump shot will also help here. He has a lot of tools and a natural basketball IQ; he also competes and does a lot of the little things.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Raleigh, NC
Basketball
City
Huntersville, NC
Huntersville, NC
Sports
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Providence, NC
State
Arkansas State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson#Nc State#Tsf#16u Eybl Circuit#Florida State
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
68K+
Followers
71K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy