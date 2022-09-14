Kevin Keatts and others to watch 4-star Isaiah Evans

2024 Isaiah Evans of Huntersville (NC) North Meck (photo cred- Jamie Shaw)

NC State head coach Kevin Keatts will be at Huntersville (NC) North Mecklenburg High today, along with Arkansas, Providence, Memphis, Clemson, and Iowa. The crowd will be watching 6-foot-6 rising junior Isaiah Evans.

Evans is the 2024 On3 Consensus No. 55 overall player in his class. The wing averaged 9.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game this summer for the TSF program on Nike’s 16u EYBL Circuit.

Evans has already added offers from Florida State and Pittsburgh during the Fall live evaluation period. He does not currently claim offers from Clemson and Iowa, so watch for that today.

Evans scouting report

Isaiah Evans is a lengthy prospect, all arms, and legs right now. He moves fluidly and is comfortable handling the ball in the open floor. He is good in the passing lanes; his length and anticipation help deflections. Evans is very thin and will need to continue adding weight. The jump shot comes across his face and is inconsistent. A good off-ball cutter seems to have a high basketball IQ. Inconsistent in creating in the half-court, re-tooling the jump shot will also help here. He has a lot of tools and a natural basketball IQ; he also competes and does a lot of the little things.