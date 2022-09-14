ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame keeping tabs on in-state WR Patrick Clacks

By Mike Singer
 4 days ago
2024 WR Patrick Clacks with Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman during a visit Sept. 10. (Photo courtesy Clacks)

Notre Dame had a handful of intriguing underclassmen prospects on campus when it hosted Marshall Sept. 10, including Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean’s Patrick Clacks.

Irish fans have been paying attention to Andrean High for the past year and some change because it’s the school that Notre Dame class of 2023 linebacker commit Drayk Bowen stars at. But Bowen isn’t the only prospect on the squad who the Irish faithful need to be paying attention to.

Clacks, who ranks as the nation’s No. 620 prospect and No. 93 wide receiver per the 2024 On3 Consensus, holds early offers from Miami (Ohio), Western Michigan, Ball State, Pittsburgh and Connecticut.

“Playing alongside Drayk has been a great experience for me,” Clacks told Blue & Gold. “It’s very exciting to see him perform each week. I also get to see his work ethic day in and day out at practice.

“He’s inspired me to be better as a player and student of the game. He’s helped bring a lot of attention to this region, and I appreciate that.”

Notre Dame has hosted Clacks on campus three times to our knowledge. He visited with Bowen in January, was back in South Bend for the Irish Invasion camp in June and was on campus this past Saturday.

“This visit went very well,” Clacks said. “I got to get an up-close view of the player walk and went on the field for warmups.”

Seeing the Fighting Irish players prepare for the game was the highlight of the trip for the 6-2, 175-pounder.

“What stuck out the most was how much goes into game day and how much pressure is on the players and coaches,” he said. “There’s so many people there, and they are expecting a win.”

Although Notre Dame wasn’t able to get a win against Marshall in front of a packed crowd, that didn’t stop Clacks and the other recruits on campus from having a good time.

“I got to speak to Coach [Chansi] Stuckey,” Clacks continued. “He asked about my game that Friday and inquired about a future game of mine as he is tracking me this year.

“I really like the Notre Dame program. I believe it’s a new feel and vibe there now and lots of good future recruits coming in. I think in a couple years as I graduate, they will be in a great position.”

Clacks plans on visiting Indiana, Western Michigan, Northwestern, Minnesota and Cincinnati this fall.

Through four games of his junior season, Clacks has caught 25 passes for 300 yards and four touchdowns.

