Jordan Travis looking forward to familiar matchup with Louisville, Malik Cunningham

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis started his career at Louisville. This week, he goes back to play a road game against the Cardinals. It’s a game that he’s looking forward to, especially given the matchup against Malik Cunningham, a former teammate he has tons of respect for.

While speaking with the media, Jordan Travis was asked if he had any special memories from his time there.

“No, honestly…I mean, a little bit. I mean, I’m not gonna sit here and say like it’s not on my mind. It’s definitely on my mind a little bit, but it’s another game for me,” Jordan Travis said.

“It’s another game for this football team. We’re just going to go out there and get a win, give everything we have, give 100%, and keep getting better every single day.”

Jordan Travis was then asked about Malik Cunningham and who he is today. He was also asked about the quarterback that Cunningham has developed into.

“I’m proud of him, for sure,” Jordan Travis said. “I’ve been watching him and supporting him for a long time. He’s a great person, a great player, and I look forward to competing against him.”

Mike Norvell on Jordan Travis’ growth

Florida State coach Mike Norvell has praised Jordan Travis’ growth as a quarterback. During the offseason, Norvell praised him, saying, “He was incredible. I mean, the work that he put in; you know, the consistency that he showed at the position each day.”

More recently, Norvell continued to praise Jordan Travis for his comfort level within the team’s offense.

“Well, one of the things I always like to ask quarterbacks, ‘what do you see?’ Because they’ll give me perspective. Are his eyes going the same as where my eyes are going? You just see his growth and understanding. I mean, that doesn’t mean he’s making every right decision, but it’s still a way for us to be able to better communicate and efficiently communicate throughout the course of games,” Mike Norvell said.

“And that’s where you’re always talking about – yes, [Travis and I are] able to speak the same language. And so when I hear what he saw and he gives me a better understanding, sometimes that’s right, sometimes it’s wrong, but it helps us work through and I just love the mindset of what he’s bringing to each practice.”