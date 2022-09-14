ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrnjradio.com

Two separate fires damage two Warren County diners

LOPATCONG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Fire crews were busy Friday dealing with two separate diner fires in Lopatcong Township. At around 1:45 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a working fire at the Catch 22 Diner, formerly Red Rose diner, on Route 22 east, according to a post on the Lopatcong Township Fire Company’s Facebook page.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
PennLive.com

Fire severely damages Pa. Burger King restaurant

A fire late Thursday extensively damaged the Burger King in the Northampton Crossings shopping center in Lower Nazareth Township. No injuries were reported, authorities said. The two-alarm fire in the 3700 block off Easton-Nazareth Highway was reported at 10:19 p.m., according to a Northampton County emergency dispatch supervisor. It was out within an hour, Hecktown Volunteer Fire Company Chief Jeff Seip told lehighvalleylive.com on Friday morning.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

State Police: Easton motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV on Route 611

WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. -- An Easton man was killed in a crash between a motorcycle and SUV in Northampton County, according to state police. The accident happened Friday afternoon at Route 611 and Browns Drive in Williams Township. The motorcyclist, 32-year-old Benjamin Blampied, was killed, state police said on Sunday.
EASTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#W Wilkes Barre Street
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown Police investigate gunfire in area of hookah lounge

Allentown police are investigating gunfire in the area of a hookah lounge early Sunday morning. Police said shots were fired in the area of the Synergy Hookah Lounge on Union Boulevard around 5:30 a.m. Police said --so far -- they're getting very little cooperation from anyone who was there at...
ALLENTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Explosion at Quakertown home under investigation

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Officials are trying to figure out what caused an explosion at a home in Bucks County. Chopper 3 was over a home at Route 313 and Thatcher Road in Quakertown.CBS3 was told the home partially exploded around 1:30 p.m. Friday.It's unclear if there was anyone home at the time of the explosion or if anyone was injured.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Macungie police seek witnesses to bicycle accident on Rt. 100

MACUNGIE, Pa. - Macungie Police and EMS responded to a bicycle crash Saturday evening at 4:40 p.m. The incident happened in the area of W. Main, Rt. 100. Police are asking anyone who saw the accident to contact the department at (610) 966-2222 or email tbernhard@macungiepd.org.
MACUNGIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, PA
City
Easton, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crash on Rt. 422 damaged State Police cruiser

LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - A State Police cruiser was damaged in a crash on Route 422 in Montgomery County. It happened Friday night in Limerick Township on the westbound side of the highway. A State Police cruiser and a U-Haul both had significant damage. It also appears that a dump...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Fire Crews Responding to Working House Fire in Tamaqua

Firefighters are responding to a working house fire in Tamaqua early Friday. Just before 4:30am, emergency personnel were called to 31 Swatara Street in the borough for a possible house fire. As the first chief arrived on scene, he confirming a working house fire with a fire in the attic.
TAMAQUA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. 88 K-POT: Bethlehem Square shopping center, 3926 Nazareth Pike, Bethlehem Township. All-you-can-eat Korean barbecue is on its way, with 88 K-Pot opening perhaps in December near...
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Well-known urban grocer announces permanent closure this month in Allentown

An urban grocer specializing in goods sourced from area farms and other small businesses is readying to shutter permanently in Allentown. Radish Republic, 1 N. Seventh St. ArtsWalk, Suite No. 2, opened three years ago across from the Downtown Allentown Market. Owners Steve and Nicole Shelly of Coopersburg took to the business’ Facebook page last week to announce the closure. They plan to continue filling in-person and online orders during operating hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until Sept. 30.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

One person injured in Nazareth bicycle crash

NAZARETH, Pa. -- One person was taken to the hospital following a bicycle crash in Nazareth. The crash was reported at about 9:25 p.m. Thursday night in the area of South Convent Avenue and West Center Street. Officials have not given an update on the person who was hurt. They...
NAZARETH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reward offered for information on cold case missing person Ryan Jan Kemp

SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. - The PSP announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the discovery of Ryan Jan Kemp. The police continue to investigate the September 1981 disappearance of the Slatington native. Ryan Jan Kemp, was renting a home in Germansville, Heidelberg Township, Lehigh County. H was last seen at...
GERMANSVILLE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Woman, unborn child die after 2-vehicle crash in Allentown, coroner says

A 35-year-old Allentown woman and her unborn child have died following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in the city, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Sara M. Baskerville, who was a rear seat passenger in one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at 2:39 p.m. at St. Luke’s University Hospital in Fountain Hill, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a news release. An autopsy was done Friday and Baskerville died from blunt force injuries received in the crash, Buglio said. Her death was ruled an accident, Buglio said.
ALLENTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man killed in chemical explosion: reports

A Pennsylvania man died following a workplace accident Tuesday morning, according to reports from WNEP and Fox 56. Citing the Lehigh County Coroner’s report, Fox 56 said Jeremy J. Lanzo, 39, of Sayre, was working at a water treatment facility on Route 6 in Wysox when a chemical explosion occurred.
SAYRE, PA
sanatogapost.com

One Injured Thursday in Sanatoga 2-Car Accident

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – One person was injured and required medical attention (at top) as the result of a two-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday (Sept. 15, 2022) at 2:49 p.m. on the 2100 block of East High Street in Sanatoga. Lower Pottsgrove police said the crash took place at the intersection of East High Street and the entrance to the Maple Glen Village housing community.
SANATOGA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy