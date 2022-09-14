Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DAR Chapter Celebrates Constitution Day in Easton, PALauren JessopEaston, PA
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel Maven
The Best Small Town in New Jersey for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLambertville, NJ
This New Jersey Pumpkin Train Ride is Fun for the Whole FamilyTravel MavenPhillipsburg, NJ
Home to the 105 lb. Burger, This NJ Diner is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenClinton, NJ
Related
wrnjradio.com
Two separate fires damage two Warren County diners
LOPATCONG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Fire crews were busy Friday dealing with two separate diner fires in Lopatcong Township. At around 1:45 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a working fire at the Catch 22 Diner, formerly Red Rose diner, on Route 22 east, according to a post on the Lopatcong Township Fire Company’s Facebook page.
Fire severely damages Pa. Burger King restaurant
A fire late Thursday extensively damaged the Burger King in the Northampton Crossings shopping center in Lower Nazareth Township. No injuries were reported, authorities said. The two-alarm fire in the 3700 block off Easton-Nazareth Highway was reported at 10:19 p.m., according to a Northampton County emergency dispatch supervisor. It was out within an hour, Hecktown Volunteer Fire Company Chief Jeff Seip told lehighvalleylive.com on Friday morning.
WFMZ-TV Online
State Police: Easton motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV on Route 611
WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. -- An Easton man was killed in a crash between a motorcycle and SUV in Northampton County, according to state police. The accident happened Friday afternoon at Route 611 and Browns Drive in Williams Township. The motorcyclist, 32-year-old Benjamin Blampied, was killed, state police said on Sunday.
sauconsource.com
‘Abrupt’ Merge Caused Crash on I-78 West in Lower Saucon: Police
Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast are investigating a chain reaction-type crash that occurred when a westbound driver on I-78 began to abruptly change lanes. In a report on the accident, police said it happened in the early afternoon of July 25 near mile marker 69.9 in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2-alarm fire destroys Lawrence Township, NJ home
A 2-alarm fire has destroyed a home in Lawrence Township, Mercer County.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown Police investigate gunfire in area of hookah lounge
Allentown police are investigating gunfire in the area of a hookah lounge early Sunday morning. Police said shots were fired in the area of the Synergy Hookah Lounge on Union Boulevard around 5:30 a.m. Police said --so far -- they're getting very little cooperation from anyone who was there at...
Explosion at Quakertown home under investigation
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Officials are trying to figure out what caused an explosion at a home in Bucks County. Chopper 3 was over a home at Route 313 and Thatcher Road in Quakertown.CBS3 was told the home partially exploded around 1:30 p.m. Friday.It's unclear if there was anyone home at the time of the explosion or if anyone was injured.
WFMZ-TV Online
Macungie police seek witnesses to bicycle accident on Rt. 100
MACUNGIE, Pa. - Macungie Police and EMS responded to a bicycle crash Saturday evening at 4:40 p.m. The incident happened in the area of W. Main, Rt. 100. Police are asking anyone who saw the accident to contact the department at (610) 966-2222 or email tbernhard@macungiepd.org.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMZ-TV Online
Crash on Rt. 422 damaged State Police cruiser
LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - A State Police cruiser was damaged in a crash on Route 422 in Montgomery County. It happened Friday night in Limerick Township on the westbound side of the highway. A State Police cruiser and a U-Haul both had significant damage. It also appears that a dump...
skooknews.com
Fire Crews Responding to Working House Fire in Tamaqua
Firefighters are responding to a working house fire in Tamaqua early Friday. Just before 4:30am, emergency personnel were called to 31 Swatara Street in the borough for a possible house fire. As the first chief arrived on scene, he confirming a working house fire with a fire in the attic.
1 dead, 3 injured in single-vehicle crash in on Interstate 80 in N.J.
One person died and three were injured when an SUV crashed into a tree along Interstate 80 in Warren County Sunday, the New Jersey State Police said. The crash occurred at about 8:40 a.m. on a westbound stretch of the highway at mile marker 8.4 in Knowlton Township. A Toyota...
WFMZ-TV Online
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. 88 K-POT: Bethlehem Square shopping center, 3926 Nazareth Pike, Bethlehem Township. All-you-can-eat Korean barbecue is on its way, with 88 K-Pot opening perhaps in December near...
Well-known urban grocer announces permanent closure this month in Allentown
An urban grocer specializing in goods sourced from area farms and other small businesses is readying to shutter permanently in Allentown. Radish Republic, 1 N. Seventh St. ArtsWalk, Suite No. 2, opened three years ago across from the Downtown Allentown Market. Owners Steve and Nicole Shelly of Coopersburg took to the business’ Facebook page last week to announce the closure. They plan to continue filling in-person and online orders during operating hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until Sept. 30.
WFMZ-TV Online
One person injured in Nazareth bicycle crash
NAZARETH, Pa. -- One person was taken to the hospital following a bicycle crash in Nazareth. The crash was reported at about 9:25 p.m. Thursday night in the area of South Convent Avenue and West Center Street. Officials have not given an update on the person who was hurt. They...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reward offered for information on cold case missing person Ryan Jan Kemp
SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. - The PSP announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the discovery of Ryan Jan Kemp. The police continue to investigate the September 1981 disappearance of the Slatington native. Ryan Jan Kemp, was renting a home in Germansville, Heidelberg Township, Lehigh County. H was last seen at...
fox29.com
Man stabbed confronting car thieves outside his home in Montgomery County, police say
CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A car theft took a violent turn when police say a victim confronted a group of men right outside his front door early Saturday morning. Police responded to the 200 block of Grove Avenue in Cheltenham Township around 3 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. They...
Woman, unborn child die after 2-vehicle crash in Allentown, coroner says
A 35-year-old Allentown woman and her unborn child have died following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in the city, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Sara M. Baskerville, who was a rear seat passenger in one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at 2:39 p.m. at St. Luke’s University Hospital in Fountain Hill, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a news release. An autopsy was done Friday and Baskerville died from blunt force injuries received in the crash, Buglio said. Her death was ruled an accident, Buglio said.
skooknews.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 309 Closed South of Tamaqua Due to Fatal Crash in Lehigh County
Route 309 is closed in both directions south of Tamaqua late Friday due to a fatal crash. The crash reported occurred just before 9:00pm at the intersection with Mountain Road in Lynn Township, Lehigh County. A coroner was reported to have been called to the scene of the crash. The...
Pa. man killed in chemical explosion: reports
A Pennsylvania man died following a workplace accident Tuesday morning, according to reports from WNEP and Fox 56. Citing the Lehigh County Coroner’s report, Fox 56 said Jeremy J. Lanzo, 39, of Sayre, was working at a water treatment facility on Route 6 in Wysox when a chemical explosion occurred.
sanatogapost.com
One Injured Thursday in Sanatoga 2-Car Accident
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – One person was injured and required medical attention (at top) as the result of a two-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday (Sept. 15, 2022) at 2:49 p.m. on the 2100 block of East High Street in Sanatoga. Lower Pottsgrove police said the crash took place at the intersection of East High Street and the entrance to the Maple Glen Village housing community.
Comments / 1