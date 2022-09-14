Take your audio making skills to the next level with the Apogee BOOM – 2 IN x 2 OUT USB Audio Interface. Whether you are a podcaster, musician, or streamer, this audio interface will beautifully tone-shape your recordings. In fact, the Apogee BOOM comes with the legendary Apogee sound quality. You can easily dial in rich analog tone, thanks to the onboard DSP FX with ECS channel strip. Additionally, the preamp powers mics like the Shure SM7B with up to 62dB of clean, noiseless gain. Also, the zero-ohm headphone output offers studio-grade sound quality from in-ear monitors to high impedance headphones. You can easily bring multiple audio sources together with this interface. As a result, blending and tuning your analog inputs with audio from video games, Spotify playlists, DAW, chat notifications, and more at the same time will be as easy as can be.

