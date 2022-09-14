Read full article on original website
Related
Android Authority
Turn that old iPod wireless with these ingenious earbuds
Bridging the analog-digital divide. True wireless earbuds have come a long way. Battery life has gone up all the way to a full day of use, lossless codecs and better drivers have improved sound quality by leaps and bounds, and high-end features like active noise cancellation are now commonplace on even affordable true wireless earbuds. However, there’s one feature that still makes me reach out for my traditional wired or over-the-ear Bluetooth headphones — an audio input jack.
Engadget
Google's Pixel Buds Pro fall back to an all-time low at Amazon
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. If you missed...
Logitech Zone Vive 100 Wireless Over Ear Headphones are ideal for both work and play
Go for a unique style even while working with the Logitech Zone Vive 100 Wireless Over Ear Headphones. These headphones make a great option for both work and play. In fact, they are compatible with common video meeting platforms you use everyday. These headphones come with audio quality that works with both work time as well as downtime. In fact, these headphones come in 25% post-consumer recycled plastic for a more sustainable future. Additional features include a flip-to-mute, noise-canceling mic. This minimizes background sounds so you’re heard clearly. You can also enjoy immersive audio, thanks to the 40mm speakers driving full, rich audio. With 20 hrs of listening time and 18 hrs of talk time on a full charge, these headphones give you complete wireless freedom.
CNET
Missing Some iOS 16 Features? Your iPhone's Age Might Be to Blame
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The new iOS 16 is out now for compatible iPhones, which means you can download it right now if you have an iPhone 8 or newer. Unfortunately, even if...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Apogee BOOM – 2 IN x 2 OUT USB Audio Interface beautifully tone-shapes your recordings
Take your audio making skills to the next level with the Apogee BOOM – 2 IN x 2 OUT USB Audio Interface. Whether you are a podcaster, musician, or streamer, this audio interface will beautifully tone-shape your recordings. In fact, the Apogee BOOM comes with the legendary Apogee sound quality. You can easily dial in rich analog tone, thanks to the onboard DSP FX with ECS channel strip. Additionally, the preamp powers mics like the Shure SM7B with up to 62dB of clean, noiseless gain. Also, the zero-ohm headphone output offers studio-grade sound quality from in-ear monitors to high impedance headphones. You can easily bring multiple audio sources together with this interface. As a result, blending and tuning your analog inputs with audio from video games, Spotify playlists, DAW, chat notifications, and more at the same time will be as easy as can be.
CNET
iOS 16: There's an Easy Fix for the iPhone's Frustrating New Search Button
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. If you've downloaded iOS 16, you likely noticed a bunch of new features on your iPhone. Many of them are lovely additions that make everyday tasks like sending text messages just a little easier. But, there are others that you might not be so fond of, even if you're getting the new iPhone 14.
CNET
iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: What You Need to Know About the New iPhone OS
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its "Far Out" event, where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and the AirPods Pro. We put together this cheat sheet to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
CNET
Downloaded iOS 16? You Can Now View Saved Wi-Fi Passwords on Your iPhone
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Now that iOS 16 is available to download on your iPhone, there are several cool, new features you'll want to try out. One new feature we've all been waiting for is the ability to view and share passwords for any Wi-Fi network you've ever connected to.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
iOS 16: How to Unsend and Edit Text Messages on Your iPhone
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. iOS 16 is out, and you can download it right now, which means that you can finally use one of the more anticipated features -- the ability to unsend and edit text messages on the iPhone.
CNET
Got a Streaming Device? You Need to Change These Settings ASAP
People stream content on their TV all the time. It's one of the best ways for the whole family to watch shows and movies from your favorite streaming services, such as Netflix, Hulu and HBO Max. But streaming devices from Roku, Google Chromecast, Amazon and Apple have a downside: Their software platforms are often tracking what you watch behind the scenes.
CNET
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro vs. Galaxy S22 Ultra, Pixel 6 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro: How They Compare
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max phones have received a big overhaul compared to last year's iPhone 13 Pro. While the Pro and Pro Max still have the same starting prices as last year ($999 for the Pro; $1,099 for the Pro Max), both devices have a redesigned screen that features Apple's new Dynamic Island. Prices are rising slightly internationally: The Pro starts at £1,099 and AU$1,749, and the Pro Max at £1,199 and AU$1,899.
notebookcheck.net
Vwar GT4 smartwatch with 1.91-in screen and alleged blood pressure monitor launches
The Vwar GT4 smartwatch is now available worldwide. The wearable has a large 1.91-in (~48 mm) screen with a 320 x 390 px resolution. You can connect the watch to your smartphone via Bluetooth 5.0. The connection allows you to control music and receive phone calls on the gadget; Vwar claims its dual microphone system helps to reduce background noise to make it easier for you to be heard by the caller.
NFL・
The Verge
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II review: noise cancellation domination
Bose has built its entire brand and reputation on noise cancellation technology. The company has been in this game for decades, so I probably shouldn’t have been surprised by how soundly the new QuietComfort Earbuds II outperform the competition in the ANC department. But after several days of testing them, that’s exactly where I find myself.
CNET
Save up to $150 on a Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Today at Best Buy
It's hard to beat the flexibility a tablet can provide. These ultra-portable devices let you stream movies, music and games, video chat with colleagues, family or friends, read ebooks, draw and take notes directly on the screen, browse the web and more -- without being confined to a desk. Apple's...
CNET
The iPhone 14's Newest Features Have Been on Android for Years
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. With the iPhone 14 now on sale, people can experience some of the "breakthroughs" Apple touted during its reveal event. But for those on Android, some of these upgrades are very familiar.
CNET
Here's What the iPhone 14 Pro's Cameras Can Do
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The iPhone 14 Pro's camera upgrades should appeal to photographers, filmmakers and creative types on TikTok and YouTube. Apple made several significant improvements to the iPhone's camera hardware, like adding a larger, 48-megapixel sensor. The 14 Pro also uses Apple's revamped image processing system, which is supposed to improve image quality in darker environments. Factor in the new A16 Bionic chip, and you get features like a new video stabilization mode, the ability to film Cinematic mode videos in 4K, higher resolution ProRaw photos, and pictures and videos with better image quality when captured in medium- and low-light situations.
CNET
iPhone 14 Models, Compared: Everything From Price to Size to Battery
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Three of Apple's new iPhone 14 models -- the iPhone 14, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max -- debut today. But which one should you buy? It certainly helps to examine the specs.
RS Recommends: These $50 JBL Earbuds Get You 24 Hours of Battery Life
Looking for a new pair of earbuds? JBL is one of our favorite audio brands and right now the JBL Free II are down to just $49.99 — a 50% discount off their original price of $99.95. Buy: JBL Free II Earbuds $49.95 $49.95 These wireless earbuds feature JBL’s signature bold, bass-forward sound, with easy pairing to let you stream music or take calls from your phone or laptop. Easily access your device’s voice assistant system so you can change songs, adjust volume and more, using just your voice. Unlike some bulky earbuds, these fit securely in your ears to create...
CNET
Snag a Huge 75-Inch Screen and Save $400 With This Fire TV Omni Deal
Football season is here, and with the weather starting to cool, more of us are going to be spending more time indoors, making this an ideal time to revamp your entertainment setup. Investing in a big screen TV can totally change your space, giving you a theatrical experience on your own couch.
CNET
iOS 16.0.1 Update for iPhone 14 Reportedly Fixes FaceTime, iMessage Issues
Apple has already issued an update for iOS 16 designed to patch several issues for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, 9to5Mac has reported. Here are the full iOS 16.0.1 release notes, according to 9to5Mac, which has access to an iPhone 14 Pro on which the update appeared late Wednesday:
Comments / 0