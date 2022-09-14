Twin ambition: Avery and Riley Kudlac dominate in the pool for Glastonbury

Riley Kudlac likes art. She can’t cook. Her twin sister Avery loves to bake but can’t draw.

Riley is more outgoing. Avery is more intense, and quieter.

Avery and Riley are fraternal twins, and while there are differences between them, they share a love of the same sport: swimming.

Avery and Riley are senior captains for the Glastonbury swim team. They were both All-Americans as juniors, Riley individually in the 50 free and both twins as part of two relays. Avery is a State Open individual champion, Riley a State Open individual runner-up.

They are two of the top swimmers in the state and between them, own 12 school and pool records at Glastonbury High and are poised to break more this season.

“They are some of the best [swimmers] we’ve had,” Glastonbury coach Suzie Hoyt said. “We’ve had a handful of All-Americans but the fact we have two relays and one individual in one year - that’s crazy.”

Hoyt has coached for over 30 years at Glastonbury.

“They’re very different, not just in the way they look, but in the way they talk - Avery’s quieter than Riley, Riley is more of a free spirit,” Hoyt said. “Avery’s very serious about a lot of things, but they are both very serious about the team. They both love the team. I think this was a good experience for them.

“Their legacy is not that they were All-Americans or on the record board, their legacy is that they were leaders, they showed up every day and they’re real people. They’re not untouchable. They don’t have an air of ‘I’m better than you.’ There’s none of that.”

The twins are competitive with each other, but competition doesn’t dominate their relationship and they usually swim in different events.

“I feel like [Avery] is more [competitive] than I am,” Riley said. “We definitely were more [competitive with each other] when we were younger but then we found our events. We don’t really cross over.

“But there’s definitely a rivalry. She was always a lot better than me, so I always wanted to beat her. Now we’re pretty even.”

Said Avery: “It’s a very friendly competition, but we definitely are competitive. Especially growing up. Now we’re OK. We don’t love to race against each other, but it happens.”

Last year, Avery won the State Open title in the 200 free and was runner-up in the 100 fly while Riley was runner-up in the 100 free and third in the 50 free. Glastonbury finished third behind swim powerhouses Greenwich and Darien in the Open and the runner-up to Greenwich at the Class LL meet. Avery was the 200 free champion and runner-up in the 100 fly in Class LL and Riley was runner-up in the Class LL 50 and 100 free.

The Kudlacs started swimming at age 5 and began competitive club swimming at age 7 in East Hartford. They played soccer, they danced, they did karate but slowly those sports fell by the wayside as swimming took up more time in their lives.

“Every sport we’ve done, we’ve done together,” Riley said. “We liked doing it together because we liked not having to worry about being alone. We liked the same sports too. We both really liked soccer. We did that the longest.”

That lasted until eighth grade, when they had to choose between swimming and soccer for high school. Swimming won out.

Four years later, Avery is the top-ranked recruit in the state, according to the swimcloud.com recruiting website, and Riley is No. 5. They will be splitting up to attend college. Avery is going to the University of Pittsburgh and Riley to George Washington.

“I think it’s going to be really weird,” Riley said. “She committed much earlier than I did. We didn’t want the same thing. We’re both excited to have time apart.

“We have the same friends but we’re very different. We like different things. I’m so bad at cooking. I paint and recycle clothes. I’m into photography. She’s into cooking and baking. She makes a lot of cookies.”

The Kudlacs are all over the record board at the Glastonbury High pool. Riley holds school records in the 50 (23.36) and 100 free (51.07). She broke Avery’s 2020 record in the 100 free. Avery has the 200 free (1:51.50) record and the 100 fly record (55.66). They both hold school records as part of the 200 free and 400 free relay teams.

Their goals for this year? They’re not sure where Hoyt will place them in events for the state championships but wherever they swim is fine with them. However, they both want to win with a relay, or maybe two.

Last year, Glastonbury finished second in the 200 free relay and the 400 free relay at the State Open to Staples.

“Our relays are the big focus, making sure those are good,” Avery said.

“I would like to win at least [the 50 or the 100],” Riley said. “But I’d rather our relays win, if possible.”

Lori Riley can be reached at lriley@courant.com .