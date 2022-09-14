ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Wednesday Kentucky Football Recruiting Notes for the UK Fans of the Day

By Nick Roush
 4 days ago
Dr. Michael Huang | KSR

It's for KSR's weekly Kentucky football recruiting update presented by our friend Andy Luedecke at MyPerfectFranchise.

Ja’Keem Jackson Sets Kentucky Official Visit

A talented Florida commit is ready to take an official visit to Lexington after watching the Wildcats win in The Swamp. On3’s Chad Simmons reports Ja’Keem Jackson will officially visit Kentucky Oct. 14 when the Wildcats host Mississippi State at Kroger Field. He previously visited campus unofficially this summer, but UK was ultimately unable to secure a commitment in July when Jackson picked Florida. Jackson was in the stands at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium when the UK secondary picked off two Anthony Richardson passes.

A four-star cornerback from Osceola, Fl., he’s one of the 15 best players at his position and the No. 119 player overall in the On300. UK cornerbacks coach Chris Collins has done an excellent job maintaining constant contact with Jackson, and he has an ace of his sleeve. His brother, Markevus Jackson, is a member of Kentucky’s track and field team.

Kentucky Football Recruiting Momentum for William “Woo” Spencer

Kentucky appears to be closing in on Woo Spencer. The Louisville native started his career at Male High School. He moved across the river to New Albany for his final season of high school football. The fifth-ranked player in the state of Indiana according to the On3 Consensus, the offensive guard is a four-star prospect in two of the four major recruiting services.

Michigan State, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Louisville have extended offers to Spencer, but Vince Marrow has prevented other schools from making significant headway. Now it looks like it’s closing time for the Cats. This week 247 Sports’ Steve Wiltfong has placed a Kentucky Crystal Ball pick for Spencer. It validates what sources are telling KSR about this recruitment.

Learn more about Spencer by checking out KSR’s stop at New Albany on the Kroger Hometown Community Tour.

IN THIS ARTICLE
