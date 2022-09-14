ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Woke’ military equity chief writes anti-White tweets: ‘White nonsense’, ‘Exhausted with these white folx,’ and more

Lisa Chapman
4d ago

so, she's against and attacking people of a certain skin color... wasn't that what the entire movement of equality and inclusion was about? Treating everyone, REGARDLESS of their race or skin color, equally?? Sounds more like a revenge mission.

Reply(42)
753
Jaymz Morehead
4d ago

She needs to be dishonorably discharged. how about there is no such thing as racism only hate. You know why there is so much hate. This crap right here. The fact that news has made it mandatory to push this bs. Go ahead and keep pushing

Reply(42)
1000
Oise!
4d ago

she tweeted, "When you're an woke administrator....". How did she get the position she has if she can't produce a grammatically correct sentence!!!???.... I guess Woke doesn't mean you need to write correctly or grammatically! lol

Reply(57)
519
