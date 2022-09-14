ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

This Is Wisconsin’s Best Sports Bar

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

One of the best things about sports is being able to knock back a cold beer while surrounded by like-minded enthusiasts. Naturally, one of the best places to do that is at your local sports bar. There, you can cheer on your favorite teams , argue over referee calls, and —depending on how the game is going— soothe your sorrows by inhaling some deep-fried delicacies.

To help you decide where to watch the next game, Mashed meticulously handpicked a list of the best sports bars in every state in the country. After evaluating a combination of reviews, recommendations, awards, social media buzz and more to make their picks, they named the Mecca Sports Bar and Grill in Milwaukee as the top dog in Wisconsin . Here's what they had to say about it:

Milwaukee claims some of the state's most diehard fans, and one need look no further than the Mecca Sports Bar and Grill, whose namesake evokes religious zeal and the UW–Milwaukee Panther Arena all at the same time. If you can't make it to the game, Mecca is the best place to catch every minute of action since it boasts a 42-foot high-definition TV that spans two stories. There are also another 64 screens, so everyone inside the 750-capacity venue won't miss a second of the game. The menu features typical bar fare like nachos, burgers, and wings. Guests can look forward to happy hour rates and drink specials on game days.

Comments / 0

 

CBS 58

Meet our pet of the week, Gitano!

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined CBS 58 News on Friday, Sept. 16 to introduce us to our new pet of the week: Gitano! He is a 3-year-old 10 pound boy currently based in the Milwaukee campus. The amount of daylight is decreasing as...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Mandela Barnes Claims in Ad Shoot That He Will Keep ‘Dangerous Criminals Off the Streets’ Despite Violent Killers’ Paroles

One of our readers managed to get video of a Mandela Barnes campaign ad video shoot in which Barnes claims that he will “keep dangerous criminals off the streets,” even the Evers/Barnes administration’s Parole Commission has released some of the most violent killers and rapists in state history into Wisconsin communities during the past four years.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha school buildings sale, Carroll University may buy 2

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The School District of Waukesha administration is considering the sale of two district buildings to Carroll University. Officials are pondering the plan in part because the district has a structural budget deficit of between $3-4 million per year. They also know Carroll University is looking for growth opportunities and additional space in their downtown area.
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Milwaukee changing how it replaces lead water service lines

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee is changing the way it replaces lead water lines to tens of thousands of homes. Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced, what he called, a re-design of the lead service line replacement program during a water summit of Midwest mayors in Milwaukee Thursday. Johnson says the existing program,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
