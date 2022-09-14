ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rikers detainee hangs himself in staff bathroom at jail; 14th to die in NYC custody in 2022

By John Annese, Graham Rayman, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

A man held in a Rikers Island jail hung himself in a bathroom reserved for Correction Department staff early Wednesday, sources said.

The detainee, identified by the Correction Department as Kevin Bryan, 35, took his life at the Eric M. Taylor Center after he was jumped by other detainees, said sources.

Somehow, Bryan became separated from the detainees who jumped him, and then got into the staff bathroom, the sources said.

Two officers and an assistant deputy warden kicked open the bathroom door, but Bryan could not be saved, the sources said. A Department of Correction statement said the detainee died at 7:44 a.m.

“We are very distressed to hear about the death of another person in custody,” Correction Commissioner Louis Molina: said in a statement. “Our deepest condolences go out to this individual’s loved ones.”

The department will investigate Bryan’s death, Molina said. The agency statement said the city medical examiner would determine the cause of his death.

Bryan was the 14th detainee to die this year in city jails. Sixteen detainees in Correction Department custody died in 2021.

Bryan had been held on $5,003 bail since his arrest Sept. 7, records show. He had seven open cases for stealing work tools, bikes and mopeds from apartment buildings between February and September, mostly in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, sources said.

He was released on his own recognizance in each of the arrests except for the Sept. 7 case.

In June, he entered the court’s STEP program for nonviolent offenders with drug addiction issues. But he got kicked out for nonparticipation, the sources said.

Problems at the Taylor Center — which houses about 700 detainees — were discussed at a city Board of Correction meeting on Tuesday, before Bryan’s death.

In addition to lingering staffing issues afflicting Rikers Island jails, the Taylor Center has had issues with overcrowded intake areas, according to information presented at the Board of Correction meeting. Intake areas are where people recently arrested are brought to be processed in and quarantined.

At the Taylor Center in August, “there was substantial overcrowding, there were delays in intake, people spending a long time there. It’s a continuing problem,” said Dr. Robert Cohen, a Correction Board member.

Correction Department officials said they were working to make the intake process more efficient. Suicide prevention aides — detainees trained to notify staff of anyone they think is in crisis — are in place at the Taylor Center, they said.

The death comes two days after the Board of Correction issued a report which found staff lapses of various types contributed to 10 of the 16 deaths in the jails in 2021. The report was also discussed at Tuesday’s meeting.

“I fear we are becoming accustomed to such loss. The status quo is unacceptable,” city Comptroller Brad Lander said at the meeting.

“The report shows plainly the horrifying consequences of mental health conditions going untreated combined with the department’s inability to render appropriate aid,” Lander said. “Yet despite knowing all that, we continue to allow it to be the case that Rikers is the largest de facto mental health facility in the city.”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 15

Dar
4d ago

please people been killing themselves in jail for longest maybe Don't commit crimes granted funny how the article doesn't mention the nature of the crime wonder why?

Reply(1)
5
Jackie Carbonell
3d ago

Moral of the story is…. Don’t put yourself in a predicament where you end up in Rikers Island!!! Stop Robbing People, Stealing, Selling Drugs, and Murdering and you’ll be aight ..🙋‍♀️🙋‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Man, 19, fatally stabbed in the neck on Bronx street

A 19-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the neck on a Bronx street, police said Sunday. Armani McDonald was knifed on Briggs Ave. near E. Kingsbridge Road in Fordham Heights at about 5 p.m. Saturday, cops said. Medics rushed McDonald to St. Barnabas Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved. He lived in Mount Vernon, Westchester County, according to cops. Police recovered two knives from the scene ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

The near deaths of Sally Daz: Bronx mobster survived five attacks in a year before he was rubbed out on his son’s orders: prosecutors

The first attack on Sally Daz came more than a year before his murder — a man he’d never met stepped up to him in his Bronx driveway, asked him for a job, then punched him in the neck. The 71-year-old mobster, whose real name was Sylvester Zottola, operated in the criminal underworld — he built a $45 million Bronx real estate empire off his decades of work running illegal gambling machines for ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Coney Island tragedy: Brooklyn mom accused of drowning her 3 kids fell through the cracks

The Coney Island summer was over and the September rain falling when Erin Merdy walked toward the Atlantic Ocean in the darkness, her three small children in tow for the three-block trip. The 30-year-old mother, recently hospitalized with post-partum depression, returned alone from the Brooklyn beach early last Monday after drowning the helpless siblings, including her 3-month-old son, just a ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Queens public school staffer broke autistic student’s arm: notice of claim

A staff member at a Queens public school for disabled kids broke an autistic boy’s arm while trying to snatch an iPad from him and then lied about how the child was injured, according to a new legal filing in Queens Supreme Court. Administrators at the Robert E. Peary school in Ridgewood — a part of the city’s District 75 for students with significant disabilities — say the 13-year-old boy ...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
PIX11

Tourist shot after refusing to give money to man on UWS: NYPD

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A tourist from Denmark was shot in the back on the Upper West Side early Sunday after refusing to give money to the shooter, police said. The 31-year-old man had just left a party and was walking by West 103rd Street and West End Avenue at around 3:30 a.m. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Smooky MarGielaa Arrested, 20-Year-Old Bronx Rapper Charged With Attempted Murder: Report

Bronx-born recording artist Toumani Diabaté – better known to fans as Smooky MarGielaa – has reportedly been arrested in connection to a shooting that took place in Queens, New York earlier this summer. According to DefPen, the 20-year-old was taken into police custody on September 1st, at which time he was charged with attempted murder in the second degree.
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Vandal scrawls swastika on FDNY vehicle parked in Chinatown: NYPD

A hate-filled vandal scrawled a swastika onto an FDNY vehicle parked on a Chinatown street, police said Saturday. The unmarked FDNY vehicle was sitting on Hester St. near Chrystie St. about 1:20 a.m. on Aug. 26 when the unidentified vandal left the Nazi symbol on the rear driver’s side door, cops said. The car was parked about two blocks away from the FDNY’s Engine 55 on Broome St. when it was ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detainees#Prison#Rikers Island Jail#Violent Crime#The Correction Department#Department Of Correction
CBS New York

NYPD: 24-year-old shot to death in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- The search is on Saturday for a gunman after a 24-year-old was shot and killed overnight in Brooklyn. It happened at around 3 a.m. on Glenwood Road in East Flatbush. We're told a 29-year-old was also shot and rushed to the hospital in stable condition. Police did not immediately release information about any suspects or a motive. 
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Man found fatally stabbed outside Bronx park, cops say

A 27-year-old man was fatally stabbed during a fight in the Bronx, police said Saturday. Cops responding to a call of an assault in progress about 9:45 p.m. Friday found Prince McMichael on the ground outside the entrance of Pelham Bay Park near Bruckner Blvd. and Wilkinson Ave. McMichael, a resident of Co-op City, had been repeatedly stabbed in the chest, police said. EMS rushed McMichael to ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Brooklyn mother who drowned children in Coney Island is arraigned

The troubled Brooklyn woman accused of drowning her three children in the ocean off Coney Island was arraigned on murder charges Friday. A judge ordered Erin Merdy, 30, held without bail during the brief arraignment at NYU Langone-Brooklyn, where she’d been undergoing a psychiatric evaluation. Merdy allegedly drowned her children, 7-year-old Zachary, 4-year-old Liliana and 3-month-old Oliver ...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily News

NYC man beaten with wood plank in Midtown subway station

Two men beat a fellow straphanger with a two-by-four plank inside a Manhattan subway station, police said Friday. The suspects and the victim got into an argument, cops said, at about 4:30 a.m. inside the 57th St.-7th Ave. station for the N and Q trains and it quickly turned violent. Two men battered the other man with the two by four, which they may have retrieved from a work area. The victim ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYC woman nabbed at JFK airport for role in Harlem murder

A woman wanted by authorities for her role in a revenge murder in Harlem was nabbed at JFK Airport, police said Friday. Tynika Johnson, 30, played a part in the Feb. 27 shooting death of Charles Buckner, 38, who was behind the wheel of a parked silver Mercedes-Benz at Fifth Ave. near W. 138th when he was struck down in a hail of bullets, according to the NYPD. She was charged with murder and ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

2 men shot in Brooklyn while trying to rent car: NYPD

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man died and another man was injured in a shooting in Brooklyn, police said on Saturday. The men, ages 24 and 29, were on Glenwood Road near Brooklyn Avenue to rent a car to someone at around 2:40 a.m., police said. Two men approached them and fired multiple rounds, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

NYC would have to give out free food during water outages in public housing under new bill

A new bill in the state Legislature would require NYCHA to provide residents with free food if their drinking water gets cut off — in response to this month’s arsenic scare at a Manhattan public housing complex. The measure, sponsored by Manhattan state Sen. Brad Hoylman and Assemblymember Harvey Epstein, would mandate that public housing authorities in New York give their residents three free ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Remains Found in 2020 at NY Construction Site Identified

Human remains, found nearly two years ago at a New York construction site, were identified Friday as a young woman who went missing in 2012. Stevie Bates, Who the New York Post reports was once an Occupy Wall Street protester, was 19 when she went on a cross-country trip in 2012. Bates was supposed to have made it back to New York City by April 28, according to a phone call she made to her mother. However, while a construction site in Queens was being excavated in 2020, Bates’ remains were found wrapped in a blanket. Bates’ cause of death, which is still under investigation, has not been determined.Read it at New York Post
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Correction Employee, Nelson Cabreja, 36, Arrested

On Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 0216 hours, the following 36-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 42nd Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Nelson Cabreja. NYC Department of Correction. Charges:. aggravated unlicensed operator. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
36K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy