Rikers detainee hangs himself in staff bathroom at jail; 14th to die in NYC custody in 2022

A man held in a Rikers Island jail hung himself in a bathroom reserved for Correction Department staff early Wednesday, sources said.

The detainee, identified by the Correction Department as Kevin Bryan, 35, took his life at the Eric M. Taylor Center after he was jumped by other detainees, said sources.

Somehow, Bryan became separated from the detainees who jumped him, and then got into the staff bathroom, the sources said.

Two officers and an assistant deputy warden kicked open the bathroom door, but Bryan could not be saved, the sources said. A Department of Correction statement said the detainee died at 7:44 a.m.

“We are very distressed to hear about the death of another person in custody,” Correction Commissioner Louis Molina: said in a statement. “Our deepest condolences go out to this individual’s loved ones.”

The department will investigate Bryan’s death, Molina said. The agency statement said the city medical examiner would determine the cause of his death.

Bryan was the 14th detainee to die this year in city jails. Sixteen detainees in Correction Department custody died in 2021.

Bryan had been held on $5,003 bail since his arrest Sept. 7, records show. He had seven open cases for stealing work tools, bikes and mopeds from apartment buildings between February and September, mostly in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, sources said.

He was released on his own recognizance in each of the arrests except for the Sept. 7 case.

In June, he entered the court’s STEP program for nonviolent offenders with drug addiction issues. But he got kicked out for nonparticipation, the sources said.

Problems at the Taylor Center — which houses about 700 detainees — were discussed at a city Board of Correction meeting on Tuesday, before Bryan’s death.

In addition to lingering staffing issues afflicting Rikers Island jails, the Taylor Center has had issues with overcrowded intake areas, according to information presented at the Board of Correction meeting. Intake areas are where people recently arrested are brought to be processed in and quarantined.

At the Taylor Center in August, “there was substantial overcrowding, there were delays in intake, people spending a long time there. It’s a continuing problem,” said Dr. Robert Cohen, a Correction Board member.

Correction Department officials said they were working to make the intake process more efficient. Suicide prevention aides — detainees trained to notify staff of anyone they think is in crisis — are in place at the Taylor Center, they said.

The death comes two days after the Board of Correction issued a report which found staff lapses of various types contributed to 10 of the 16 deaths in the jails in 2021. The report was also discussed at Tuesday’s meeting.

“I fear we are becoming accustomed to such loss. The status quo is unacceptable,” city Comptroller Brad Lander said at the meeting.

“The report shows plainly the horrifying consequences of mental health conditions going untreated combined with the department’s inability to render appropriate aid,” Lander said. “Yet despite knowing all that, we continue to allow it to be the case that Rikers is the largest de facto mental health facility in the city.”