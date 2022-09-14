Read full article on original website
Protester expelled from Trump’s Ohio rally after waving banner blaming him for factory closure
A man was walked out of Donald Trump’s rally in Youngstown, Ohio on Saturday after unfurling a banner which blamed the former president for the closure of a major manufacturing center.Chucky Dennison was escorted out of the event just seconds after unfurling the banner, a makeshift picket sign written on a pillowcase for portability.Mr Dennison was seen on video being walked out by a security guard as Mr Trump continued to address the crowd - it wasn’t clear if the president or others beyond those in Mr Dennison’s vicinity had seen the banner.“Trump lost 3,000 Lordstown jobs – and...
China's Xi Urges Russia and Other Countries to Work at Preventing 'Colour Revolutions'
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called on Russia and other members of a regional grouping to support each other in preventing foreign powers from instigating "colour revolutions" - popular uprisings that have shaken former Communist nations - in their countries. Speaking in Uzbekistan at a summit...
Iran president demands US 'guarantees' on nuclear deal
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi demanded US "guarantees" it will not withdraw again from a nuclear deal if it is revived ahead of his debut visit to the United Nations. Raisi last year succeeded Hassan Rouhani, a relative moderate who spoke to Obama by telephone while visiting New York for the United Nations.
Trump news - live: Biden says Mar-a-Lago documents raise concerns, calls it ‘irresponsible’
President Joe Biden said on Sunday that the discovery of top-secret documents at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate raised concerns that sensitive data was compromised and called it “irresponsible.”Mr Biden said that he wondered how “anyone could be that irresponsible.” He added: “And I thought, what data was in there that may compromise sources and methods?”Meanwhile, Mr Trump claimed that he invented the word “caravans” to describe groups of migrants as he dubbed them “murderers and rapers” in a rally speech in Ohio.The former president appeared to recall a previous conversation, saying that “you won’t take these horrible convicts and...
Man in Plot to Kidnap Michigan Governor Has Sentence Reduced
(Reuters) - A federal judge on Friday reduced the sentence of a man who pleaded guilty to participating in a foiled plot to kidnap Michigan's governor after his testimony helped convict the ringleaders last month. Ty Garbin, 26, was resentenced to 30 months in prison, less than half of the...
Biden, again, says U.S. would help Taiwan if China attacks
In an interview with the CBS news show 60 Minutes that aired on Sunday, President Biden says White House policy remains unchanged.
Biden Declares Emergency for Puerto Rico Due to Tropical Storm Fiona
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday approved an emergency declaration for Puerto Rico as Tropical Storm Fiona headed toward the island at near hurricane strength. The emergency declaration authorizes Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide emergency protective measures, the White House...
State Media: Israel Strike on Syria Airport Kills 5 Soldiers
BEIRUT (AP) — An Israeli strike on the Damascus International Airport and nearby military posts south of the Syrian capital killed five soldiers, state media reported Saturday. State news agency SANA, quoting an unnamed military official, said the strikes happened after midnight Friday, causing “material losses” as well. It...
U.S. Green village base in Syria targeted in failed rocket attack
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- U.S. military officials said their Green Village military base in northeastern Syria was targeted in a failed rocket attack on Sunday. U.S. Central Command said in a brief statement that shortly after 7 p.m., local time, three 107 mm rockets were fired at the base where U.S. and Coalition forces and equipment are stationed.
Russia's Putin Says Erdogan Helping to End War but Zelenskiy Not Ready for Talks
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday praised Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's efforts to end the war in Ukraine, but said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was not prepared to hold peace talks. Speaking at a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Uzbekistan, Putin said Erdogan was always proposing...
Ukraine war - live: Putin’s troops fire missile bombardment over nuclear plant city
Russian forces have fired eight missiles on Zaporizhzhia city housing Europe’s largest nuclear power plant overnight, Ukrainian officials said at a time Russia has suffered heavy losses in battlefield against Ukraine’s counterattack.At least eight projectiles have been fired targeting infrastructure facilities, Zaporizhzhia oblast governor Oleksandr Starukh, reported The Kyiv Independent.And, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed there would be no let up in fighting to regain territory lost to Russia as the war inches closer to the seventh month mark.It comes after the top US general warned it was unclear how Moscow would react to its battlefield setbacks in Ukraine.In...
Turkey Condemns U.S. Decision on Cyprus Arms Embargo
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's foreign ministry said on Saturday it strongly condemned the expansion of a decision taken by the United States in September 2020 to lift its arms embargo on Cyprus. The U.S. State Department said on Friday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken had lifted defence trade restrictions...
Jordan Steps up Curbs on Political Dissent - HRW
AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordanian authorities have in the last four years intensified persecution and harassment of political opponents and ordinary citizens using a string of laws to silence critical voices, Human Rights Watch said on Sunday.Authorities used vague laws to detain, interrogate and harass journalists, political activists, members of political parties and independent trade unions, and their family members, and restricted their access to basic rights to quash political dissent, the rights group said in a report.“There is an urgent need to address the downward spiral on rights we are seeing in Jordan today,” said Lama Fakih, Middle East director at Human Rights Watch.
Britain Says Ukraine Continues Its Offensive in Northeast
(Reuters) - Ukraine continues offensive operations in the northeast of the country while Russian forces have established a defensive line between the Oskil River and the town of Svatove, British military intelligence said on Saturday. "Russia likely sees maintaining control of this zone as important because it is transited by...
Colombian Officials, Dissident FARC Hold Meeting With View Toward Peace Talks
(Reuters) -Colombian government representatives have met with members of an armed group that grew out of the demobilized FARC rebels to explore potential peace talks, the two sides said in a statement. Signed by a United Nations representative, the Norway government as international observers, and a representative of a group...
Judge Tosses Challenge Over Residency for GOP Nominee for AG
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Republican candidate for attorney general will remain on the ballot after a state judge tossed a court challenge over whether the candidate meets the residency requirement. The Democratic-backed lawsuit sought to prevent Jeremy Gay from appearing on the November general election ballot. First...
Russia Has Likely Extended Locations It Is Prepared to Strike, UK Says
(Reuters) - Russia has likely extended the locations it is prepared to strike in a move to undermine the morale of the Ukrainian government and people, the British military said on Sunday. Russia has increased its targeting of civilian infrastructure even where it probably perceives no immediate military effect during...
Somali Militia Beheads Islamist Insurgents After Battle, Witnesses Say
MOGADISHU (Reuters) - A government-allied Somali militia killed at least 45 al Shabaab fighters and beheaded some of them, three witnesses said on Sunday, as citizens in central regions of the country increasingly take up arms against the insurgents. The beheadings on Saturday followed a battle in the Hiran region...
Crash Victims in Southern China Were on COVID Quarantine Bus
BEIJING (Reuters) -The victims of a bus crash which killed 27 people and injured a further 20 in southwest China's Guizhou province were in an official government health vehicle and were being transported for COVID reasons, local media reported on Sunday. The accident took place in the early hours of...
2 Illinois Sites Get New Names, Eliminating Derogatory Term
PALOS PARK, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago waterway and a western Illinois island have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names' use of a racist term for a Native American woman. The water feature near Palos Park in Cook County was formerly called...
