ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Resurfaced clip shows assassination attempt on the Queen at Trooping the Colour

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02cxL0_0hv7I14h00

Queen Elizabeth II survived a potential attack as she rode a horse down the Mall in London in 1981.

As the late monarch rode her horse Burmese at her annual birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, six shots - later discovered to be blanks - were fired at close range.

Marcus Sarjeant, 17, from Folkestone, was sentenced to five years in prison. He was a former air training cadet who had joined the Royal Marines and quit within months.

The Queen was praised for her composure during the incident, and is remembered for how she was able to control her horse.

Sign up to our newsletters.

Comments / 9

Related
The List

Why Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Doesn't Have An Open Casket

After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, Operation London Bridge was put into action, which gives a thorough 10-day schedule for mourning the queen (via CNN). The plan for the queen's death and the days following it have been organized long before her passing. Now, funeral arrangements have been made.
U.K.
The Independent

Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

King Charles: Resurfaced footage shows ‘assassination attempt’ on monarch in 1994

Resurfaced footage shows the moment of an assassination attempt on King Charles III in 1994.Decades before becoming King, the former Prince of Wales survived the attempt on his life in Australia.Videos show him standing on stage in Sydney, when a man named David Kang shot two blanks at him with a starting pistol.While Charles looked rather unfazed by the incident, within seconds, an entourage of personnel and bodyguards wrestled the shooter to the floor and removed him from the stage.Kang was later found guilty of threatening unlawful violence.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More King Charles and Queen Consort arrive at Holyroodhouse in EdinburghInjured man carried to hospital in bucket of digger in IndiaPakistan’s displaced families plead for help as country braces for more rain
AUSTRALIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Daily Mail

Queen 'knew she wasn't going to come back' from Balmoral and 'wanted to pass there because she could actually leave her crown at the gates' and just be a 'mother, grandmother and great-grandmother', claims royal expert

The Queen 'knew she wasn't going to come back and wanted to pass at Balmoral because she could actually leave her crown at the gates and be a different role', a royal expert has claimed. Vanity Fair's royal correspondent Katie Nicholl appeared on the BBC today ahead of the service...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prince William says ‘no one’ but Paddington Bear knew what was inside Queen’s handbag

Prince William has sweetly claimed that no one knew what was in Queen Elizabeth II’s iconic black handbag except for Paddington Bear. On Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales greeted well-wishers in front of Sandringham House, where they viewed floral tributes left for the Queen. In a video from the occasion shared on Twitter by Howard Junior School, William could be seen talking to a group of children about his grandmother’s skit with Paddington, which was released during her jubilee celebrations in June.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

CNN under fire after reporter refers to William and Kate as ‘the other two royals’

CNN has come under fire after one reporter referred to William and Kate as “the other two royals”. International correspondent Scott McLean mentioned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – Harry and Meghan – on Saturday outside of Windsor Castle as William and Kate, now the Prince and Princess of Wales, greeted the public alongside the Sussexes. They also viewed tributes to Queen Elizabeth II following her death at the age of 96. “You can see Harry get out first and then you saw Meghan and then the other two royals as well,” Mr McLean said, which bothered some...
ENTERTAINMENT
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton: 1st Photo Of The Princess As She Hides Behind Sunglasses After Queen’s Death

Kate Middleton, 40, was photographed in the U.K. on Friday, September 9, the day after Queen Elizabeth‘s death. Kate, who now goes by the Princess of Wales as her husband Prince William, 40, takes the title of Prince of Wales, left Windsor Castle to pick up her kids at their school. The mother of three wore a black shirt and black sunglasses from behind the wheel of her car.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Assassination#Horse#Royal Marines#Parade#Uk#Mall#Burmese
The Independent

Harry set to wear Army uniform as Queen’s grandchildren hold vigil at coffin

The Queen’s grandchildren are expected to honour her memory by holding a vigil at her coffin – with the Duke of Sussex wearing his military uniform.Harry, who saw action on the front line during two tours of duty in Afghanistan, had been denied the chance to wear his military uniform as he publicly mourned as he is no longer a working royal.Despite being a former Army officer he has been in civilian dress for official events, including walking behind his grandmother’s coffin on Wednesday when it was carried to Westminster Hall to lie in state.But the Daily Mirror said Palace...
POLITICS
The Independent

What will happen to the Queen’s horses?

The Queen’s lifelong love of horses is well documented, with her fascination taking root from a very young age. The majestic animals have long been an integral part of royal life, and the young Elizabeth II was surrounded by horses, and relatives who owned them, from her early years. Her first reported riding lesson took place at the tender age of three at the private riding school at Buckingham Palace Mews. And the following year, the four-year-old Elizabeth was gifted a Shetland pony named Peggy by her father, King George VI. By the time she was 12, Elizabeth was...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Queen’s children surround her coffin for sombre vigil at St Giles’ Cathedral

The Queen’s children stood in solemn reflection as they guarded her coffin for a short vigil while some of the first members of the public filed past.The King, head bowed, returned to St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh with his sister the Princess Royal and brothers the Duke of York and Earl of Wessex a few hours after attending a service of thanksgiving for the Queen.It came shortly after the public were able to process past the Queen’s coffin for the first time since her death on Thursday.Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward looked sombre as they took their places at...
U.K.
The Independent

Voices: The Queen lying in state has the makings of a disaster to shame the nation

Anyone thinking about attending then lying-in-state for the Queen will need the kind of reserves of physical and mental stamina normally associated with running a marathon or climbing Ben Nevis. There can be very few people who will be able to queue for five miles and for more than a day in order to pay their last respects. And when I say more than a day, I don’t mean a working day of eight hours or even 24 hours – but a full 30 hours. That’s just the latest guesstimate. It could, conceivably, be even longer.Nor is this going...
U.K.
The Independent

Adelaide Cottage: Inside Will and Kate’s ‘modest’ new home

The Cambridges are on the move. Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are moving from the Palace to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor ahead of the new school term.Royal sources have said the move is to give Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis a “normal life” away from the “Kensington Palace fishbowl”.In a statement on Monday, the Palace said: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have today announced that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will attend Lambrook School in Berkshire from September 2022.“Their Royal Highnesses are hugely grateful to Thomas’s Battersea where...
U.K.
The Independent

‘She found it hilarious’: Woman recalls slip-up while meeting the Queen aged six

An influencer whose “hilarious” meeting with the Queen aged six made newspaper headlines 20 years ago has said the “wholesome and wonderful experience” showed her she “can do anything”.Katie Meehan, now 26, was chosen to represent St Joseph’s Primary School when the Queen visited Jarrow, Tyne and Wear, in 2002 to mark her Golden Jubilee – and stepped up to offer the monarch a bouquet of flowers.In an awkward moment photographed by the PA news agency, Ms Meehan stepped the wrong way, causing the head of state to laugh and landing a prime spot in the Shields Gazette about her...
ENTERTAINMENT
TheDailyBeast

Prince William Confronted by Member of the Public About Harry’s Birthday

Prince William was approached by a member of the public on Thursday who asked if he had forgotten his brother’s birthday. Prince Harry was quietly celebrating on Sept. 15 with wife, Meghan Markle, in the U.K. while mourning the loss of grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. The Sun reports that during a meet-and-greet with crowds at Sandringham on Thursday, an unidentified member of the public probed Prince William about Harry’s 38th-birthday celebration. According to The Sun, “William laughed to one well-wisher” and said “it is his birthday today, you’re absolutely right, it is.” Asked if he’d forgotten, the prince apparently “chuckled” and insisted: “No, I’ve not forgotten.” Rumors are swirling that the brothers are beginning to mend their fractured relationship after being seen side by side at several events at Windsor and Westminster Hall.
WORLD
The Independent

William and Kate’s new home a ‘disgraceful’ decision, says Republic

Campaign group Republic has branded the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s relocation to Adelaide Cottage “disgraceful” amid the cost-of-living crisis.William and Kate are moving to the Grade II-listed four-bedroom house on Windsor’s private Home Park to allow their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – more freedom when they start at Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire next month.The duke and duchess will retain their 20-room Kensington Palace apartment as their official working residence, and also have the 10-bedroom Anmer Hall country mansion near Sandringham and a three-bedroom holiday cottage, Tam-Na-Ghar, on the Balmoral estate.Graham Smith, chief...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

849K+
Followers
271K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy