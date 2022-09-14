ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Rory McIlroy reiterates LIV Golf stance: ‘Those guys shouldn’t be on the Ryder Cup team’

By Jack Rathborn
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2egNy4_0hv7HW4W00

Rory McIlroy has reiterated his belief that LIV Golf players should not be part of the Ryder Cup next year.

The No 2 player in the world, who finished in a tie for second with Jon Rahm behind Shane Lowry last week at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, has been speaking ahead of this week’s Italian Open.

The DP World Tour event is being held at the host of next year’s 2023 Ryder Cup, Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome.

And McIlroy has not only repeated his stance that LIV Golf players such as Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia should be frozen out, but also hopes captain Luke Donald will pursue younger players to spark a new era for European golf after a 19-9 humbling at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin last year.

“I have said it once, I’ve said it a hundred times, I don’t think any of those guys should be on the Ryder Cup team,” McIlroy said. “I think we were in need of a rebuild, anyway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SvUxG_0hv7HW4W00

“We did well with the same guys for a very long time but again as I just said, everything comes to an end at some point. I think Whistling Straits is a good sort of demarcation, I guess.

“I think the European Team has a core of six or seven guys that I think we all know are pretty much going to be on that team, and then it’s up to some of the younger guys to maybe step up.

“You’ve got your core there with experience in the Ryder Cup and played in a few, so I think you’re looking for some of these younger guys over the next 12 months to step up and put their hand up for a possible pick.

“We have got a core group of guys but let’s build on that again, and instead of filling those three or four spots with older veterans, let’s blood some rookies and let’s get them in and build towards the future. I think that’s important.”

McIlroy also admitted the leaderboard at Wentworth provided extra motivation when noticing LIV Golf players were positioned above him.

“The leaderboard at Wentworth last week at about 2pm on Sunday was looking pretty grim if you were in a position that I hold,” McIlroy added, with his final position just a shot ahead of Talor Gooch, with Patrick Reed ‘s joint-fifth finish at 14-under also noticed.

“That probably gave me some extra motivation and a few other guys on the leaderboard to get past that 14-under mark. It’s a weird time in golf, and hopefully over the next couple years we can resolve it in some sort of way.”

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Phil Mickelson is reportedly considering dropping out of the LIV Golf lawsuit against the PGA Tour

Phil Mickelson may be having a change of heart. Many people have asked the question as to whether Phil Mickelson was in the right in light of recent PGA Tour changes, including boosted purses and elevated events, when he was one of the original critics. Now, according to a Sports Illustrated report, Mickelson may be dropping his name from the antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour.
CHICAGO, IL
golfmagic.com

Cameron Smith laughs at question on Rory McIlroy's tears at LIV Golf Chicago

Cameron Smith was asked a controversial question after the first round of the LIV Golf Chicago Invitational regarding Rory McIlroy. After his opening score of 66 at Rich Harvest Farms on Friday, Smith was asked a question by Akili Johnson of DrunkByTheTurn regarding his win at The Open Championship at St Andrews.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson declares PGA Tour will NEVER have world's best players again

LIV Golf player Phil Mickelson believes the best players in the world will never belong to the PGA Tour now that the LIV Golf Invitational Series is on the scene. Speaking after the first round of the Chicago Invitational, Mickelson expressed his desire for the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to work together with the professional game riddled with hostility.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
golfmagic.com

"Sad" Bryson DeChambeau pleads with PGA Tour to let him play the Ryder Cup

Bryson DeChambeau believes team events such as the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup are "only hurting themselves" by not allowing LIV Golf players such as himself a chance to play. DeChambeau, who is competing in LIV Golf Chicago this week, remains banned by the PGA Tour for his allegiance to...
GOLF
960 The Ref

Bryson DeChambeau is mad he can't play at the Presidents Cup after jump to LIV Golf

Bryson DeChambeau won’t be at Quail Hollow next week for the Presidents Cup, and he’s not happy about it. DeChambeau, speaking before the fifth LIV Golf Invitational Series event this weekend outside of Chicago, is upset that he and other LIV Golfers can’t compete in the Presidents Cup or Ryder Cup teams anymore after they left the PGA Tour for the controversial golf venture.
GOLF
The Independent

Sergio Garcia leaves conflicting legacy upon LIV Golf return

Amid a raucous atmosphere at Texas vs Alabama last weekend, a surprise visitor emerged onto the field: Sergio Garcia. As the Spanish golfer soaked up the best of college football, golf was left to digest the sheer contempt shown to the DP World Tour 48 hours after strutting around Wentworth. Garcia swiftly withdrew from the prestigious BMW PGA Championship after a scrappy four-over-par opening round of 76, leaving him 12 shots adrift of the leaders.We can all imagine Garcia’s frustration, faced with a mountain to climb in pursuit of the cut and those precious world ranking points now craved...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ryder Cup#Liv Golf#European#The European Team
ClutchPoints

Bryson Dechambeau’s eye-opening take on the President’s Cup

Bryson Dechambeau will not be competing in this year’s President’s Cup. The former U.S. Open Champion decided to join LIV Golf back in early June for a contract worth more than $125 million. At this week’s LIV Golf tournament in Chicago, Dechambeau commented on LIV golfers not being able to compete in this fall’s President’s Cup.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Vacation Photos

No couple is having a better year that star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife Jena Sims. The four-time major champion and Sims married earlier this year. Just a few weeks later, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. He reportedly earned...
CELEBRITIES
Golf Channel

Bryson DeChambeau: PGA Tour 'hurting themselves' by banning LIV players at Presidents Cup

Bryson DeChambeau says the PGA Tour has weakened its own Presidents Cup by not allowing LIV players to compete. Trevor Immelman’s International team has been decimated by defections after top points-earner Cameron Smith as well as Joaquin Niemann, Louis Oosthuizen and Abraham Ancer all left for LIV Golf and were ruled ineligible to compete in the biennial team competition. As a result of those moves – two of which came after the automatic qualifiers had already been established – Immelman’s captain’s picks increased from four to six.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Gerwyn Price beats Dirk van Duijvenbode in deciding leg to win World Series

Gerwyn Price held his nerve in a last-leg decider against Dirk van Duijvenbode to win the World Series of Darts Finals in Amsterdam.Price nudged 4-2 ahead after the first break of throw in Sunday’s final but the world number one then lost three legs in a row to his Dutch opponent, to the delight of a partisan crowd.Three ton-plus finishes in the space of four legs lifted Price into a 9-8 lead although Van Duijvenbode hit back with an 11-dart leg before moving 10-9 ahead and on the brink of his first major win.🏆 PRICE IS THE CHAMPION! 🏆GERWYN PRICE...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

849K+
Followers
271K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy