Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp scoffs at suggestion of Premier League All-Star game

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was less-than-impressed with Chelsea ’s new American owner Todd Boehly ’s suggestion that the Premier League should introduce a US -style All-Star game between teams in the north and south of England .

“He doesn’t wait long. When he finds a date for that he can call me,” Klopp said.

“In American sports, these players have four-month breaks. Does he want to bring the Harlem Globetrotters as well?

“I’m not sure people want to see that - United players, Liverpool players, City players altogether. It is not the national team. Did he really say it?”

