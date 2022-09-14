ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

wkzo.com

Fall color viewing on Michigan’s back roads begins now: Here’s the list of the best areas

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The County Road Association of Michigan has released it’s 2022 “don’t miss” list of local roads for fall colors. Officials with the association telle drivers that peak viewing conditions are expected beginning now, Sunday, September 18 up to Saturday, October 29, with Mid-Michigan and West Michigan experiencing peak colors in the same three week-period.
Kalamazoo Gazette

How to track fall bird migration across Michigan

Fall foliage maps aren’t the only way to track the change of seasons across Michigan. With fall bird migration currently reaching peak numbers, live migration maps on the website BirdCast provide a real-time look as billions of birds wing their way south across the U.S. en route to their winter homes in the tropics.
Michigan Advance

As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price

The summer of 2021 brought an onslaught of heavy rain, flooding freeways, knocking out power and leaving standing water in basements in communities across metro Detroit. While those memories are fresh for many, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warns an increase in extreme rainfall could be on the horizon. NOAA recently released its […] The post As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price appeared first on Michigan Advance.
lansingcitypulse.com

And the winners are ... best Michigan Roads for color

FRIDAY, Sept. 16 — As Michigan enters peak color season, local officials across the state have nominated the best roads for motorists to enjoy the changing foliage. Peak Michigan colors are predicted to start Sept. 18 in the Upper Peninsula and end at the state’s southern border Oct. 29. The County Road Association of Michigan compiled the statewide list of “don’t miss” local roads.
The Ann Arbor News

Amazing Northern Lights photo was bucket-list chance for Michigan photographer

EMPIRE, MI - Sometimes when you’re a photographer, the chance to capture a bucket-list Northern Lights photo pops up unexpectedly during an already-packed schedule. Tyler Leipprandt, founder of Michigan Sky Media, felt this skywatching pull earlier this month. He’d just come home from a trip out West and had a day or two of downtime before his planned trip to St. Ignace to take pictures of the Labor Day Bridge Walk.
ClickOnDetroit.com

This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan

We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
northernexpress.com

“Cherrishing” Northern Michigan

Sara Harding takes the lead on climate, community, and charitable giving with Cherry Republic. Sara Harding is perhaps best known in NoMi for her role as the studio director of Yen Yoga & Fitness (which is now in their new digs at the Delamar Traverse City), but she’s also a curator and founder of TEDx Traverse City and a board member for Traverse Connect, TART Trails, and the Munson Medical Center Community Council.
97.9 WGRD

Towne Club Pop Is a Great Michigan Memory. Is It Still Around?

Boy, here is a great "blast from the past." Towne Club Pop!. I thought Towne Club Pop had long disappeared but I guess not, just the way it was sold. For those of us around in the 70s, when you had that craving for Towne Club Pop you would go to the Towne Club Pop Center. They you walked into the store, you would pick up a wooden bottle crate and walk around the delicious stacks of pop in the warehouse-type store and load up. Cool, huh? Then, of course, you would bring back the empty bottles and cases and start all over again.
1051thebounce.com

Buddy’s Pizza Closes Michigan Location

Buddy’s Pizza is a mainstay in Michigan, and the restaurant has been expanding over the state the past several years. Now, however, the popular pizza joint is closing one of its newer locations. The Buddy’s Pizza franchise location in Delta Township has announced a consolidation and relocation to its...
