Fall color viewing on Michigan’s back roads begins now: Here’s the list of the best areas
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The County Road Association of Michigan has released it’s 2022 “don’t miss” list of local roads for fall colors. Officials with the association telle drivers that peak viewing conditions are expected beginning now, Sunday, September 18 up to Saturday, October 29, with Mid-Michigan and West Michigan experiencing peak colors in the same three week-period.
How to track fall bird migration across Michigan
Fall foliage maps aren’t the only way to track the change of seasons across Michigan. With fall bird migration currently reaching peak numbers, live migration maps on the website BirdCast provide a real-time look as billions of birds wing their way south across the U.S. en route to their winter homes in the tropics.
As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price
The summer of 2021 brought an onslaught of heavy rain, flooding freeways, knocking out power and leaving standing water in basements in communities across metro Detroit. While those memories are fresh for many, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warns an increase in extreme rainfall could be on the horizon. NOAA recently released its […] The post As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price appeared first on Michigan Advance.
lansingcitypulse.com
And the winners are ... best Michigan Roads for color
FRIDAY, Sept. 16 — As Michigan enters peak color season, local officials across the state have nominated the best roads for motorists to enjoy the changing foliage. Peak Michigan colors are predicted to start Sept. 18 in the Upper Peninsula and end at the state’s southern border Oct. 29. The County Road Association of Michigan compiled the statewide list of “don’t miss” local roads.
See complete ‘don’t miss’ list of Michigan roads to travel for stunning fall color tours
LANSING, MI – Michigan’s fall colors are coming. An annual tradition beloved by both residents and visitors, Michigan in the fall is like a scene out of a painting. It’s such a draw that many people schedule fall road trips, or fall color tours, and there’s no better place to do that on a scenic country road.
Amazing Northern Lights photo was bucket-list chance for Michigan photographer
EMPIRE, MI - Sometimes when you’re a photographer, the chance to capture a bucket-list Northern Lights photo pops up unexpectedly during an already-packed schedule. Tyler Leipprandt, founder of Michigan Sky Media, felt this skywatching pull earlier this month. He’d just come home from a trip out West and had a day or two of downtime before his planned trip to St. Ignace to take pictures of the Labor Day Bridge Walk.
ClickOnDetroit.com
This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan
We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
White ‘Spirit Bear’ Discovered Roaming in Michigan
Being unique is a special thing that doesn't just happen with human adults who want to dye their hair half blue (Sorry, mom.) Sometimes we see animals and creatures in the wild that are a little unique in their own coloring. And while it's not uncommon to see albino mice,...
northernexpress.com
“Cherrishing” Northern Michigan
Sara Harding takes the lead on climate, community, and charitable giving with Cherry Republic. Sara Harding is perhaps best known in NoMi for her role as the studio director of Yen Yoga & Fitness (which is now in their new digs at the Delamar Traverse City), but she’s also a curator and founder of TEDx Traverse City and a board member for Traverse Connect, TART Trails, and the Munson Medical Center Community Council.
Towne Club Pop Is a Great Michigan Memory. Is It Still Around?
Boy, here is a great "blast from the past." Towne Club Pop!. I thought Towne Club Pop had long disappeared but I guess not, just the way it was sold. For those of us around in the 70s, when you had that craving for Towne Club Pop you would go to the Towne Club Pop Center. They you walked into the store, you would pick up a wooden bottle crate and walk around the delicious stacks of pop in the warehouse-type store and load up. Cool, huh? Then, of course, you would bring back the empty bottles and cases and start all over again.
Wildfire smoke hanging over Michigan could lead to colorful sunrises & sunsets
Smoke from wildfires out in the Western United States is creating hazy skies and beautiful sunrises and sunsets in Michigan.
1051thebounce.com
Buddy’s Pizza Closes Michigan Location
Buddy’s Pizza is a mainstay in Michigan, and the restaurant has been expanding over the state the past several years. Now, however, the popular pizza joint is closing one of its newer locations. The Buddy’s Pizza franchise location in Delta Township has announced a consolidation and relocation to its...
Severe vomiting, diarrhea outbreak seen in Northern Michigan dogs linked to multiple GI diseases
A deadly outbreak seen in Northern Michigan dogs last month may largely be the work of parvovirus, but other severe cases are showing up positive for common diseases, veterinarians say.
Speeding in Michigan? Your Next Ticket May Come Via Traffic Cam, Not Trooper
We've all seen the signs in construction zones regarding fines for speeding, especially when workers are present, but for some those signs seem to be more of a "guideline" than an actual rule. However, you may want to pay serious attention the next time you're driving through a construction zone...
CDC recommends masks for 14 Michigan counties, raising from 8 last week
Michigan has 14 counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low (green), medium (yellow) or high (orange). The CDC recommends masking while indoors...
Take A Look Around This Abandoned Michigan Amusement Park
A place that once held tons of laughter and the sounds of running, screaming, and joy, is now sitting abandoned here in Michigan. Abandoned amusement parks aren't very hard to find, and if you can't find one, you may not be looking hard enough. Look At This Abandoned Michigan Amusement...
Michigan Lakes Get Renamed – Good Luck Pronouncing One Of Them
The state of Michigan has renamed several lakes after the use of a Native American term in said lake names has been deemed offensive. The term (name) in question is 'squaw'. More often than not the word is referred to as the 's-word' in Indigenous culture. Indian Culture Today had this to say about the word in 2017,
Thousands of fans flock to Michigan family farm for county music star Luke Bryan's 2022 tour
Luke Bryan is making his second appearance at a sold-out show hosted by a Michigan family farm on the Livingston/Ingham County border Saturday evening,
abc12.com
Bed Bath & Beyond closing five Michigan locations to cut costs
Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans to close 56 stores in the U.S. on Thursday, including five in Michigan. 31075 Orchard Lake Road in Farmington Hills. Northville Retail Center in Northville. Green Ridge Square in Walker. 50551 Waterside Drive in Chesterfield. 9050 Highland Road in White Lake Township. The company...
WILX-TV
M-21 AgTech Corridor hopes to attract new businesses to Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Everyday, as many as 36,000 vehicles drive up and down M-21 between Flint and Grand Rapids. That’s a lot of potential customers – which is why there is an effort to draw new businesses to the M-21 Corridor here in Mid-Michigan. The effort is being led by the M-21 AgTech Taskforce.
